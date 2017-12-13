 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
What Doug Jones Supporters Looked Like the Moment He Won

Dec. 12, 2017, 11:22 PM
BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 12: Supporters of democratic U.S. Senator candidate Doug Jones celebrate as Jones is declared the winner during his election night gathering the Sheraton Hotel on December 12, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Doug Jones defeated his republican challenger Roy Moore to claim Alabama's U.S. Senate seat that was vacated by attorney general Jeff Sessions. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Supporters of democratic U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones celebrate as Jones is declared the winner during his election night gathering on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Democrats nationwide felt elation and no small amount of shock as news outlets started declaring Doug Jones the victor in his U.S. Senate race against Roy Moore, the ultraconservative judge accused of sexually assaulting and harassing teenage girls while in his 30s. That joy was perhaps most palpable at Jones’ election-night headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, where Slate’s Jamelle Bouie is reporting. Below are some photographs Bouie snapped of Jones supporters at the moment his win was called.

A Doug Jones supporter at his election night celebration in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jamelle Bouie
A Doug Jones supporter at his election night celebration in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jamelle Bouie
A Doug Jones supporter at his election night party on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jamelle Bouie
Doug Jones on election night in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jamelle Bouie

Seth Maxon is Slate’s night editor.

