Iran Slams Trump’s “Deceitful and Opportunist” Tweet Supporting Protesters

Iranians chant slogans as they march in support of the government near the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017. HAMED MALEKPOUR/Getty Images

The Iranian government has harshly condemned President Donald Trump for sending out a tweet in support of recent anti-government protesters. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, called on the “Iranian people” to “give no credit to the deceitful and opportunist remarks of U.S. officials or Mr. Trump.”

The message was in response to Trump’s tweet early Saturday supporting the largest wave of anti-government protests since 2009 that began on Thursday. Iranians are “fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad,” Trump wrote. “Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves.” The State Department also issued a statement supporting the Iranian people’s “demands for basic rights and an end to corruption.”

Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

The anti-government protests began in the country’s second most-populous city of Mashhad as people poured into the streets to express anger at President Hassan Rouhani, and the Iranian government in general, following a surge in prices of basic food supplies. Thousands followed suit in protests across the country that often ended in clashes with police forces and led to at least 50 arrests.

Chants in the holy city of Qom tonight, the spiritual center of #Iran: “We don’t want an Islamic Republic!” pic.twitter.com/ilawigFGej — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) December 29, 2017

The government got its chance to gather supporters on Saturday as thousands of pro-government demonstrators took to the streets in Tehran and across the country in an annual protest. The protest marked the eighth anniversary of the massive 2009 pro-government rally that challenged those who rejected the re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. But they took on renewed importance following the spontaneous anti-government protests of the past few days.

The government hoped the pro-regime demonstrations would “be a show of force,” notes the BBC’s Persian correspondent, Kasra Naji. “The authorities are taken aback by the spread of anti-government protests which they say are illegal and will be dealt with harshly. But they admit there is widespread discontent in the country, and not just about rising prices.”

Yet that didn’t seem to quell the dissent as group of protesters continued to gather in Tehran mere hours after the pro-government protests, with one video spreading around Twitter appearing to show students at Tehran University calling for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down. That seemed to be a trend on Saturday, when protesters chanted not just about rising prices but also “against high-ranking government officials and made other political statements, according to the semi-official Fars news agency,” reports the Associated Press.

The government has urged Iranians “not to participate in these illegal gatherings as they will create problems for themselves and other citizens.” Iranian authorities blame foreign powers for the anti-government protests and said that those who participate don’t realize that they are being used as pawns. “Unfortunately, most of the people who participate in these gatherings are unsophisticated individuals who are not aware that these calls for protest are made by anti-revolution elements,” Mohsen Hamadani, Tehran deputy governor in charge of security affairs, said.