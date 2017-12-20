7,000 Children in Alabama Will Likely Lose Health Coverage on New Year’s Day Because of Congress

A CHIP rally organized by University of Chicago medical students on Dec. 14 in Chicago. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Congress allowed funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which covers children in relatively low-income families that do not qualify for Medicaid, to lapse in September. Since the program is administered at the state level, different states will run out of money for it at different times, and it now looks like Alabama will become the first to begin shutting down its operations if nothing changes in the next 11 days. From Governing magazine:

Alabama plans to drop 7,000 kids from coverage on New Year’s Day, the first step to shutting down coverage for everyone, state officials said Monday.

Those children, who are up for their yearly renewal in January, will not be allowed to continue in the program, and the state also plans to freeze enrollment at the same time. Then, unless Congress acts, Alabama would close CHIP for all 84,000 children on Feb. 1.

Colorado, Connecticut, and Virginia have issued official warnings that their programs will end on Jan. 31 without congressional action. On that front, while there’s been chatter about possibly funding CHIP in the “continuing resolution” that needs to be passed by Friday to keep the rest of the government running, a Bloomberg health reporter says it “doesn’t appear” at the moment that that’s going to happen. Merry Christmas, kiddoes!