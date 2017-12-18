 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
The Slatest

New Jersey’s Incoming Governor Posed Twice With Chris Christie’s Beachgate Cardboard Cutout

By
Dec. 18, 2017, 8:52 AM
ASBURY PARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 07: The new Democratic governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy celebrates his victory on November 7, 2017 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Murphy was projected an early winner over Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
Phil Murphy celebrates his victory on Nov. 7 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Outgoing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has taken a beating in the past few years over Bridgegate as well as his stint as presidential candidate Donald Trump’s miserable hype man after his own campaign failed. But Christie’s most comical bruising came from Beachgate, a controversy last Fourth of July weekend when he and his family were caught lounging on the beach amid a government shutdown that closed parks and beaches to the public.

The resulting photo, and the story it told, shredded whatever popularity Christie still had.

The photo resurfaced in the news last week when Phil Murphy, the Democrat who will replace Christie, posed with a life-size cardboard cutout of Christie from the beach photo at a gala Thursday night. In photos published by NorthJersey.com, Murphy posed with the cutout both before and after his speech at the gala, which was hosted by a left-leaning political organization.

Christie responded Friday night that he thought the governor-elect’s actions sent “a really terrible message,” according to NorthJersey.com. “It’s disappointing because we’ve been so open and so welcoming to him, and not playing politics at all,” he said. “What you should want to do is focus on the future and not be looking at the past.”

He also said it “doesn’t matter” to him personally, NorthJersey.com reported.

Murphy, for his part, appeared delighted in the photos.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

Most Recent

Andrew Brandt, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin

Jerry Richardson Was Admired by His Fellow NFL Owners. He Never Should Have Been.

Marissa Martinelli

Sandra Bullock Puts Together an All-Star Team in the First Trailer for Ocean’s 8

Molly Olmstead

Trump’s Unnerving and Unflattering Robot Has Joined the Disney Hall of Presidents

Abraham Riesman

The Last Jedi Has a Snoke Problem

Mallory Ortberg

Help! Strangers and Friends Assume I’m Faking My Disability.

Sam Adams and Forrest Wickman

A Guide to All The Last Jedi’s References to Other (Non-Star Wars) Movies

Most Engaging

Help! I Just Realized the Symbol Tattooed on My Hand Is Culturally Insensitive.

Mallory Ortberg

What the Gardasil Testing May Have Missed

Frederik Joelving

Not an Act

Mallory Ortberg

Prudie advises a letter writer who constantly gets questioned about her disability.

Fox News Host Suggests “We Have a Coup on Our Hands in America”

Daniel Politi