What Doug Jones Supporters Looked Like the Moment He Won

Supporters of democratic U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones celebrate as Jones is declared the winner during his election night gathering on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

On Tuesday night, Democrats nationwide felt elation and no small amount of shock as news outlets started declaring Doug Jones the victor in his U.S. Senate race against Roy Moore, the ultraconservative judge accused of sexually assaulting and harassing teenage girls while in his 30s. That joy was perhaps most palpable at Jones’ election-night headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, where Slate’s Jamelle Bouie is reporting. Below are some photographs Bouie snapped of Jones supporters at the moment his win was called.

