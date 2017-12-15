GOP Will Release Its Final Tax Bill in a Friday Night News Dump

Rep. Kevin Brady. Win McNamee/Getty Images

What will you be doing this busiest of holiday weekends? Holiday shopping? Holiday parties? Seeing Star Wars? Enjoying your life? Scrap all of it. You, the informed citizen, have been granted this one (1) weekend to read and digest the biggest restructuring of the tax code in 31 years, the simultaneous biggest tax cut and biggest tax hike in history. The House and Senate votes will come in rapid succession beginning Monday morning.

The bill could have been released to the public, at the very least, on Friday morning, when the negations were finally done. Done, as in, members of the conference committee were signing it. And yet the done bill was treated as a top-secret classified document.

“The text was scheduled to be viewable by Democratic and Republican negotiators from both chambers as of 10 a.m.,” the New York Times wrote, “in a room closed off to reporters and even the lawmakers’ own staff.”

The chairman of the conference committee, Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, told reporters around noon on Friday that the bill would be released at 5:30 p.m. Of course, if you want to showcase your signature piece of legislation before the widest available audience, you dump it online at 5:30 on a Friday during the holidays.

We know one of the last-minute changes: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who withheld his vote until conferees made some sort of accommodation on his behalf, got a $300 boost in refundability of the child tax credit, from $1,100 to $1,400. It’s not all of what he was asking for–he wanted the new $2,000 credit to be fully refundable–but it’s enough of a nudge to get his vote.

What else is in the bill, though? Ever since word came out Wednesday that most of the sticking points between House and Senate negotiators had been resolved, many of the details we’ve seen have been of additional costs—like a preservation, in modest form, of the state and local income deduction. What, if any, additional provisions have been tossed in to pay for those concessions? Are they… problematic? Likely to swing public opinion? Are there new errors that negotiators overlooked as they wrote this in private?

Clear your Friday night schedule and get ready to pour through five hundred pages restructuring the American economy.