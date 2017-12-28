 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Doug Jones’ Win in Alabama Senate Race Is Now Official

Dec 28, 2017, 3:28 PM
Senator-elect Doug Jones (D-AL) speaks during a December 13, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Democratic Sen.-elect Doug Jones speaks in Birmingham, Alabama, on Dec. 13
Alabama officials certified the Alabama special election Thursday afternoon, disregarding a last-minute legal appeal by Roy Moore alleging voter fraud, to declare Democrat Doug Jones the official winner of the contentious, often surreal Dec. 12 race. Three state officials, all Republicans, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and Secretary of State John Merrill, signed off on the results, giving Jones a 21,924-vote win, which amounted to a 1.5 percent margin of victory. Jones came in just shy of the 50 percent threshold.

Jones’ win gives Democrats their first senator in the state of Alabama in 25 years. Moore never conceded the race and tried to halt the certification of the election with a lawsuit filed in circuit court late Wednesday evening claiming alleged instances of voter fraud, which appeared to be gleaned from internet rumors. This is not an unusual course of action for the former Alabama chief justice; in two gubernatorial primary races in 2006 and 2010, Moore refused to concede. Jones’ win gives the Democratic caucus 49 seats, which could complicate Trump and congressional Republicans’ plans to ram through the remains of their agenda.

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City. Follow him on Twitter.

