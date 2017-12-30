Pence’s Vacation Neighbors in Aspen Hang “Make America Gay Again” Sign

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to troops in a hangar at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan on December 21, 2017. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

The residents who live next door to the Colorado home where Vice President Mike Pence is staying with his family for the Christmas holiday posted a rainbow “Make America Gay Again” banner. They placed the banner on a pillar that is at the end of both homes’ driveways, according to the Aspen Times.

“You couldn’t miss it,” Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Buglione said of the sign that was reportedly hung by the daughters of the couple who live in the home. The people who live next door apparently were a bit apprehensive about hanging the banner in front of the law enforcement and Secret Service officers that were stationed there. “He was real sheepish and thought he might be confronted by the Secret Service or deputies who’d tell him he couldn’t do it,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said. “When they said, ‘We’re not here to control your free speech rights,’ they came out with chili and began feeding them.”

Pence, who describes himself as a “Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order” is well known for his anti-marriage equality views. In 2006, he came out in support of a constitutional amendment that would have defined marriage as between a man and a woman. He denied that he was discriminating against gays, only saying that it was an enforcement of “God’s idea.” A recent The New Yorker piece claims Trump once said that Pence “wants to hang” all gay people.