Oh No, I Think I’ve Accidentally Become a Washed-Up Housewife

Dear Care and Feeding,

How do I regain my confidence after bombing out of the workforce as a parent of three? A few years ago, I was crushing the corporate ladder—connections and opportunities galore.

Meanwhile, I was getting squeezed from all sides: a few nasty colleagues resented my success and sabotaged and gaslit me to an extent that made work painful; my husband had opportunities to earn life-changing bonuses by travelling two weeks a month, leaving me to juggle it all; my in-laws who disapproved of all my parenting and wanted to re-live their own parenthood, wouldn’t give us any privacy to form our own family; my beautiful children were little and I felt I wanted to give them way more than I had time to. It all was too much for me, and when our nanny quit, I finally took a leave myself.

I was so upset about it, I immediately ate my way to 40 more pounds. After a year, I was ready to try work again … and the COVID hit. I was thrilled to be home with my kiddos during COVID. The nesting that happened was luckily magical for all of us. But, when the pandemic cleared and my youngest went to kindergarten, I knew it was now or never. I managed to get a new job with decent pay, but I still feel like a loser. The job is not what it was promoted to be, and I hate it. It saps my confidence. I look around at all the women who stayed in the workforce: They’re all directors and managers now! Why was it me who couldn’t hack it? Am I doomed to be one of those washed up housewives now? How do I get my groove back? I still frankly prefer to spend more time with my kids than most ladder-climbers, but I’m also super ambitious. I do actually feel trapped.

—Parenthood Is a Long Life Stage

Dear Parenthood,

Please be kinder to yourself. You didn’t “bomb out” of the workforce, and you certainly aren’t a loser. You made a decision that was best for you and your family at the time, and you should be applauded for taking the actions you did. Now, here are a few things I would suggest going forward.

First off, make it a priority to ditch the dead-end job you currently find yourself in. It may seem like a lifetime ago from your perspective, but the person who was skyrocketing up the corporate ladder is still inside of you. Channel that person to network and find something that you truly enjoy. Not to sound like the hippie that I am, but trust me when I say that what you’re seeking is also seeking you.

Secondly, I know this is easier said than done, but you gotta stop with the comparisons. Who cares what other women are doing right now? This isn’t the Motherhood Olympics, where you get awards for most career accomplishments while raising kids. Not to mention, you have no idea what else is going on in their lives; we all know of people with fancy job titles who post smiling photos on social media can be completely miserable. One of my mentors once told me that the only person I should ever compete against is “yesterday’s me.” In other words, as long as I’m just a teeny bit better than I was yesterday, then I’m doing a good job.

In terms of getting your groove back, I’m going to suggest that you become way more selfish. I’m not saying you should leave your kids at home alone for eight months while you go backpacking in Europe, but you should prioritize self-care and your personal interests. If that means you need to find a new nanny to explore those interests, so be it, but you have to learn to fall in love with yourself again, and one of the best ways to do that is to engage in activities that you enjoy.

Last but certainly not least, find a therapist if you haven’t already done so. Speaking to a licensed professional on a regular basis will do wonders for your mental health and confidence (at least it does for me). Not to mention, a good therapist will prevent you from falling down the rabbit hole of negative self-talk and will keep you accountable in terms of chasing your dreams. Remember that you’re amazing, smart, talented, likable, and capable of anything you put your mind to. You will get out of the rut you find yourself in, but you have to take the requisite steps in order to do so.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Is there any appropriate way to suggest to my young adult stepkids (aged 20-24) that their father is a human with feelings? My goal would be to encourage them be more thoughtful about how they communicate with him. I’ve known them for eight years, and he had full-time custody when they were younger and I lived with them (they were all 18 by the time we married). One of many examples of what I’m worried about is our daughter who lives eight hours away and is a successful, independent professional. She calls her dad 1-to-5 times a week, always during both of their (remote) workdays for 30+ minutes, and generally unloads a bunch of negativity. Her concerns are valid: the planet is in a climate spiral, her generation may never own homes, inflation is essentially cutting her pay, and so on. Of course, any and all of this is fine to vent about and process with your parent or whoever you choose, but maybe once in a while she could call with good news? Ask how he is? Ask for help with something within our control?

I know I’m being overprotective, but I also subscribe to the idea that “you are only as happy as your unhappiest child.” I don’t think they should pretend to be happy or withhold information for the sake of his (or my) feelings, but surely she has times when things are going well, and maybe it would be nice if her dad could enjoy a little bit of that? To be clear, I have not just decided my husband is saddened by these interactions—he mentions it regularly. I have gently coached him and it has led to him trying to redirect conversations with prompts like “Did you have any wins this week?” “What are you looking forward to this weekend?” and of course “That sounds hard, how can I help?”

I just overall can’t help the feeling that they don’t see him as a person. I would have thought seeing their mother descend into substance abuse and watching their dad single parent and then date and remarry would have helped establish his personhood, but it’s just not happening. Is there anything to do to usher this along, even just advice I could give him? Is this a lost cause and they either catch on and the relationship matures, or it doesn’t?

—Just Trying To Help

Dear Just Trying,

The quick answer is no, this isn’t a lost cause. This isn’t an indictment of the kids, but a lot of young adults are extremely self-centered. Again, that doesn’t make them bad people, but sometimes it’s necessary to pour some cold water over their heads so they understand how their behavior impacts others. I think the gentle coaching thing is nice and all, but why beat around the bush? If your husband wants to get quick results, then he needs to use the direct approach. To be clear, the direct approach isn’t about being insensitive or mean—it just lays everything out in a way that won’t be lost in translation.

He could say something along the lines of, “I know life is hard right now, and I’ll always be here for you—but it would mean a lot to me if you checked in on me too. When was the last time you asked about my hopes, dreams, and fears? I know I’m your dad, but I’m also a human being with feelings and I want our relationship to be a two-way street.”

I know this approach is effective, because I was on the opposite end of it a while ago when my brother confronted me to say something similar. It woke me up to realize how incredibly self-centered I was being, and our relationship improved immensely from that point forward. Granted, there is a chance the kids will take this feedback the wrong way, but eventually they’ll realize their dad is right. Sometimes, awareness is all that’s needed to spark a change, and I believe the direct approach is one of the most effective ways to get there.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I was the primary parent to my now 12- and 9-year-old boys for the past 11 years. We never knew when their dad would be around, but I never let them know why or what was happening. He’s around now and has in the last year or so requested week on week off for the boys. Since then, I’ve struggled to know what to do with myself in the weeks they are at their dad’s place. He’s a good dad and as boys I know they need him. I’m not happy with the town, home, job, etc. that I currently have and honestly have never had intentions of staying here. I feel like there’s more to life than this little town we live in and I want to move. Not too far but far enough. How wrong am I to leave them with their dad for a bit while I go figure out me?

One part of my thinking is so that I will have more to give to them and the other is that I’m a human next to being a mom, and I want to be fulfilled and happy and I can’t do that here. But I feel terrible. Is this a detrimental age? Will they feel abandoned? Will I regret missing their school events? I don’t know what to do. My whole family is close, we live close, and I love that! I just don’t feel like this is where I’m supposed to be. I’m stagnant. I honestly think I’ll be better for them if I find myself again and get back to the mom they know and love. But I can’t imagine leaving them or being far from them for too long. I’m stuck.

—Off to Find the Missing Socks

Dear Missing Socks,

I don’t think what you’re suggesting is crazy or selfish at all. What’s the alternative? Sit around being miserable and resentful that you’re living a life that isn’t in line with what you want for yourself? In order to be the best mom you can be, it will require you to become the best version of yourself.

However, I don’t know what you mean when you say you want to leave your kids with their dad for “a bit.” I decided to leave corporate America “for a bit” back in 2014, and I haven’t returned since. Obviously I know you’re not going to abandon your kids, but I’m wondering if you’re talking about being away for a few weeks or a few months. I think it’s fine if you’re away for a few weeks in order to find yourself, especially since you’ve been the primary caretaker of your kids for their entire lives. Not to mention, with FaceTime and Zoom, it’s super easy to stay connected when you’re not physically together. I also don’t know what you mean by moving “not too far, but far enough.” Do you mean moving an hour drive away or three states away? I’m not a family law attorney, so you would need to consult with one to figure out what the parameters are regarding where you choose to live.

The main thing to keep in mind is the mental health of your children. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go through with this plan, but you need to keep a close eye on how your boys are handling all of this. In fact, you should proactively find a therapist for them to help them through the transition. In a nutshell, I’m fine with any parent doing what you’ve suggested, but it needs to be within reason. For example, I wouldn’t sign off on you moving from California to Kentucky or being away from your kids for eight months to find yourself. That said, if your co-parent is reasonable, he should be okay with you taking a short time-out to get centered, and your kids will benefit from having a happy and recharged mom.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a white mom raising two white middle schoolers in Tallahassee, Florida. I know I’m in the minority in my neighborhood, but I think the change in curriculum that mentions Black people benefited from slavery is absolutely reprehensible. Sadly, I can’t move out of this state because I’m caring for my elderly mother, but I’m looking for ideas to help protect my kids from the garbage they will be taught this fall. Any recommendations?

—Tired in Tallahassee

Dear Tired,

What’s going on in Florida is ridiculous at best and incredibly dangerous at worst. I tend to fall on the “incredibly dangerous” side of the spectrum, because we’re now at the point where we’re rewriting history to teach kids that some Black people benefitted from being raped, killed, and tortured for centuries. And to be clear, this isn’t just a Florida issue. Its governor is setting the blueprint for other states, counties, cities, and towns to follow and quite frankly, it scares the heck out of me. That said, it doesn’t mean all hope is lost. Here are three simple things you can do right now.

First off, you should supplement their education. I’ve learned that we can’t depend on schools to teach our kids the whole truth (or even the partial truth) about Black history in America. With that in mind, you should do everything in your power to find alternative resources to give your kids accurate information. For starters, there are professional mentors like me and tutors out there you could hire to help educate your kids properly; it’s worth looking to see who’s doing that work in your area. If that’s not feasible for you, then fill your home with movies, books, stories, and people that will outline the ugly truth of slavery and anti-Blackness through American history. (This list has a lot of great books, and I personally recommend This Book Is Anti-Racist and Brown Girl Dreaming. In terms of documentaries, I also suggest The 1619 Project.) Trust me, doing so won’t scar your kids—it will inspire them to take anti-racist action today and everyday going forward.

Secondly, you gotta get in the game, because this isn’t the time to be sitting on the sidelines. Attend every school board meeting, run for a school board position, and be that annoying parent who questions everything in your kids’ curriculum to school administrators. In other words, bring the same energy that the “slavery was a cool job” crowd brings every day.

Last but not least, empower your kids—who of course are relatively shielded from a lot due to their whiteness—to be outspoken. For some reason we tend to think that kids should sit around and accept the nonsense that adults give to them. Is there anything wrong with kids getting into some “good trouble”? I don’t think so. Empower your kids to question what’s going on in their schools with their teachers and administration, allow them to organize protests, tell them to run for student council, let them use the power of social media to get their feelings out into the world.

I love the fact that you want to take action, because we need more people like you to do so. There is way too much at stake.

—Doyin

Recently I started therapy for generalized anxiety disorder. Since I was a small child I’ve been very anxious, but after having kids, my anxiety reached a whole new level. In the past, I had tried several different therapists, but we never clicked. And then not long ago I met with a phenomenal therapist. After only one session, I felt very connected and comfortable; I made great progress in one short hour. One thing we discussed at length is my near constant fear of losing one of my children. For our second session, my therapist canceled, citing a death in the family. I just found out that the death was one of the therapist’s children, who passed away tragically.