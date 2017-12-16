Massive California Wildfire Grows to State’s Third-Largest on Record

Strong winds helped fuel an already devastating California wildfire on Saturday, turning it into the third-largest on record for the state as authorities ordered new evacuations in Santa Barbara County. The winds “are expected to present firefighters in Santa Barbara County with their biggest challenge since the Thomas fire roared back to life a week ago,” notes the Los Angeles Times.
The 404-square-mile Thomas fire first erupted on Dec. 4 for unknown reasons and has so far destroyed more than 259,000 acres and 1,000 structures along the coast in Southern California. The destruction is set to continue as the fire is headed toward wealthy communities northwest of Los Angeles known as a spot where some of the country’s biggest celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, have homes. “It is right above the homes,” fire spokesman Jude Olivas said.
The fire is roaring amid what authorities are describing as “critical fire weather” because of the high winds and low humidity. The region has been in a “red flag” warning, which is what the National Weather Service uses to designate hot, dry, and windy conditions that can help spark wildfires, for an unprecedented number of days. “We put out plenty of red flag warnings, but we haven’t seen them out 12 days in a row. That’s unusual,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Curt Kaplan. “This has been the longest duration event that we have had a red flag warning out without any breaks.”
The strong winds also place clear limits on firefighters. “When the sundowners surface in that area and the fire starts running down slopes, you are not going to stop it,” Mark Brown with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said at a news conference. “And we are not going to stand in front of it and put firefighters in untenable situations.” A firefighter was killed Thursday while battling Thomas.
