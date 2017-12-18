Charlottesville Police Chief Resigns Weeks After Damning Report on Response to White Supremacist Rally

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas Jr. (C) in August 18, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Charlottesville Police Chief Alfred Thomas announced his immediate retirement from the Virginia police force just weeks after an independent review was highly critical of the city’s response to the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in August. Thomas’ sudden departure after becoming the city’s first black police chief in May 2016, and 27 years in law enforcement overall, comes two-and-a-half weeks after a former U.S. attorney issued a scathing report that ran into the hundreds of pages on the Charlottesville Police Department’s handling of the march this summer. Hundreds of white supremacists gathered in opposition to the planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from Emancipation Park, leading to clashes with counter-protesters and jarring scenes of of violence the weekend of Aug. 11-12.

“Almost everything that could have been mishandled was, the report concluded,” the Washington Post reported after the report’s release Dec. 1st. From the Post:

The 207-page report prepared by Timothy Heaphy, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, concluded that the Police Department was ill-prepared, lacked proper training and had a flawed plan for managing the Unite the Right rally that drew hundreds of neo-Nazis and white nationalists to Charlottesville on Aug. 12 and resulted in violent clashes with counterprotesters. The lack of adequate preparation led to “disastrous results,” Heaphy wrote.

The review of the August rally confirmed widespread observations that police did not intervene to break up brawls on downtown streets. The passive stance, the report said, “represents a tremendous tactical failure that has real and lasting consequences.” Heaphy said he heard from a couple of officers in the police command center that day who said Thomas told officers, “Let them fight for a little. It will make it easier to declare an unlawful assembly.” Through his attorney, Kevin Martingayle, Thomas denied ever saying, “Let them fight.”

The report also criticized Thomas’ lack of cooperation with the investigation, alleging he had ordered officers to delete text messages relevant to the inquiry.

“Nothing in my career has brought me more pride than serving as the police chief for the city of Charlottesville,” Thomas said in a statement Monday. “I will be forever grateful for having had the opportunity to protect and serve a community I love so dearly. It truly has been an unparalleled privilege to work alongside such a dedicated and professional team of public servants. I wish them and the citizens of Charlottesville the very best.”