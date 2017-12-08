Moore Accuser Says She Added Date to Yearbook Note, but an Expert Confirms the Rest Is Legit

Beverly Young Nelson’s yearbook on Nov. 13 in New York City. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

In a Good Morning America interview aired Friday morning, Roy Moore accuser Beverly Young Nelson said she added information underneath Moore’s signature on a page of her high-school yearbook that was displayed by attorney Gloria Allred during a Nov. 13 press conference in a way that suggested Moore was the only one who had written on it. Right-wing sites such as Breitbart jumped on the admission to suggest that the entire yearbook entry has been proven to be a forgery.

That’s a big stretch, though; for one, the writing above and including Moore’s signature appears to match the handwriting on a card produced this week by yet another woman who says Moore pursued her when she was in high school decades ago. Allred and Nelson moreover held a press conference Friday afternoon in Atlanta at which Allred said a Georgia handwriting expert named Arthur T. Anthony—who is, in fact, a real expert witness—has concluded, through a comparison to other documents that Moore has signed, that Moore wrote the cursive section of the note pictured above. Allred explained that the information after the signature (apparently including the “D.A.” lettering) had been added by Nelson “to remind herself of who Roy Moore was and where and when Mr. Moore signed her yearbook.” (She didn’t say when this information was added.) Allred also said that she and Nelson would give the yearbook to Senate Ethics Committee investigators for analysis by a third party if so requested.

Nelson also spoke, expressing disappointment in Donald Trump’s recent endorsement of Moore: “I am a Republican who supported Mr. Trump for president. I did so because I thought he cared about people like me. I am very disappointed that I was wrong. President Trump has chosen to support a powerful politician like Mr. Moore over women like me who accuse Moore of preying on them when they were in their teens. I guess we as women don’t matter because we are not part of the old boys’ club. It seems as if it is just business as usual in the White House—the swamp is getting deeper and has not been drained.”