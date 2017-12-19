EPA Cancels Controversial Contract with Conservative PR Firm Specializing in Opposition Research

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will cancel a $120,000 contract with a conservative public relations firm that has drawn criticism after it was found to focus more on opposition research aimed at critics of the Trump administration than more standard media monitoring, according to the Washington Post.

The firm, Definers Public Affairs, claims on its website to have “as deep of relationships with Republican and conservative organizations as anyone in Washington,” and it offers “campaign-style opposition research” and “war room” media media monitoring. Its two founders have a history of working on prominent Republican campaigns.

Mother Jones, which first reported details of the contract on Friday, noted it was for considerably less than the previous years’ $207,000 contract, with a non-political PR firm.

Later on Friday, the New York Times reported that one of Definers Public Affairs’ top executives submitted at least 40 Freedom of Information Act requests to the EPA in the months after Trump was sworn in, often targeting employees known to be critical of the Trump Administration. “Mr. Blutstein, in an interview, said he was taking aim at ‘resistance’ figures in the federal government, adding that he hoped to discover whether they had done anything that might embarrass them or hurt their cause,” the Times reported. The executive told the Times he filed the requests on his own and not on behalf of the firm.

In the following days, concerns were raised about the group’s political nature, and some accused the EPA of selecting the firm for a no-bid contract just because of its ideology, possibly in violation of federal contracting rules. On Tuesday, Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Kamala Harris expressed outrage over the contract and called for its cancellation.

The EPA has defended the contract and argued it had hired the firm simply for its news clipping service, which helps the agency keep abreast of its coverage in the news. On Tuesday, an EPA spokesman confirmed the PR firm had agreed to a termination of its contract and attributed the move to an effort to avoid “distraction,” according to the Post. The spokesman maintained that the firm had been the right choice for the contract.

An EPA spokesman said the agency would look for another company to handle its media monitoring, according to the Post.