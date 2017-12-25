Guatemala Follows Trump’s Lead, Moves Embassy to Jerusalem

A picture taken on December 19, 2017 shows a partial view of the Jerusalem’s Old City with the Dome of the Rock on the right. THOMAS COEX/Getty Images

Guatemala is becoming the first country to announce that it will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem following the lead of President Donald Trump. In announcing the move, President Jimmy Morales wrote on Facebook that he made the decision after talking with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, about “the excellent relations” the two countries have long enjoyed.

Guatemala was one of nine countries that voted against the U.N. resolution that amounted to a denunciation of Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

So far another thing that Guatemala and the United States have in common is that neither laid out a timetable to move the embassy.

Israel celebrated Guatemala’s move. “Viva Guatemala! It takes courage for a superpower to stand up for justice and recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal capital,” Michael Oren, Israel’s deputy minister for diplomacy, wrote on Twitter. “But it takes even more —immense guts—for a small nation to do that. People of Guatemala, the people of Israel will never forget your support and bravery.”

Israel expressed confidence others could soon join Guatemala and the United States. Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said in a radio interview that Israel is in talks with more than 10 countries about recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and maybe even moving their embassies there. The other countries that voted with Israel and the United States at the United Nations were Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, and Togo.

Palestinians’ foreign ministry harshly criticized Guatemala’s decision to move its embassy. “It’s a shameful and illegal act that goes totally against the wishes of church leaders in Jerusalem,” the ministry said in a statement.

Pope Francis used his Christmas Day address to call for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that will allow for “peaceful coexistence” in the region. “We see Jesus in the children of the Middle East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians,” he said. “Let us pray that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can finally be reached, one that would allow the peaceful coexistence of two states within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders.”

