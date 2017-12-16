Melania Trump’s Popularity Has Soared 17 Points Since January

First Lady Melania Trump helps chats with children sorting toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. on December 13, 2017 MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

While President Donald Trump continues to suffer some of the worst approval ratings in recent memory, it seems his wife is enjoying the complete opposite phenomenon—Americans are liking her more and more. First Lady Melania Trump’s favorable rating has soared 17 points since January to 54 percent, according to a recent Gallup poll. That is a stark contrast to her husband, who is viewed unfavorably by 56 percent of Americans while 41 percent view him favorably.

Melania Trump is hardly the exception though as polls have consistently shown first ladies to be more popular than their husbands. And her numbers are still not as good as those of Michelle Obama, who had a 61 percent favorability rating at around this time of her husband’s presidency, and Laura Bush who was at a whooping 77 percent. Even Hillary Clinton, who never enjoyed the big popularity advantage of other first ladies, had a favorability rating of 58 percent in the fall of Bill Clinton’s first year in the White House.

Melania Trump’s favorability ratings have increased over the past few months as the percentage of Americans who say they don’t have an opinion on her was cut in half, from 26 percent to 13 percent. Fewer people also view the first lady unfavorably. While in January 37 percent of Americans had an unfavorable opinion of President Trump’s wife, that number fell to 33 percent in the Dec. 4-11 poll.