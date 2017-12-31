Bryce Petty Struggles Against Patriots, His Own Helmet

The New York Jets came into Week 17 planted firmly at the bottom of the AFC East standings. Unlike their opponents, the New England Patriots, who had something at stake in Sunday’s game (home-field advantage throughout the playoffs), the Jets had nothing to play for. Given the circumstances, even the most optimistic Jets fans would be forgiven for expecting a tepid performance from Gang Green in Foxborough.
If the Jets were to fight against the dying of the light, however, they would do so behind third-year backup quarterback Bryce Petty. Petty’s career statistics don’t exactly inspire confidence (3 touchdowns, 7 interceptions), but true leaders don’t look to the past. And thanks to Petty, the Jets put together a first-half highlight reel that you’re going to want to watch over and over again. It just so happens that this reel consists entirely of footage of Petty struggling to put on his helmet.
It’s cold in New England, and the fact that Petty wore a beanie means he took the weather into consideration while suiting up. That’s a sign of elite preparation, something that may remind fans of a certain no. 12 on New England. Or not. It was a long season in New York, and all that matters is that the end is mercifully near.
Let’s watch that exhilarating highlight again.
The Jets went into the locker room down 21-3 at half, surely encouraged by the fact that they had only half an hour of football left to play in 2017.*
*Correction, Dec. 31, 2017: This post originally had the incorrect halftime score. It was 21-3 Patriots, not 20-3.
