No Woman Seems to Want Human Interaction These Days

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 41-year-old man whose last relationship was over 10 years ago (And it lasted three months). How does one with very little experience even look for a partner? How does one even approach when it seems like women want the privilege I have: The ability to get from A to B with zero human interaction (I live in a Northeast City)?

—Lonely Lump

Dear Lonely Lump,

Looking for a partner requires no experience—virgins are out there looking for partners right now. (Sometimes we hear from them.) More important than experience is self-esteem. It is a motivating factor and it is something that savvy people can read well (which is also to say that they can detect when it’s lacking). A positive attitude and evident self-care could take you far. And it’s true, many women don’t want to be bothered or hassled as they’re going about their lives, so don’t bother or hassle them. It’s all about the proper venue and appropriate timing. This is why apps are useful—people can log on when they’re ready for that kind of interaction and log off when they’re done. Singles bars, social clubs/activities, and parties are other places where one’s presence suggests, with a fair degree of certainty, that they are in the right headspace to socialize. Focus on apps and spaces specifically designated for human interaction—I can tell that you haven’t because you’re asking. If you don’t try, there’s little chance of making any progress. So get out there already.

Dear How to Do It,

Please don’t judge me, I’m bewilderedly judging myself right now for all of us! My usual (but not always!) self-pleasure activity in the morning is primarily mechanical. I think naughty thoughts, get out my trusted wand, and quickly take care of business. I am one of those women who reaches a certain point of stimulation where a switch flips and I am suddenly ready to climax and know it’s about to go down. Recently, I listened to a podcast that happened to describe a horrific scene of terrible violence. One little part of the narrative was so horrific and disturbing, it bothered me for days afterward. While what would be described would be charged as a sex crime, the violence and horribleness of it to me has no sexual component to it and is just a monstrous act of violence at its most vile. There was nothing “sexy” or “erotic” about what was described. While it involves a traditionally “sexual orifice,” this was an act of brutal violence where the perpetrators were destroying a woman with a foreign object. I’m sure you can see where this going…

On Thursday, I was taking care of business and was progressing per usual when a mental image of what was described on that podcast popped into my head. I don’t even know how I subconsciously created that image. My switch flipped immediately and I fully climaxed. I am disgusted with myself that something so vile, violent, cruel, and awful could pop into my head at all, let alone push me immediately to climax. And yes, the cause/effect wasn’t ambiguous. I don’t even want to touch myself right now, lest that pop into my head again. What is wrong with me? I don’t even feel like I deserve my husband touching me right now.

—Should I Remove Myself From Polite Society?

Dear Polite Society,

“Sexy” during our rational, waking hours and “sexy” when we’re turned on and being steered by sex brain can be two very different things. In Perv: The Sexual Deviant in All of Us, Jesse Bering describes the general reduction of response to disgust that sex (in all of its smelliness, noisiness, and glistening pinkness) can facilitate:

One that evolved to be overly sensitive to disgust during sex wouldn’t have been very adaptive after all; so prudish a creature would perish in its own purity as a genetic dead end. Rather, as Sigmund Freud wrote, “our libido thrives on obstacles” and “in its strength enjoys overriding disgust.” Indeed, more recent scholars have found that our willingness (and sometimes our eagerness) to let others’ body products make contact with our lips and tongues or even to slip down our throats entirely is a product of our fluctuating arousal levels. When we’re horny, we’re happy to dip into someone else’s organic buffet.

Bering cites a study out of Denmark in which most men said they’d taste a woman’s breast milk if they were turned on (the same was true for women and ingesting semen). When not turned on, the numbers were much lower. Sexual activity can function as a gateway to let stuff in that, in a calmer state, we’d never want anywhere near us. I suspect that’s what’s happened with you—some wires got crossed and something involving sex organs popped into your head during sex, which is not outrageous given the way our minds can sometimes freely associate on their own. That thing just happened to be heinous and for whatever reason (perhaps the sheer transgression of it all), it worked for you at that moment.

The most important thing here is to go easy on yourself. This is not a reflection of who you are. You had what sounds like an involuntary response to an involuntary thought. Taking some time off masturbating does make sense—you’re so rattled that if you try to not think about that image, you probably will again. That’s the tough part about unwanted fantasies—any real focus on ridding yourself of them is likely to backfire, since that requires thinking about what you don’t want to think about. A few years ago, I talked about unwanted fantasies with social psychologist Justin Lehmiller, who wrote a book about fantasies (Tell Me What You Want), and he said one potential (albeit not very reliable) method of ridding oneself of such thoughts is to consciously fantasize about something you’re comfortable with at the point of no return, irrespective of what images in your head preceded it. You could try that if you see this come up again. Also, meditation could theoretically help you exert some control over your thoughts. If you aren’t practicing now, it could take you a while to work up to the point where you feel a true sense of agency, but it’s worth a try, especially if you continue to be plagued by the podcast image. Many of us are capable of having more control over ourselves than we think.

Dear How to Do It,

My partner and I are open and poly and into fun times with friends. We’ve been invited to a “spicy party.” For context, this is a days-long, clothing-optional retreat with a “party barn” where shenanigans are encouraged and we will not know everyone. We’ve never been to this kind of scenario. What should we discuss before we go?

—Trying to Be a Good Guest

Dear Good Guest,

You and your partner should establish what you’re comfortable with and uncomfortable with in terms of a group sex scenario. Given your open/poly status, I assume you have already discussed boundaries and the overall terms of your agreement; just have another one of those conversations and dig into the specifics. Are you OK with playing separately, or would either of you feel more comfortable if you’re both present for each other’s party-barn shenanigans? If your arrangement allows for vetos, will there be anyone there that you have misgivings about your partner hooking up with? If so, it’s probably best to state that upfront. Are there any kinds of sex acts you want one or the two of you to avoid, for whatever reason? What level of protection do you and your partner feel comfortable using?

Those are some suggestions for getting in front of any issues (there are few things more skin-crawlingly mortifying than crying during an orgy!), but you should also have positive conversations about what you hope to experience, how you’re going to present yourselves (is there any kind of theme to this sex fest?), and which attendees you hope to play with. Definitely discuss the serious stuff, but also try to keep it light and set the tone before you show up. Recreational sex, after all, is meant to be fun, so you’re best off showing up with a good attitude and that starts at home.

—Rich

