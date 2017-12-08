Key Mideast Adviser Leaves White House Two Days After Jerusalem Decision

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House deputy national security adviser Dina Powell during their meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the Ministry of Defense on April 19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jonathan Ernst - Pool/Getty Images

Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell, a key figure in the White House’s Mideast policy, is planning to leave the White House, according to the Washington Post. The story puts the departure in a sunny context, noting that it is part of an “anticipated wave of departures” after Trump’s first year, that she remains on good terms with the president, and that she will continue advising the White House from outside government. Still, the timing is interesting, coming just two days after the president upended his Middle East strategy by formally recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Powell had worked over the past year with the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt on efforts to reach an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal. Speaking at the Saban Forum in Washington last week, Kushner talked up her role, saying, “Her family’s Egyptian. She speaks Arabic … she’s been very instrumental in helping us develop a regional aspirational economic plan for what could happen post-peace because we don’t view a peace agreement just as signing a piece of paper and then hoping everything works out.”

Powell, a former Goldman Sachs executive, is reportedly close to Kushner and his wife and was considered one of the “globalists” in the White House by former strategist Steve Bannon. She was due to accompany Vice President Mike Pence on an already controversial Middle East trip later this month.

Despite Palestinian claims that it has done irreparable damage to the peace process, Trump has insisted this week that the Jerusalem decision does not mean he is walking away his son-in-law’s efforts to reach the “ultimate deal.” But a key member of Kushner’s team walking away so soon after that decision certainly doesn’t bode well.