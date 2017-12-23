Trump’s Presidential Coin Is Just as Tacky and Egotistical as You’d Expect

President Donald Trump has never shied away from shaking up traditions and the so-called presidential “challenge coin” seems to be no exception. The little mementos that the commander in chief has been handing out for two decades, usually to commemorate special achievements and milestones of service members, has been reimagined for the Trump era and the result isn’t the least bit surprising.
Trump replaced the Latin phrase, “E plurisbus unum”—“out of many, one”—with his campaign slogan, “Make America great again.” That is on both sides of the coin. Plus, Trump’s name is also inscribed three times in the coin that is thicker than its predecessors and one White House aide described as “very gold.” Trump’s coin also removed the traditional presidential seal and put an eagle instead and the 13 arrows representing the original 13 states have vanished.
Although the “challenge coins” have long been used as part of the president’s official duties, aides tell the Washington Post Trump is likely also going to be handing them out to donors and at campaign rallies.
Some ethics experts are questioning the decision to include a campaign slogan on the coin. “For the commander in chief to give a political token with a campaign slogan on it to military officers would violate the important principle of separating the military from politics, as well as diminishing the tradition of the coin,” said Trevor Potter, a Republican former chairman of the Federal Election Commission.
