A Pennsylvania National Guardsman has pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening to kill Vice President Mike Pence after three witnesses testified they overheard the man say he would kill Pence “if paid a lot of money,” according to the (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat.
The man, 23-year-old William Robert Dunbar, allegedly made the threat while on duty as a National Guardsman in September.
At the time, Pence was scheduled to arrive in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on the anniversary of 9/11. According to the Tribune-Democrat, three witnesses heard Dunbar say he would kill the vice president. He denied saying it, but then said it would be “the perfect opportunity” and that he would kill Pence “if someone pays me enough money,” according to the Associated Press.
Dunbar faces up to five years in prison. Pence’s appearance went ahead according to schedule.
