Phil Murphy celebrates his victory on Nov. 7 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Outgoing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has taken a beating in the past few years over Bridgegate as well as his stint as presidential candidate Donald Trump’s miserable hype man after his own campaign failed. But Christie’s most comical bruising came from Beachgate, a controversy last Fourth of July weekend when he and his family were caught lounging on the beach amid a government shutdown that closed parks and beaches to the public.

The resulting photo, and the story it told, shredded whatever popularity Christie still had.

Christie scorched by national criticism for visit to closed N.J. beach https://t.co/y7bi0WAxbp pic.twitter.com/lLWNrhDYKT — NJ.com (@njdotcom) July 3, 2017

The photo resurfaced in the news last week when Phil Murphy, the Democrat who will replace Christie, posed with a life-size cardboard cutout of Christie from the beach photo at a gala Thursday night. In photos published by NorthJersey.com, Murphy posed with the cutout both before and after his speech at the gala, which was hosted by a left-leaning political organization.

Phil Murphy poses alongside cutout of Chris Christie at Beachgate https://t.co/5Lxc7SqKR0 pic.twitter.com/1QlbdbGVtk — NJ.com (@njdotcom) December 15, 2017

Christie responded Friday night that he thought the governor-elect’s actions sent “a really terrible message,” according to NorthJersey.com. “It’s disappointing because we’ve been so open and so welcoming to him, and not playing politics at all,” he said. “What you should want to do is focus on the future and not be looking at the past.”

He also said it “doesn’t matter” to him personally, NorthJersey.com reported.

Murphy, for his part, appeared delighted in the photos.