Update, Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7:50 a.m.: Federal officials have said the train was traveling 30 miles per hour over the speed limit at the time of the derailment, according to the Associated Press. The AP also reports that the initial casualty count of six people was too high: authorities said Monday night that three people died in the incident.

Update, Monday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m.: Officials have said at least 75 people were injured in the crash and that the death toll may rise as the wreckage is examined. According to the New York Times, it is unclear whether positive train control technology designed to slow down trains exceeding speed limits was operational on the line when the crash occurred. Federal law requires that the technology be implemented on all railroads by the end of 2018.

Update, Monday, Dec. 18 at 1:50 p.m.: At least six people have died from the Monday morning rail derailment, the Associated Press reports. An official told the AP that the train might have struck something on the track before it derailed. The official said it was likely not an issue with the tracks themselves, as they were new.

Original post: Multiple people have died after an Amtrak train derailed Monday morning on its inaugural run on a route outside Tacoma, Washington, according to local officials. Multiple others were injured.

The train, which Amtrak identified as train 501 and which travels from Seattle to Portland, derailed off an Interstate 5 overpass in Pierce County, Washington, leaving one of the cars dangling onto the interstate below. According to a statement from Amtrak, there were around 78 passengers and five crew members aboard the train.

First up close images of scene coming from @wspd1pio Trooper Bova, this is heartbreaking to see. Our thoughts & prayers to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/ws460sjWRo — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

More photos from scene of Amtrak train derailment pic.twitter.com/yWEJejp1H2 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

The train struck several cars on the interstate below, injuring drivers but not killing anyone on the roadway, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News. One person told CNN that a semi and a crushed truck were underneath the train cars. The cause of the incident is not known. CBS News reported that the train had reached around 81 miles per hour before it derailed. According to the Associated Press, the maximum speed along that stretch of track is 79 miles per hour.

Photos from scene of amtrak passenger train derailment pic.twitter.com/gd09MzLCC6 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

WSP diverting traffic at DuPont. WSP aiding withbroad closure & getting assistance to scene. pic.twitter.com/fRw4uGNIVv — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) December 18, 2017

The National Transportation Safety Board announced later in the morning it would investigate the incident. A former NTSB chairman told CBS News that Amtrak owns only a small portion of the tracks in the country, and that “they’ll be working with the railroad that actually owns that track” during the investigation.

NTSB is launching a go-team to investigate the Amtrak passenger train derailment in the State of Washington. Team will depart DC today. Additional information to follow when available. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) December 18, 2017

The newly established route, which was headed to Seattle from Portland, was intended to increase the speed and frequency of trains shuttling people around cities along the Interstate-5 corridor, as part of an $180 million rail project.