Miss America Leadership Resigns Following Scandal Over Offensive Emails

Executive Chairman Sam Haskell speaks on stage during Miss America 2018 — Third Night of Preliminary Competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 8, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Three top leaders of the Miss America Organization resigned Saturday after days of controversy surrounding the publication of emails that mocked former winners of the competition based on their appearance and sex lives. CEO Sam Haskell, who had been suspended on Friday, will leave the organization immediately. Chairman Lynn Weidner and president and COO Josh Randle also resigned but will stay on for a few more weeks to “facilitate a smooth transition,” according to a statement by Dan Meyers, a spokesman for the organization.

Update from the Board of Directors... pic.twitter.com/W8am9ii2fM — Miss America Org (@MissAmericaOrg) December 23, 2017

The Miss America Organization became engulfed in controversy this week when HuffPost published emails on Thursday that showed how Haskell called 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan “fat and gross” and he then exchanged emails with someone else on staff about rumors regarding her sex life. In another email, Haskell expressed amusement when an employee referred to former pageant winners as “cunts.”

Mallory Hagan speaks onstage at Point Honors Gala honors Greg Louganis and Pete Nowalk on April 11, 2016 in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

After the story, 49 former pageant winners wrote a letter calling the behavior “despicable” and demanding that Haskell and other top leaders resign. “As dedicated members of communities, businesses and families, and ambassadors for the Miss America program across the country, we stand firmly against harassment, bullying and shaming—especially of women—through the use of derogatory terms meant to belittle and demean,” noted the letter signed by former Miss Americas, including former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who won the crown in 1989.

Carlson and Kate Shindle issued a statement Saturday calling the resignations “reassuring” but said that “this by no means fulfills the need for a thorough housecleaning of the board.”

After he was suspended Friday, Haskell released a statement criticizing the stories about the emails as “dishonest, deceptive, and despicable.” He said the story was based on “private emails that were stolen three years ago by ex-employees.”

Randle released a statement Saturday recognizing that he “inappropriately responded to an email sent to my personal email account about a former Miss America.” But he criticized the way the HuffPost “article implies alleged complicit participation on my part in a yearslong array of inappropriate email communication, which is grossly misleading.”