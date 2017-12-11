New York Bombing Suspect Reportedly Picked Target Location for its Christmas Posters

Police and other first responders respond to a reported explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York on Monday. Bryan R. Smith/Getty Images

Update, 5:20 p.m.: The Times reports that Ullah has told investigators his attack constituted retaliation against “U.S. airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria and elsewhere.” He apparently says he chose his target because there were “Christmas-themed posters” nearby and ISIS has carried out other attacks against Christmas-related locations. Ullah, whose explosive device was a “low-tech” pipe bomb, does not appear to have actually collaborated with or been in contact with members of the terror group.

Update, 12:30 p.m.: Here’s Port Authority security footage of the explosion.

NEW: Surveillance video captures moment of explosion in "attempted terrorist attack" at Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City Monday morning during rush hour. https://t.co/xZbvTtTfIj pic.twitter.com/G942aXDdR2 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) December 11, 2017

NBC reports that the suspect, Ullah, arrived in the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 and is a legal permanent resident. He is currently hospitalized.

Update, 9:45 a.m.: The NYPD has identified the bombing suspect as Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old inspired by ISIS with no apparent direct connections to the group.

Update, 9:29 a.m.: The New York City Fire Department has said that a total of four people have sustained injuries; none are life threatening.

Update: A total of 4 injuries reported at the scene of an explosion at Port Authority. All injuries are non-life-threatening — FDNY (@FDNY) December 11, 2017

Update, 9:09 a.m.: According to the New York Times, the explosive device detonated prematurely while the suspect was alone, injuring him only. A city official also told the Times that video of the incident was recorded by surveillance cameras.

Original post, 9:03 a.m.: Reports of an explosion in the tunnels under Times Square in Manhattan led to confusion and evacuations on Monday morning.

The New York City Police Department tweeted that it was responding to the reports and stated that three subway lines running through the area were being evacuated. According to the New York Times, the Port Authority bus terminal, which is connected to the Times Square subway via tunnels, was also evacuated.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

A law enforcement source told CBS News that early indications suggest that an explosion might have been caused by a pipe bomb, and that one person was in custody.

This story is developing and will be updated.