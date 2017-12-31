Man Arrested With Small Arsenal on Top Floor of Houston Hotel Hours Before Big Party

Law enforcement officers were called to a downtown hotel in Houston to arrest a man who was drunk and belligerent at the bar. When an officer saw ammunition around the man’s hotel room that was on the top floor of the Hyatt Regency Downtown he called for backup. Police then found a small arsenal inside the drunk man’s room, including an AR-15, a shotgun, and a handgun. There were also lots of rounds of ammunition in the room.
Police are now waiting for the man to sober up to talk to him about why he had so many guns at the hotel. “He’s intoxicated so they won’t be able to interview him till he’s sobered up a bit,” Lt. Gordon Macintosh said early Sunday. Law enforcement towed the man’s car to be searched.
Many were quick to point out that the hotel is planning a big party for New Year’s Eve. The hotel’s website has details of the event that is set to “celebrate 40 years of Houston’s iconic New Year’s Eve party.” The party that will span across four floors includes a 50,000-balloon drop at midnight.
*This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
