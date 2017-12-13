PBS Suspends Host Tavis Smiley’s Show After Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Tavis Smiley speaks at the National Press Club on Jan. 12, 2012 in Washington, DC. KAREN BLEIER/Getty Images

PBS announced it had suspended distribution of the Tavis Smiley show Wednesday after “multiple, credible” allegations of sexual misconduct by the show’s host, Tavis Smiley, were discovered during an investigation by the public broadcaster. The late-night talk show, which has aired on the network since 2004, is produced independently by Smiley’s production company TS Media. Neither Smiley nor the show’s employees are employed by PBS.

“PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley,” the public broadcaster said in a statement. “This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”

“The investigation found credible allegations that Smiley had engaged in sexual relationships with multiple subordinates,” sources told Variety. “Some witnesses interviewed expressed concern that their employment status was linked to the status of a sexual relationship with Smiley.”

Smiley has been a preeminent figure in the public media world for decades. In addition to his nightly TV program, the 53-year-old hosted a public radio program—The Tavis Smiley Show—for more than a decade. Smiley rose to prominence as a host on Black Entertainment Television in the 1990s and has been a commentator at ABC News, CNN, and NPR.