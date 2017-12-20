 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
National Guardsman Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill Mike Pence

By
Dec. 20, 2017, 10:17 AM
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 07: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the culmination of a faith unity walk, held to help the community heal after Sunday's mass shooting, at Las Vegas City Hall on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Mike Pence on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A Pennsylvania National Guardsman has pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening to kill Vice President Mike Pence after three witnesses testified they overheard the man say he would kill Pence “if paid a lot of money,” according to the (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat.

The man, 23-year-old William Robert Dunbar, allegedly made the threat while on duty as a National Guardsman in September.

At the time, Pence was scheduled to arrive in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on the anniversary of 9/11. According to the Tribune-Democrat, three witnesses heard Dunbar say he would kill the vice president. He denied saying it, but then said it would be “the perfect opportunity” and that he would kill Pence “if someone pays me enough money,” according to the Associated Press.

Dunbar faces up to five years in prison. Pence’s appearance went ahead according to schedule.

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

