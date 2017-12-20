People in Rome Are Apparently Pretty Upset About a Really Sad Christmas Tree

A magnificently large Christmas tree erected in the Eternal City has died—and it has been standing dead in the Piazza Venezia, in the heart of Rome, for some while now.
It…does not look great.
The tree died two weeks after delivery to the city, according to the Guardian, which also reported it was not covered properly during its trip from the Dolomites, a mountain range in Northeastern Italy.
Apparently, many Romans are upset that a nearly $60,000 purchase now looks like a 65-foot Charlie Brown tree. Some have expressed embarrassment that the capital city’s tree appears so pathetic compared to that of Milan. Others, though, have grown fond of the tree. Its popularly given name, Spelacchio, which can translate to “baldy” or “mangy,” has been used both disparagingly and affectionately.
At night, at least, it could look worse.
And if Romans really want to see a healthy Christmas tree, the Vatican’s seems just fine.
