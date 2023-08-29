I Don’t Know How to Warn Men About What They’ll See When We Have Sex

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a woman in my early 30s. From childhood through my college years, I was very fat, ranging from chubby in elementary school to morbidly obese in high school. After college, I started watching what I ate and exercising, and a decade later I’m at around 200 pounds, down from 330 at my peak. I’m still a bigger girl, but I shop for clothes in regular sizes, fly fairly comfortably, and get a lot more attention from guys.

However, my body looks terrible—there’s just no getting around it. I have lots of sagging skin and cellulite hanging in folds from my stomach and pubic area and huge batwings on my arms, all of which look worse and worse as I lose more weight. I would love to save for a body lift, but I live in an expensive city, and insurance won’t cover skin removal or other plastic surgery.

I have no idea what to tell guys I’m interested in. I don’t use shapewear and generally dress in a way that shows my curves, but I still feel like I’m lying to potential partners. I would like more than anything to just date normally and sleep around, but it seems impossible to take my clothes off. I’ve had exactly one sexual partner in a long-ish-term relationship, and while we had an active sex life, he wasn’t exactly worshipping my body. To make matters worse, I exercise almost every day, so my sex drive is through the roof—I’m very in touch with my melted candle of a body. Where do I go from here? I know there are plus-size dating apps, but as someone who has lost and is actively trying to lose weight, I’m not sure I’m a good fit. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve flirted with a guy or had someone make a pass at me only to get in my head about undressing and let it fizzle. Do I just put the weight loss in my bio and let men on dating apps (who are famously kind to fat women!) decide for themselves?

—Melting With Desire

Dear Melting With Desire,

I figured advice here would be best coming from someone who has been in something close to your shoes, and my colleagues in the naked human business are able to speak with authority on what men—because the consumers are mostly men—do and do not find sexy. So I reached out to Gwen Adora, the self-described “big milky mommy girlfriend” and star of Netflix’s Money Shot, for some insight. As usual, I’ll step to the side so she can take it away:

To give it to you straight, it sounds like dating is far from the problem here. The way you talk about yourself post-weight-loss implies to me that you have a lot of work to do internally to get into loving your body (perhaps for the first time ever?). I was also always chubby, heavy in high school and have gone through rounds of weight-loss/gain. Healing those childhood wounds of humiliation from being perceived as (and being) fat from family, peers and adults has been an ongoing process for me in terms of finding my confidence. Your complaints of your “melted candle body” are only reinforcing Western beauty ideals and not at all honoring the work you put into your weight-loss, or your soul. Frankly, you need to stop speaking about yourself like that. Sure, saggy skin is not conventionally attractive, but hating it on your body is not going to help you overcome what you’re working with at this moment. We’re conditioned to see our bodies as a purely aesthetic thing to shape, change and freeze in time. But in reality, we have our very own, complicated vessel of flesh and bone that we are tied to. You only get one body, and the body you have has made changes to accommodate your needs over time. That saggy skin was grown to accommodate your body when you were bigger, and gosh, thank god it did or things would have been very uncomfortable! Now it’s no longer needed, but it did serve a purpose while you had it. Let that saggy skin represent the hard work you put into moving your body. In regard to dating, you do not need to “warn” people about your body. Extra skin is not out of the ordinary, and “warning” your date is telling them how they should feel about it. The majority of the time if they’re already wanting to be intimate with you, they will not care. Rarely, you’ll meet an asshole who’ll be awful about it, but it’s impossible to completely avoid awful men (who you don’t want to be dating or fucking anyway). You’re not lying to men, you’re existing as you are. It’s not your fault if you aren’t fitting the dehumanized figure a man projected upon you in his head. I hate leaving people with “just love yourself” as advice, so here are some actionable steps you could take to navigate your worries around dating with extra skin: 1. Spend more time naked. The daily practice of being with your body in its natural state can have you looking at yourself differently. Maybe even start a ritual of using a body or massage oil to connect to the parts of you you’re most insecure about. 2. Build muscle. I’m a gym girly myself, and as I’ve been weight training, my skin has been feeling pretty toned with the muscle I’ve been gaining as I’ve been losing fat. Adding more protein to your diet with your exercise will help with this. It would be beneficial to talk to a trainer and a nutritionist to help with your goals. 3. Writing that you’ve lost weight on your bio can help protect yourself from assholes. But if you’re about to get intimate with someone, it can be helpful to be open with them. It could be as simple as, “Hey, I’m so excited to get naked with you. I am carrying extra skin from weight loss. I’m a bit insecure about it, so I wanted to let you know.” That might make you feel more relaxed moving forward, and they can be aware.

Dear How to Do It,

I am a cis lesbian who comes extremely easily and quickly. We’re talking under two minutes when I’m turned on. I know this sounds like a first-world problem, but I’m not one of those women who can go over and over. Physically I probably could, but I notice that right after my first orgasm I feel tired and satisfied and it’s a bit of an effort to work myself up to have another, and they’re never as good. Based on a couple of experiences, I think my orgasm might be way stronger if I could just hold off. Any expert advice? Resources for women with premature orgasms are few and far between. I feel pretty lame, and like I’m being deprived of some female birthright to long, intense orgasms.

—Coming Soon

Dear CS,

OK, sitting here, having nearly passed out—too many times to count—this week from low iron despite living on red meat, leafy green veggies, beets, and iron pills, I’m having a really hard time with the concept of “female birthright.” Your birthright, regardless of gender, is essentially nil. You orgasm. That’s pretty great. That’s not something all women can say. Your orgasms satisfy you. Again, that’s aces.

That said, you want to enhance what you have, and that’s understandable. So, basically, hold off then. Slow down stimulation. Take your time. Stop entirely if what’s happening threatens to tip you over the edge. Do what men who ejaculate quickly do: Spend a lot of time with your body differentiating what feels good from what will make you come, and avoid the things that make you come until you’re ready to. Try a numbing cream. Experiment. Good luck.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 26-year-old woman in a relationship with a 27-year-old man. We have a really good relationship, but our sex life is eating at me. The problem is entirely mine—I can’t stomach really basic sex! I’m not asexual: I love the idea of sex and frequently masturbate. I have multiple saucy fantasies and enjoy certain porn and erotica novels. But when it comes down to sex, even with my amazing supportive boyfriend, I just can’t do it. I have no past trauma that would explain what’s going on, and I can’t make sense of it. Foreplay is really great, but when it comes to having him take off my underwear or being penetrated, I freak out and have to push him away. Same goes for if he goes down on me or if he even sees me completely naked. I can’t even give him a blowjob without losing it.

Again, I’m perplexed with this weird sex problem of mine. My boyfriend has never pushed me or attacked me about this. He has been constantly kind and supportive. But I feel like I’m killing our sex life before we’re even two years into the relationship. Can you offer some insight into what’s going on?

—Killing the Vibe in Texas

Dear Texas Vibe,

I don’t think it will help you to guess, and I can’t offer insight based on this information. I don’t know you, or him, and I haven’t had the benefit of watching the two of you interact. I agree what you describe is unusual, and since you are distressed by this, what I can offer is the suggestion that you try to see a therapist who specializes in sexuality, even if just for a session or two. AASECT’s database is a great place to start.

—Stoya

