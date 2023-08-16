I’m Living on My Own “Pleasure Island.” But It’s Lonely Out Here.

This is part of Help! Wanted, a special series from Slate advice. In the advising biz, there are certain eternal dilemmas that bedevil letter writers and columnists alike. This week, we’re taking them head-on.

Sometimes, all you need is a different perspective. So this week, our columnists have swapped fields of expertise. In this edition, Athena Valentine, a Pay Dirt columnist, handles your questions about sex and relationships.

Dear How to Do It,

I am a 40-year-old guy married to a woman for 15 years. We find ourselves in a sexual routine. It’s not the worst routine. But I want to find out way out of it once in a while. We only have sex on her schedule. (She doesn’t want me near her during PMS or her period. She has made this very clear.) When we do have sex, we make sure her pleasure is prioritized. No orgasm gaps here. She has lots of orgasms. Lots. And that’s awesome. I’m glad for her.

Then at the end, one of two paths happens: I get a couple of minutes where she lays there for me to finish or she says she is done and doesn’t want to be touched anymore. I get it. After an orgasm, I need a little space too. It’s intense. But neither of these paths lead me to feel particularly desired or wanted. It’s OK that I’m primarily a giver. I accept that role. It would be nice to feel like she is curious about my pleasure. Instead, I just sort of own my pleasure on an island after she’s done. It’s a little lonely there. How can we change this?

—Island Guy

Dear Island Guy,

It does sound like the two of you have fallen into a bit of a sex routine, and just need a slight push to snap out of it. I reached out to dating coach and author Alana McKenzie Page, who works with folks to work through their issues with intimacy, for some added expertise.

“The most straightforward way to address it is with a conversation outside of the bedroom,” Page said. During this conversation, she mentions you should bring up the loneliness and feelings of neglect you’re experiencing during sex. You lay it out quite well in the letter, so use this as a starting point for gathering your thoughts. This is also your time to mention one or two things you’d like to start incorporating during sex that could make it more pleasurable for you.

Page also advised, if your wife is up for it, that you both discuss any fantasies you have or decide on a day to have a “pleasure night.” The idea is that you dedicate a night of sensual pleasure to one person in particular. “That person gets to be pleasured however they want (consensually by the giver) without any of the usual pressure to reciprocate,” she suggested. Then you can both take turns being the center of attention and explore your sexual needs together. If you’re both unsure where to start, consider filling out a yes/no/maybe list together to spark some ideas.

Dear How to Do It,

I constantly wonder what happened to my sex drive. My husband and I have been together for almost six years, married for three years. Our son is 2 and post-baby I never want to have sex. Prior to having our son everything was great—I remember moving in together and we were like rabbits! Now he looks at me and I immediately feel the anxiety building inside.

I love my husband and our family but I do not know if the lack of sex drive is situational or hormonal. How long after having a baby does it take for a sex drive to come back? We do work mostly opposite schedules and he travels for work. He tries to keep the sex life alive while on the road by asking me to send sexy pictures and compliments me constantly—I have been working to get my body back! These requests just irritate me, I feel like a picture doesn’t help me—I want more but don’t know what that is. The best thing I can say is that I want him to make me feel special or do something, not a gift but something that is truly selfless. I am the “driver” at home, I have to be the one to tell him to clean, and I am the cook and the maid. The house will be a mess and he sits on the couch and asks me what I want to do that day, which in turn makes me rage clean the house. We have tried chore wheels and he makes jokes about it. I told him how a messy house distracts me and I can not feel sexy in a messy house but cleaning it once does not fix the situation for me. Our son clings to me so the feeling of being sexy at home is non-existent. How do we navigate this?

—Sex Drive Where Did You Go?

Dear Sex Drive Where Did You Go,

There’s a lot to unpack here, but first, you’re not alone in losing your sex drive after giving birth. Many women report their sex drive being non-existent for a long while post-baby. There are various reasons, some of which you’ve shared, that can keep you from feeling sexual or wanting to “hump like rabbits.”

It sounds like your low libido could be a combination of many things. It could be situational and/or hormonal, so it may be difficult to disentangle the two. Your best bet is to start with a visit to your various doctors. They can help you sort through what’s normal and what isn’t for your body. And keep in mind, postpartum depression can certainly last for years post-pregnancy. Being overwhelmed, angry, and anxious can all be signs. So, make that appointment and take care of your health first.

As for the situational side of things, it sounds like you’re exhausted and overwhelmed from being the “driver” in your house and need your husband to step it up. Stress is a mood killer. Sexting and compliments aren’t doing it for you—maybe you need some acts of service instead. Ditch passive-aggressively cleaning the house, and have a conversation with your husband when the baby isn’t demanding attention from either of you. Talk to him about how you’re feeling—and the ways in which being in the driver’s seat directly impacts how receptive you are to him. Then, give examples of things he can take on that might help make time for rekindling romance.

Maybe he can take on the entire task of finding and splurging on a regular cleaning service for the house or even a professional organizer. Perhaps you both can find and vet a babysitter that will enable you to have alone time (and not just for date nights—you deserve alone time away from your family, too). Speaking of, find a day every other week when you guys can leave the house, just the two of you, even if it’s just for a few hours. Creating new memories with your husband can help you remember why you loved him in the first place and will hopefully, make space to be intimate again. But remember, it isn’t just on you to figure out how to do this all on your own. It’s not just one more thing to add to your long list of to-dos. You’ll need your husband’s equal investment and time.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a bisexual woman, married to a straight man, I’ve known I’m bi since before I met my husband and even though he had some difficulties understanding what that meant (he thought oh, but you’re straight now because we’re in a relationship) he’s accepted that as a part of who I am, and it doesn’t bother him if I have crushes on girl celebrities or anything. We’ve been married for three years now, and even though I really love him, I crave intimacy from women, and it makes me feel terrible because I would never betray his trust and cheat on him. I don’t even have someone I like or anything, this is all just yearning. I have been investigating polyamory and I think I may want that… but I don’t know how to propose this to him without hurting him and making him feel like I don’t love him. Do you have any advice for me?

—Polycurious

Dear Polycurious,

It takes a lot of courage to be honest with yourself about your feelings and sexuality. I have a few ideas, but I also asked Page for some additional advice.

“Before you go into the conversation about how you’re feeling and what you want, clarify your intentions and what polyamory means to you,” Page noted. Among my friends who are polyamorous, they each have different aspects of their relationship that are practiced differently. So before your conversation, really think about what exactly you’re wanting so you can lay it out clearly for him.

It’s a difficult conversation for both of you to have and he may not be supportive or open to the idea. Page advised that you talk through his thoughts and clarify any questions he may have but at the same time, respect his feelings. After being married for a few years, it may be hard to open your marriage up. He might not feel comfortable with the idea—and if it comes to that point, you’ll have to decide if you value your marriage enough to sacrifice that desire. Keep communication open and see a couples therapist or coach to help mediate the conversations. I’m rooting for you.

—Athena

