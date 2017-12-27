 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Justice Department Had “Systemic” Problems Dealing With Sexual Harassment, Report Finds

Dec 27, 2017, 4:32 PM
US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announces indictments to stop fentanyl and other opiate substances from entering the United States during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, October 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has convened a working group in response to allegations the DOJ mishandled sexual harassment claims.
The Justice Department has been accused of mishandling more than a dozen sexual harassment complaints from 2012 to 2016, failing to punish—and sometimes even rewarding—harassers within the department.

The public comments come in response to a Washington Post report that pulled from an inspector general report from May, as well as other public information requests, that found “systemic” problems that often failed the victims.

According to the Post:

[S]ome perpetrators were given little discipline or even later rewarded with bonuses or performance awards. At the same time, the number of allegations of sexual misconduct has been increasing over the past five years and the complaints have involved senior Justice Department officials across the country.

The allegations included ones aimed at a U.S. attorney who sent harassing texts and emails, a Civil Division attorney who groped women, and a chief deputy U.S. marshal who had sex many times in his office. In the case of the Civil Division attorney, he was not suspended because that would “unnecessarily deprive the government of [his] litigating services,” according to the report. There were 19 “substantiated” allegations total.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has convened a working group to deal with the issues raised by the allegations, a Justice Department spokesman told NBC News. The spokesman condemned actions and behavior during the Obama administration, when the alleged incidents occurred. The majority of DOJ employees remained in their positions after the change in the administration as nonpolitical hires. The working group would issue recommendations soon, NBC reported.

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

Justice Department Had "Systemic" Problems Dealing With Sexual Harassment, Report Finds

