Comey Blasts New FBI Leadership for Giving in to “Partisan” Pressure

Former FBI Director James Comey leaves a closed session with the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey has been keeping himself pretty clear of directly tweeting about politics since joining Twitter. Sure, sometimes he seemed to be directly subtweeting President Donald Trump and other officials, but it was always indirect and usually through historical quotes. Yet late on Friday, Comey wrote what looks to be his first overtly political tweet to defend the FBI’s longtime general counsel James Baker amid reports that he is being reassigned due to an alleged role in leaking the infamous Trump dossier to the media.

“Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain,” Comey wrote. “James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better.”

Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain. James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better. He is what we should all want our public servants to be. — James Comey (@Comey) December 23, 2017

Comey took to Twitter shortly after Politico published a report that claimed Baker could have been a source for Mother Jones, which was the first to report on the dossier. Politico quoted “two congressional GOP sources” who said documents reveal Baker “communicated” with reporter David Corn “in the weeks leading up to the November 2016 election.” Corn flat out denied that Baker was his source for the story on the dossier: “I’m not going to discuss my sources. But in order to prevent the dissemination of inaccurate information, I will say that James Baker was not my source for this story.”

The Politico story came shortly after the Washington Post reported that Baker had been reassigned within the FBI following what many in the agency characterize as a “particularly frustrating probe” about a leak “involving surveillance techniques for a particular email provider.” It is far from clear that is why Baker is being reassigned but a New York Times story claims the FBI’s new director, Christopher Wray, is under pressure to oust people who are seen as loyal to Comey.