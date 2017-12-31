 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
The Slatest

Bryce Petty Struggles Against Patriots, His Own Helmet

By
Dec 31, 2017, 3:17 PM
Bryce Petty of the New York Jets looks to pass during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Bryce Petty, pictured with helmet.
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The New York Jets came into Week 17 planted firmly at the bottom of the AFC East standings. Unlike their opponents, the New England Patriots, who had something at stake in Sunday’s game (home-field advantage throughout the playoffs), the Jets had nothing to play for. Given the circumstances, even the most optimistic Jets fans would be forgiven for expecting a tepid performance from Gang Green in Foxborough.

If the Jets were to fight against the dying of the light, however, they would do so behind third-year backup quarterback Bryce Petty. Petty’s career statistics don’t exactly inspire confidence (3 touchdowns, 7 interceptions), but true leaders don’t look to the past. And thanks to Petty, the Jets put together a first-half highlight reel that you’re going to want to watch over and over again. It just so happens that this reel consists entirely of footage of Petty struggling to put on his helmet.

It’s cold in New England, and the fact that Petty wore a beanie means he took the weather into consideration while suiting up. That’s a sign of elite preparation, something that may remind fans of a certain no. 12 on New England. Or not. It was a long season in New York, and all that matters is that the end is mercifully near.

Let’s watch that exhilarating highlight again.

The Jets went into the locker room down 21-3 at half, surely encouraged by the fact that they had only half an hour of football left to play in 2017.*

*Correction, Dec. 31, 2017: This post originally had the incorrect halftime score. It was 21-3 Patriots, not 20-3.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Nick Greene is a Chicago-born writer who currently lives in Oakland, California. Follow him on Twitter.

Most Recent

Matthew Dessem

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Not Okay With Pizzagate Conspiracy Theorists Posting Photos of Their Child

Nick Greene

In a Rare Celestial Event, the Buffalo Bills Make the Playoffs

Nick Greene

The Cleveland Browns Bellyflop Into Immortality With 0-16 Season

Daniel Politi

Iranian President Blasts Trump, Calls Him “Enemy of the Iranian Nation From the Top of His Head to His Very Toes"

Daniel Politi

Former Joint Chiefs Head: We’ve Never Been Closer to “Nuclear War With North Korea”

Nick Greene

Bryce Petty Struggles Against Patriots, His Own Helmet

Most Engaging

The Most Scathing Editor Comments From Milo Yiannopoulos’ Book Manuscript

Rachel Withers

Art Teacher in Utah Fired After Showing Students Classic Paintings Containing Nudity

Daniel Politi

Homeowners Lining Up to Pay Early Taxes Is a Sign of Blue-State Pain to Come

Henry Grabar

How Memphis Toppled Its Confederate Statues

Henry Grabar

By outsmarting Tennessee’s conservative Legislature.