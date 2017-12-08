Not All of Conservative Media Overreacted to Beverly Nelson’s Yearbook Admission

Beverly Young Nelson, left, shows where Senate candidate Roy Moore signed her yearbook during Friday’s news conference in Atlanta with her lawyer Gloria Allred. Tami Chappell/Getty Images

On Friday, ABC aired an interview with Roy Moore accuser Beverly Nelson in which she said she had added the date and a location to a yearbook inscription the Judge had left for her in high school:

ABC’s Tom Llamas: Beverly, he signed your yearbook.

Nelson: He did sign it.

Llamas: And you made some notes underneath.

Nelson: Yes.

Breitbart quickly put up a set of screaming red and bolded headlines implying the entirety of the inscription had been forged: BOMBSHELL: MOORE ACCUSER ADMITS FORGING YEARBOOK…SILENT FOR WEEKS AS EVIDENCE OF HOAX GREW…SHAMELESS: ABC ‘REPORTER’ COACHES HER THROUGH CONFESSION. Breitbart’s John Nolte claimed that Nelson had been “thoroughly discredited”:

Beverly Young Nelson has finally admitted that she forged a portion of the infamous high school yearbook that she and attorney Gloria Allred used as proof of her accusations against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

And in yet another blow to the credibility of ABC News, the disgraced, left-wing network downplayed the bombshell by presenting this admission of forgery as adding “notes” to the inscription. Worse still, the reporter actually coaches Nelson, puts words in her mouth, downplay the enormous significance of her deceit.

“The Gateway Pundit has previously posted on the several discrepancies with Beverly Nelson’s press conference,” the Pundit’s Joshua Caplan wrote. “Nelson admitting that she added to Moore’s alleged signature is the final nail in the coffin. Allred’s accuser is nothing but a fame-seeking fraud.”

Fox News initially ran a post on its website with a headline saying that Nelson had “forged” part of the inscription. The piece was later updated to remove that language. On air, there was some pushback to the framing of Nelson’s addition as forgery. On Outnumbered, conservative radio host Lawrence Jones was corrected after saying Nelson’s admission was “problematic”:

Jones: When you have things like the Roy Moore case which—I was critical of the guy—and then the supposed victim says, “Hey, I forged the date in the yearbook” that’s problematic for me.

Jessica Tarlov: Well, she said she added the date. She didn’t say she forged the note from Roy Moore.

Jones: Well, that’s still forgery. You can’t add a date—

Tarlov: I understand, I’m just saying we need the complete picture of what happened there.

The Weekly Standard’s John McCormack appeared on Outnumbered Overtime to discuss the potential impact of the revelation:

The substantive significance is not very great. I was in Alabama last week; I looked very closely at this and I talked to the Moore campaign. And it’s very obvious from the beginning that these are two different handwritings, two different scripts—I wrote this in my article that went up a week ago. It already says “Roy Moore, Christmas 1977” in one handwriting and it says, you know, the specific date and the location in a different handwriting. Now, if this were a forgery, you would expect the forger to forge it all one handwriting. I think the fact that she’s admitting this late—it is bad, it’ll help muddy the waters. But it does not prove, at all, in any way—she’s not admitting to forgery, this does not prove forgery. But politically, yes, I think it does help muddy the waters.

Voices across conservative media agreed. “Some will conclude that if part of her initial accusation was false, then the rest of it shouldn’t be trusted, either,” National Review’s Jim Geraghty wrote. “Gloria Allred, Nelson’s attorney, has done more to hurt the public trust of the other women accusing Moore than anything his campaign could do.” The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro:

All Moore supporters were looking for was a peg to hang their charges of forgery on; Nelson and Allred provided the peg. But it’s simply untrue to say that Nelson admitted she “forged” the yearbook. She insists that the note and signature from Moore are authentic. What’s more, we know that another woman claims she has a copy of a graduation card with Moore’s signature. And there is another accuser who says Moore molested her when she was 14, and several other women under 18 who say Moore tried to date them when he was in his early 30s.

There’s no reason to lie about the story here. Nelson wrote in the yearbook. She didn’t reveal it. That raises reasonable doubts. But she did not admit to forging Moore’s signature or his note.

On Twitter, Shapiro also rebutted conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, who claimed that Nelson had forged Moore’s signature and that the media weren’t reporting it:

I notice highly muted media coverage of the bombshell revelation that Roy Moore’s ordinary accuser forged his signature in her yearbook — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 8, 2017

Um that's not what she said nor do you have any evidence for that allegation https://t.co/EVLkCPxods — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 8, 2017

Many conservatives focused their criticism on Allred:

Completely incompetent handling by Allred, who should know better. When presenting evidence, the lawyer has to get the full story first and disclose any prejudicial information up front. She just blew her client's credibility up on a relative nothingburger. https://t.co/jBwFk2YOsY — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) December 8, 2017

There ought to be a @BarAssociation complaint against Gloria Allred. She either didn't check or didn't disclose all the information about her most damning piece of evidence. Either she's a hack or a disgrace. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) December 8, 2017

Roy Moore would like to thank Gloria Alred for the inkind contribution to his campaign. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 8, 2017

Some went as far as to say the news has all but thrown the election to Moore. “I, for one, would like to congratulate Judge Roy Moore, the next Senator from Alabama, and attorney Gloria Allred, who did so much to put him over the top,” the American Conservative’s Rod Dreher wrote. “[W]hen you have to explain why something is not a forgery,” Commentary editor John Podhoretz tweeted, “you lose.”