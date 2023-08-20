I’m a Widow Reentering the World of Dating. My Body Is Uh, Very Different Now.

This is part of Help! Wanted, a special series from Slate advice. In the advising biz, there are certain eternal dilemmas that bedevil letter writers and columnists alike. This week, we’re taking them head-on.

Sometimes, all you need is a different perspective. So this week, our columnists have swapped fields of expertise. In this edition, Michelle Herman, a Care and Feeding columnist, handles your questions about sex and relationships.

Dear How to Do It,

I am a widow who has decided to start dating again. I met a guy on a dating app and I really like him. We’ve been getting together weekly for a few months and we talk on the phone almost daily. He doesn’t have any children. My concern is that when, and if, we do eventually have sex, my stretch marks from pregnancy and my somewhat flabby gut will be a turn-off. I am in pretty good shape overall—I eat well and exercise—but with gravity and age, my body looks unattractive naked (even though I feel I look great with clothes on). I am considering getting body sculpting because I am actually turned off by the flab myself, but I wanted to ask you if you think I should try to hide these flaws with sexy undergarments when we get together, in case we end up having sex, or just let it all hang out and hope for the best.

—Hiding My Scars

Dear Hiding,

Oh my darling, please don’t be so hard on yourself. You’ve had a life, and life leaves its marks on the body. I’m sure the gentleman in question has his own gravity-, age-, and otherwise-marked body. And I cannot imagine he’ll be anything but delighted by the sight of your unclothed one. If he’s chosen to date you, he’s not the kind of (ugh) dude who’s interested only in women young enough to be his daughter, right? Or—it occurs to me—he is a man who’s dating someone young enough to be his daughter, because he’s 20-plus years older than you are. Or he’s younger than you are and has made the conscious choice to date an older woman. (Since you neglected to mention either of your ages, I have no idea which of those possibilities is the winner.) But no matter how you slice it, it’s not his reaction to your body I’m worried about. It’s yours.

As a woman of a certain age who’s glad polite society requires the covering of our naked selves with clothes, I understand where you’re coming from—I do. I’m not going to pretend that admiring your body for what it is, what it can do, and what it has already done for you, over all these years you’ve been alive in it, is easy. Not in the world we live in, which worships youth, slimness, and bodily perfection. But I swear to you it’s worth working toward. Try focusing on that instead of looking into body sculpting, will you? I am 100 percent certain that self-hate is less attractive than your “flabby gut” and stretch marks are. And a healthy, self-confident appreciation of your own body is way sexier than getting body sculpting done. (How does one get to this place of appreciation? For me, it’s come from the daily practice of ballet—which I began only six years ago, at the ripe old age of 62. But anything that helps you feel fully connected to your body and full of admiration for it will do as well.) As to wearing complicated, lacy underthings: Go right ahead if they make you feel sexy—but please don’t if they make you feel silly, or if they’re uncomfortable (spoiler alert: They’re uncomfortable). And then go have a good time, dammit.

Dear How to Do It,

My husband and I have been through years of infertility and recurrent miscarriages. I am now pregnant. We used to have a good sex life and I used to have a high sex drive, but the infertility, the fertility treatments, and my grief have completely destroyed my desire. And even though my doctor said it’s safe to have sex, I am afraid to. The combination of fear and not feeling very sexual has led to no sex at all. My husband and I still have non-sexual physical intimacy, and he has never pressured me about sex. But I want to want to be able to have sex again. How do I get there?

—Not Hot and Bothered

Dear Not Hot,

I think you’re putting way too much pressure on yourself. You’re pregnant, after years of both infertility and pregnancy losses. Of course, you’re fearful, no matter what your doctor has told you. And I’d hazard a guess that your fear—and grief and anxiety and hope and focus on what’s ahead (plus everything else you may be feeling about your pregnancy)—cannot be uncoupled from your libido. If you used to have “a high sex drive,” I am confident you will again. It may take a while (I’ll be honest with you: It may take quite a while). But what’s the rush? You have the rest of your life to have sex with your husband. I think he knows that (you’ve got a good one, it sounds like). You haven’t mentioned how far along you are in this pregnancy, but I can tell you from experience that your sex drive may shoot up as you get into your last trimester. And I can also tell you that even if it does, it will likely wane again after the baby is born. Most women are in no mood for sex postpartum, even well after their doctors tell them they’re good to go. There are lots of reasons for that, from feeling alienated from their bodies after a human being has grown inside them and then painfully and bloodily pushed their way out, to exhaustion thanks to lack of sleep and feeling “touched out” by nursing and cuddling a newborn. Concentrate on taking care of yourself and your soon-to-be baby right now. Enjoy the non-sexual physical contact with your husband that feels right to you. Be kind to yourself and be patient with yourself, OK? And congratulations—I am really happy for you.

Dear How to Do It,

I have an age-old concern: How to get more action initiated by my wife. For background, we’re both in our mid-50s, married for nearly 30 years. She pretty much refuses to initiate sex and has been that way since we met. She doesn’t rebuff my advances when I make them, but after 30 years, I’m tired of always being the initiator. Without exaggeration, I can honestly say she’s initiated sex maybe five times total since we’ve been together. We’ve spoken in the past about frequency, preferences, etc. So even though we agreed that twice a week sounds about right, again, if I don’t initiate, we can go several weeks without anything happening. She is a loving wife, but she refers to herself as a “lazy lover” in that I do all the work in bed (and really, I mean all the work: I make sure she gets off first, and ask before trying anything different). She’s not into porn, toys, or masturbation, and she has rather old-fashioned views on those things, but she doesn’t have any trauma that would cause her reticence. I’ve recently been exploring different ways of getting myself off, usually by getting high (weed is legal here) and playing with toys. The orgasms are fantastic, but I would like the intimacy of sex with my wife as well. I should mention that she also has the tendency to deflect, so I get nowhere if I bring up the lack of action. I guess my question is, should I just shut up and be the initiator forever? Is the fact that she doesn’t turn me down enough of a reason to shut up and enjoy what I have?

—Lazy Lover’s Husband

Dear Husband,

If your wife has been passive about sex since you met, more than 30 years ago, I am baffled by your expecting—or even hoping—that she’ll change now. And I must note that your pointing out that “she doesn’t have any trauma” that would be an acceptable excuse for her “old-fashioned views” about porn and sex toys, or masturbation, is … well, just gross. She is who she is. She doesn’t need excuses to be herself, and you don’t get to determine what her traumas may or may not be.

May I ask you why you entered into a monogamous partnership with someone who wasn’t a good sexual match for you? I’m not being snarky. There are reasons people marry those with whom they don’t have great sex, or don’t feel they have enough sex with, or whose “views” on sex are different from their own—and those reasons usually have to do with other kinds of compatibility and suitability that they decide matter more to them in the long term than sex. I am not judging such people. But what I want to know is: Are you one of them? And now, nearly 30 years into your marriage, you’ve concluded that this mismatch is a problem? Or did you tell yourself, lo those many years ago, that she would change—or that your then-girlfriend’s “laziness” about sex didn’t bother you, or that you could “fix” it?

I admit to being curious about what the sex between you and your wife is like for her once you initiate it (minus the toys and porn you’d like to employ)? Does she enjoy it or is she tolerating it? When you try to talk to her, do you talk only about “the lack of action” or do you ask her about her pleasure (or the lack thereof)? Is she someone who gets off on being passive? I mean, is that her jam? Or is she just not that into it at all? Would she be just as glad if you two never had sex again? Ask her. Tell her it matters to you how she feels about it (and mean it). If she desperately tries to extricate herself from this conversation, it may signal she would be relieved if sex were off the table. But it also might mean that she’s no more comfortable talking about sex than she is looking at porn with you. I think you need to find out.

If she’s not turning you down because she is excited by your taking the lead, that’s one thing. If she’s not turning you down because she feels she can’t turn you down, that’s another thing entirely. Before you consider whether you’re going to accept being the initiator of sex for the rest of your married life, make sure you know what that’s actually about. If being “lazy,” as you both call it, turns her on, maybe you can work with that. If she’d rather you not put your hands (or anything else) on her, you have a decision to make about your marriage. I’m just surprised you waited this long to face it.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a woman in my early-20s. A little over a year ago, I lost my virginity to a friend. The experience itself wasn’t bad, but the fallout was, thanks to my own insecurity. This led me to examine my insecure attachments, which put me off dating and sex for some time.

I’ve made great strides in addressing and understanding my insecurities. I admit that I’m not the most emotionally intelligent person, but I am working toward it and would like to see how that work translates into actual sex. (I feel quite confident physically.)

Relationships aren’t easy for me to hop into, and it’s way harder to meet people now that I’m out of school and working from home. As I’m not one for having sex with total strangers, I guess my questions are: How can I explore sex and my sexuality given these constraints? (I do masturbate and watch porn.) Is it better to not try to get involved with anyone at all until I’ve reached “peak” emotional awareness?

—Still a Student in Some Ways

Dear Student,

I wonder how you’ll know when you reach that peak. (I also wonder what peak emotional awareness might be.)

Listen, if you want to explore sex and your sexuality but you don’t want to have sex with strangers, you’re going to have to try your hand at relationships. It’s OK not to “hop into” them (it’s better not to hop into them), so this whole process may take a while. But what’s the rush? (You’re still working on that whole emotional awareness thing anyway, right?) The first step is to find a way to meet people and then get to know them. As I said in a recent column—the one I usually write, which is not about sex (you’d be surprised—I was surprised—by how much overlap there is)—the best way to meet new people outside of school and work is around a shared activity. Find something (or things) you enjoy doing, think you might enjoy doing, or want to learn how to do, and start doing it. Talk to the people you meet. In fact, talk to people you meet everywhere and anywhere. You never know where a match may strike.

And in the meantime, carry on with the stuff you’re already doing, by yourself. And keep in mind that life is long and that it’s not a race. Be open to new experiences and new people. The rest will come in time.

—Michelle

