PBS Suspends Host Tavis Smiley’s Show After Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

PBS announced it had suspended distribution of the Tavis Smiley show Wednesday after “multiple, credible” allegations of sexual misconduct by the show’s host, Tavis Smiley, were discovered during an investigation by the public broadcaster. The late-night talk show, which has aired on the network since 2004, is produced independently by Smiley’s production company TS Media. Neither Smiley nor the show’s employees are employed by PBS.
“PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley,” the public broadcaster said in a statement. “This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”
“The investigation found credible allegations that Smiley had engaged in sexual relationships with multiple subordinates,” sources told Variety. “Some witnesses interviewed expressed concern that their employment status was linked to the status of a sexual relationship with Smiley.”
Smiley has been a preeminent figure in the public media world for decades. In addition to his nightly TV program, the 53-year-old hosted a public radio program—The Tavis Smiley Show—for more than a decade. Smiley rose to prominence as a host on Black Entertainment Television in the 1990s and has been a commentator at ABC News, CNN, and NPR.
One more thing
You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.
Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus