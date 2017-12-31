Gunman Kills One Deputy, Injures Four Others in Denver Suburb

A vehicle leaves the Copper Canyon apartments, the scene of the incident where deputies and civilians were shot in Highlands Ranch, Colorado on December 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The year is ending on a tragic note in Colorado as five deputies who were answering a domestic disturbance call in a Denver suburb were shot. One sheriff’s deputy was killed by the gunman, who also shot and injured two civilians. The shooting took place when the Douglas County deputies arrived at the scene of a domestic disturbance early Sunday. The gunman was shot and killed following a heavy exchange of gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting took place in Highlands Ranch, which is around 15 miles south of Denver. The body of the deputy who was killed was taken from the hospital in a black hearse alongside dozens of law enforcement cars and motorcycles.

“My heart breaks for all of those affected by the terrible tragedy in Douglas County,” Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican from Colorado, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family of the deputy who was fatally wounded. Our law enforcement officers work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe and today all of Colorado stands with our law enforcement community.”

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Sunday afternoon to express his “deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting” adding that “we love our police and law enforcement—God Bless them all!”

