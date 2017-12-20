 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
People in Rome Are Apparently Pretty Upset About a Really Sad Christmas Tree

Dec. 20, 2017, 12:54 PM
A picture shows the controversial Christmas tree at Piazza Venezia in Rome, on December 19, 2017. For the second year in a row the Christmas tree has backfired on the city's mayor Virginia Raggi of the anti-establishment Five Star mouvement (M5S). This year the tree was a gift from Val di Fiemme in the Trentino region of northern Italy but unfortunetly the municipality admited the tree has dried before Christmas day. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)
The controversial Spelacchio.
Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images

A magnificently large Christmas tree erected in the Eternal City has died—and it has been standing dead in the Piazza Venezia, in the heart of Rome, for some while now.

It…does not look great.

The tree died two weeks after delivery to the city, according to the Guardian, which also reported it was not covered properly during its trip from the Dolomites, a mountain range in Northeastern Italy.

Apparently, many Romans are upset that a nearly $60,000 purchase now looks like a 65-foot Charlie Brown tree. Some have expressed embarrassment that the capital city’s tree appears so pathetic compared to that of Milan. Others, though, have grown fond of the tree. Its popularly given name, Spelacchio, which can translate to “baldy” or “mangy,” has been used both disparagingly and affectionately.

At night, at least, it could look worse.

And if Romans really want to see a healthy Christmas tree, the Vatican’s seems just fine.

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

