I Just Said the Worst Possible Thing to My Partner in a Fight

This is part of Help! Wanted, a special series from Slate advice. In the advising biz, there are certain eternal dilemmas that bedevil letter writers and columnists alike. This week, we’re taking them head-on.

Sometimes, all you need is a different perspective. So this week, our columnists have swapped fields of expertise. In this edition, Doyin Richards, a Care and Feeding columnist, handles your questions about sex and relationships.

Dear How to Do It,

I accidentally told my partner that the sex with them has never been as good as sex with my ex, during an argument. Since then, my partner and I haven’t had sex. We’ve tried, but they say they can’t enjoy it because they feel that during sex with them I must just be thinking of how I wish I was having sex with my ex. Is there a way to fix this? I love them and I regretted it the second I said it, and I don’t want our relationship to end. It’s true what I said, but I never would have told them had I not been angry.

—Mistake I Can’t Come Back From?

Dear Mistake,

Yikes on bikes. I don’t want to rub your face in it, but that could be one of the worst possible things you could say to a sexual partner. The unfortunate fact is that they will view themselves as “less than” your ex in the bedroom for the foreseeable future, and you are probably going to need to seek out couples therapy to aid in repairing the damage.

Advertisement

In the meantime, I think you should meditate on why this particular barb was locked and loaded in your mind, because that’s a low blow that you had to know would hurt them immensely. It seems like you may be holding onto some serious resentment towards your partner that you should focus on unpacking. And it’s also worth considering whether you’re completely over your ex. I’ve had great sex with exes, but they’re not on my mind at all anymore, and I’m certainly not bringing them up during arguments to hurt my partner. Again, this is where a few sessions of therapy might go a long way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lastly, on a practical note, you might want to ask yourself what made sex better with your ex than with your current partner, and consider whether—down the line, after you’ve worked on healing the current wound—there are ways to rebuild your sex life that might make it just as satisfying.

Dear How to Do It,

I don’t with how to talk with my husband of 20-plus years about physical intimacy, let alone sex.

We haven’t had sex in over five years; before that, it had dwindled to once or twice a year at my initiation. Shortly after we married, he fell into a rut of the “peck-peck, squeeze and rub, missionary grunt”—always the same no matter what I did, showed, tried, shared, and always crappy for me. Still, I miss being together sexually. More than that, I miss the non-sexual, physical intimacy: the touches, caresses, kissing, cuddling. I’m affectionate with him; it just isn’t reciprocated. If I ask, he’ll respond a little and rest his arm on my shoulder as I curl up next to him. Asking for anything else, like a slower, sweeter kiss in lieu of a quick “Mr. and Mrs. Brady” peck, is futile. Forget about smooching on the couch!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In most other ways, our marriage is good: We love and care for each other, are 100 percent faithful, and we talk (just not about sex). Neither of us has libido or other sexual issues. We were in counseling for a few months and it helped: I asked more, he listened more, and we cuddled a little. He quit once we started discussing the physical side, saying he “married me, not our (male) therapist.” Now that progress is gone and we’ve regressed to this awkward, empty detente. How do I start having conversations about basic things like touch and affection, let alone more complex topics like the “missionary grunt”? I feel myself giving up, but I can’t afford to, because the last time I gave up was the start of this long, lonely celibacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Feeling Futile

Dear Feeling Futile,

We know it’s common for interest in sex to ebb and flow and that people in long-term relationships can fall into sexual dry spells, but over five years without anything is more like the Sahara Desert. And it’s clear your relationship was suffering in the sex and physical intimacy department well before this period. Given that you have already tried counseling without any lasting improvements, I’m afraid the truth may be that you and your husband are just not sexually compatible. You say that neither of you has any “libido” issues, but in fact, it sounds like your husband actually doesn’t have much of one. Seeing a doctor to be sure there’s no physical explanation is a good idea, but this might just be the way he’s wired (looking into “asexuality” might be illuminating in this regard).

Advertisement

Advertisement

That said, I do want to offer one other possibility, before I give you some language to try. Do you know for sure that he’s “100 percent faithful”? Sure, there are exceptions, but from my experience as a man and from being around men my entire life, most of us wouldn’t go that long without getting sex from somewhere. If it’s not from another person, it could be that he’s become over-reliant on porn or another online outlet. I’m not trying to scare you, but my internal alarms are sounding because this seems like this could be a man who is getting his needs met elsewhere, and you deserve to know if that’s the case.

Advertisement

So in terms of talking, you should start with the direct approach. “The quality of our marriage when it comes to physical intimacy isn’t acceptable to me. I want more sex and affection from you, but it doesn’t seem reciprocated whenever I try to initiate anything. I love you very much, and I want this to work out, but I also want to be happy. This is the time where you need to be honest with me and tell me exactly what’s going on. Is there someone else? Are you directing all your sexual energy into porn? Are you not attracted to me anymore? Just not interested in sex at all? It’s clear that it’s something, and I refuse to go on like this. Either you can keep it real with me and we can work it out, or we should consider going our separate ways.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last sentence is the key. Are you willing to leave your marriage over this if things don’t improve, or will you continue to suffer? If it’s the latter, then he will have no reason to change his ways. If it’s the former, then he will be put on notice that he needs to do something to save the relationship—that, or you’ll both need to adjust your expectations and come to a conscious understanding of what is and isn’t possible. The bottom line is that life is too short to waste it in a sexless limbo you don’t want to be stuck in. You’ve lost too many years already, and you shouldn’t waste another moment.

Advertisement

Help us keep giving the advice you crave every week. Sign up for Slate Plus now.

Dear How to Do It,

My partner and I have recently decided to try to have a baby. The only issue is he never orgasms! The last time he came, that I’m aware of, was two months ago from a blowjob. Since then, he hasn’t been able to come. He admitted to me that, since our decision to start trying for a baby, he feels pressured to come and is unable to just enjoy the act. I felt bad and we agreed that I would keep my fertile days and ovulation a “secret,” making every encounter seem a little more spontaneous for him. He still hasn’t orgasmed yet. We’ve tried different positions, different places, oral first, manual stimulation first, nothing has worked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honestly, I’m exhausted. I’m the only one actively tracking fertility AND initiating sex. My partner has not initiated sex in several months, even before we decided to start conceiving, and I’m struggling to balance “spontaneous” sex with planning sex on fertile days, especially because I can no longer communicate with him about which days are important. I feel too hesitant to even say, “Hey this is our last opportunity this month, do you think we can plan something tonight?” I’m feeling burnt out, resentful, and lost. How can I get my partner more involved in the conception process without making him feel pressured to perform?

Advertisement

—Tired of Trying

Dear Tired of Trying,

There’s actually a medical condition called anorgasmia that’s fairly common in men, and it sounds like your partner could be suffering from it. I’m not a medical doctor and I’m definitely not going to pretend to be one here, but I think he should visit with his physician as soon as possible to get that possibility checked out.

Advertisement

The good news is that this could be easily treated. For example, a buddy of mine confided in me that he had difficulty reaching orgasm with his girlfriend, and his doctor determined it was because of anti-depressants he was taking. Once he switched his prescription, his sexual function improved drastically. The problem with many dudes is that we have a hang-up around visiting a doctor to talk about anything going on below the belt, but he needs to suck it up and handle the temporary cringe to get a permanent solution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I understand why you’re trying to reduce pressure on your husband by avoiding fertility talk, etc., but it sounds like you’re putting a lot of pressure on yourself as well during this process. Airing this out with your husband might help, and it’s not fair for you to have to shoulder everything. Have you talked to him about wanting him to initiate more? If not, start there. It seems like that might’ve been an issue bothering you before trying to conceive and could be a good way to open up a bigger conversation about the sex you two are having.

Advertisement

Did you write this or another letter we answered? Tell us what happened at howtodoit@slate.com.

Dear How to Do It,

I am a happily married man in my fifties. We have a fine sex life. My problem is a habit that I have had literally all my adult life (long, long before I met my wife) —basically various forms of virtual sex. Mostly it has been chatting with strangers about fantasies. I never let people know who I am, what I look like, what I sound like, etc. Every time I try to stop, I relapse. I have always kept this from my wife. (I couldn’t imagine caring if she did this.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

I know that it is, at best, cheating-adjacent (which is very different from my self-image). Now I am writing erotic stories online, which I think is marginally better than chatting.

Not only is it really fun, but my readers think I’m great at it. The positive feedback feels wonderful. But not only is it inappropriate for a married man, but the subject matter would be considered perverted (though all involving adults) —I have always had weird, elaborate fantasies. I would discuss these with my wife when we started out, but not anymore.

Advertisement

So, I am engaging in behavior that I enjoy a lot, doubt that I can ever stop, doesn’t seem to affect my marriage (sometimes I masturbate while doing this, sometimes I don’t, but I don’t see it as an alternative to sex with my wife), but which I shouldn’t be doing. I don’t know what to do about this. Do I fess up? Do I just keep quiet?

—Married Erotica Writer

Dear Erotica Writer,

Your problem isn’t the fact that you’re involved in erotica writing. I actually think that’s a great and healthy way to live out your fantasies. The problem is that you didn’t involve your wife in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Being in a marriage requires open communication and no secrets, especially big secrets like this one. You asked if you should fess up or keep quiet, but you already know the answer. You’ll never be at peace if you know that you’re keeping secrets from your life partner, so you absolutely need to tell her about your writing. And you need to come clean about the chatting too.

Regarding how you should tell her, start with your long history of online chatting (one that began long before your marriage, as you say). Make it clear that it’s no longer happening, but that you regret keeping something like that from her. And as for the rest of it, you can try something along the lines of, “I love you more than anything, but I want you to know that I’m an online erotica writer. This is something that I truly enjoy, I’m good at it, and I don’t want to stop. I want to be clear on the fact that I’m very satisfied with our sex life and I have no desire to be with anyone else, but this outlet makes me happy and I hope that you will support me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

No matter how you choose to do it, you should reassure your wife while also being clear that you’re not going to stop doing what you love. I firmly believe that as long as the behavior isn’t harmful (and I don’t believe it is in this case), it’s healthy for each person in a relationship to have their own interests.

There’s a chance your wife might in fact, see your previous actions as “cheating-adjacent.” That’s a risk you’ll have to be willing to take because she needs to know the truth. There’s also a chance that your wife will be uncomfortable with your current online writing hobby, but you shouldn’t be forced to quit because of that. If necessary, you should work with a couple’s counselor to mediate this, but hopefully, it won’t come to that.

Advertisement

Leading a double life only works for superheroes, not normal people. Come clean and trust that your marriage will be strong enough to survive this.

—Doyin

More Advice From Slate

I’m a white mom raising two white middle schoolers in Tallahassee, Florida. I know I’m in the minority in my neighborhood, but I think the change in curriculum that mentions Black people benefited from slavery is absolutely reprehensible. Sadly, I can’t move out of this state because I’m caring for my elderly mother, but I’m looking for ideas to help protect my kids from the garbage they will be taught this fall. Any recommendations?