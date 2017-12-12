Blood and Rust: An Unsettling Reminder of What It Means to Leave Bashar al-Assad in Power

Cloths showing names of Syrian prisoners, smuggled out by Mansour Omari. Courtesy of United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

It was not a surprise in February 2012 when the authorities came for Mansour Omari. “We have a saying in Syria: ‘He disappeared beyond the sun,’ ” said Omari during a recent visit to Washington. “It reflects how the Syrian community was governed by terror.”

Arrested for his activities as a media-rights activist, Omari would spend nearly a year in secret government prisons. Nine months of that time was in an underground room, a converted radar facility run by a military unit commanded by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s brother Maher. There, in cramped, filthy quarters packed with prisoners, most of them university students or other activists, the phrase beyond the sun felt literal.

“We had to wear blindfolds all the time for nine months,” Omari recalled. “If the jailer comes and opens the door and sees anyone who’s not wearing his blindfold, they’ll take him out and beat him and torture him.”

Still, Omari and his fellow prisoners found ways to pass the time. He began teaching English classes, sometimes to 30 prisoners at once. They also began an ambitious project to record the identities of everyone held in the facility, writing the names on pieces of cloth in rust mixed with their own blood. The first person released would smuggle them out. That turned out to be Omari. “It was important to get the names and information for the families, so they’d know that their sons were alive,” he said.

The five cloths, featuring 82 names in total, are on display at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, in an exhibit titled Syria: Please Don’t Forget Us. Omari, who now lives in Sweden, said at a press preview last month, “This exhibit is about how we could reach this level of mass atrocity. When you look at the history—looking at what happened to Jews in the Second World War and later Rwanda and later Cambodia and now the Rohingya. Nobody’s safe. If we don’t know the reasons for these mass atrocities, we may one day find ourselves in this place.”

The names are a small memorial to the more than 100,000 people activists say are detained by the Syrian regime. Of the 82 people recorded on his smuggled cloths, Omari says he knows of the whereabouts of only 11: four dead, three released, four sent to other prisons. The fates of the others are a mystery.

The exhibit is on display at a time when many Americans want to put the problems of Syria behind them. The main goal of American efforts in recent years—defeating ISIS—is nearly accomplished, after all. Omari hopes that “now, we are done with ISIS, hopefully the attention of the media will go back to the origin of the evil in Syria: the government and the Assad regime.”

But that doesn’t appear to be the way U.S. policy is headed. Robin Wright of the New Yorker reported Tuesday that the Trump administration is prepared to accept Bashar al-Assad’s continued rule in Syria until at least 2021, when the next presidential elections are scheduled. The news is not a surprise. Despite public statements to the contrary, this administration, and the Obama administration before it, have clearly believed that the only way to reach a peace settlement in Syria is to allow Assad to remain.

When I asked Omari if it would be worth it to let Assad remain if it meant ending the war, he called it “a legitimate question for someone who is not Syrian.”

“Even if the war stops, Assad will keep massacring Syrians. Assad will hunt each one who said a word against him. The real peace is when you have justice,” Omari said.

As pragmatic as it seems to leave Assad in power, the names Omari has brought into the light, written in rust and blood, are a chilling reminder of the people it forgets.