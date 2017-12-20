New York Times Declines to Fire Reporter Glenn Thrush Over Allegations of Unwanted Sexual Advances

New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush works in the Brady Briefing Room on February 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The New York Times announced Wednesday it would not fire its prominent White House reporter Glenn Thrush in response to recent allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct before he joined the Times. Thrush, who has been suspended from the Times since late November, will instead have his suspension extended through the end of January and lose his beat covering the Trump administration as punishment for alleged unwanted sexual advances on young female colleagues while working for Politico.

“We found that Glenn has behaved in ways that we do not condone,” Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet said in a statement Wednesday. “While we believe that Glenn has acted offensively, we have decided that he does not deserve to be fired.” The Times’ decision came after a month-long investigation into the allegations made by former colleagues and speculation about what was the appropriate punishment for the star reporter who joined the Times earlier this year.

The allegations were made public Nov. 20th in a first-person Vox piece by the site’s editorial director Laura McGann, who worked with Thrush at Politico. The story outlined incidents of “unwanted groping and kissing” by Thrush when he was a senior and well-known reporter at the publication; it also included the experiences of three women who wished to remain anonymous. McGann wrote that after the incident Thrush, whose seniority and stature gave him immense power at the publication and beyond, told colleagues he had been on the receiving end of McGann’s advances, which she believed diminished her standing in the newsroom.

“We understand that our colleagues and the public at large are grappling with what constitutes sexually offensive behavior in the workplace and what consequences are appropriate,” Baquet said. “Each case has to be evaluated based on individual circumstances. We believe this is an appropriate response to Glenn’s situation.”