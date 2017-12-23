FBI Claims it Stopped Christmas Attack in San Francisco by Former Marine

Coit tower & Transamerica Pyramid are seen from Pier 39 at San Francisco Fisherman Wharf on October 18, 2017. DANIEL SLIM/Getty Images

A former Marine was apparently excited about the idea of carrying out a terror attack over Christmas at Pier 39, a busy shopping area of San Francisco. Or at least that’s what Everitt Aaron Jameson claimed when he talked to an undercover FBI agent that he thought was associated with the senior ISIS leadership. The 26-year-old tow truck driver allegedly told the undercover agent that Christmas Day would be “the perfect day to commit the attack” and that “he was ready to die” for the cause so didn’t need an escape route, according to an FBI affidavit.

Jameson, who served as a Marine in 2009 and was discharged for fraudulent enlistment because he failed to disclose his history of asthma, said he would style his operation after the October 31 attack in New York City in which a man used a truck to mow down people on a bike lane, killing eight.

The Modesto resident was arraigned on Friday on charges that he attempted to support a terrorist organization. In addition to discussing the attack, Jameson also said he would be willing to donate $400 per month to the cause and was willing to travel to Syria. “On four separate occasions, the [undercover agent] encouraged Jameson to go home and think about what he was saying,” according to the affidavit. “But Jameson rebuffed the [agent’s] requests, maintaining that he was ready and prepared to proceed.”

An FBI employee apparently messed up and called Jameson from a phone number with an identifiable 202 area code from Washington, D.C. Jameson later called the number that went to voicemail. At that point, the former marine seemed to back out of the plan. “Jameson told [the undercover agent], ‘I also don’t think I can do this after all. I’ve reconsidered,’” according to the affidavit.

When the FBI proceeded to raid Jameson’s home agents found firearms, a will, and a letter to the “for the brothers” that the undercover agent had asked him to write. During the search, Jameson “stated his support of ISIS and terrorism and discussed aspects of the plan to carry out an attack, noting that he would be happy if an attack was carried out,” according to the affidavit.

Jameson faces up to 20 years behind bars if he is convicted.