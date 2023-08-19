The infertile woman is a Sisyphean figure: Her longing pushes the boulder uphill. The boulder can be any number of weighty complications—the body, money, inadequate health care, the unknowns when conception goes wrong. At some point, women might decide they just want off the hill. This happens when the longing gets too painful and the effort to conceive becomes something like an occupation for those condemned to the task.

I’ve reached this point while trying and failing to conceive; I’ve also reached it while trying and succeeding, and while raising children. In the early stages of pregnancy last year, not long after the Dobbs draft was leaked, I was carrying a shame-ridden anxiety that felt difficult to explain or admit. I’d spent the previous months in the hormonal fog of clomiphene and letrozole, administering gonadotropin injections and scheduling sex. This was two years after the birth of my son, during whose pregnancy I also underwent fertility treatments.

I hadn’t had this anxiety during my first pregnancy. The feeling that was happening now seemed to be split in two parts: a fear of the future for all women—a lost autonomy that looked inevitable, even before the decision was leaked—and the fear of a particular past repeating itself, namely the postpartum depression that swallowed me after I gave birth to my son in 2019. That depression went untreated as maternity leave transitioned into a pandemic, which led to a layoff and stay-at-home orders, pushing our family, like most, into deeper isolation. It was impossible not to connect the lack of support I witnessed for women after childbirth—denied access to antidepressants as a new, depressed mother, as one personal example—and the national debate around the alleged sanctity of life.

Life had little sanctity those first few months after my son was born, the kind of days where the passing of hours was marked like mental notches on a bedpost, with a relief that they were behind me and a horror that the wide black hole of 10,000 more awaited. I worried that the next birth would catapult me back to that place, that I’d be unable to take care of either of my children, not to mention myself. I knew ahead of time I would be having a C-section again; I also knew how difficult the recovery had been with the first. Then, one afternoon, on a routine call with my doctor, she asked if I thought I would be having any more children after this pregnancy. The answer was no, and she asked if I would be interested in a tubal ligation at the end of the C-section. It would add five to 10 minutes to the procedure, at most, and cause no additional recovery pain. The section of the tubes they would take out was the site where ovarian cancer is thought to start in women, so it was preventive in more ways than one. I had never heard of this before, or of the ability to combine procedures, and asked if it had become a popular choice with women. Yes, she answered, especially recently.

In some ways it felt unwarranted to take such permanent measures, considering I had a history of getting pregnant only with a host of drugs and doctors by my side. The shame I felt over my body’s limitations was amplified by an ambivalence toward what it might feel like to overcome them. It is undeniably strange to turn one’s body over to hormones, pills, injections, follicle measurements, fallopian tube inspections, longing, only to ask yourself at the end of the day if you really wanted the desired result. I felt an almost undeserved blessing in finally conceiving my son—an outcome that many hope for with much less uncertainty. I thought about the term forced pregnancy, except in my case I was the enforcer, my body separate from the decision, without agency. In submitting to it, in willing it through science and drugs, I continued to feel a kinship with women who knew it wasn’t for them, or with women for whom something in the process had gone wrong—as things had so often gone wrong with my body—who needed abortions as part of their health care, their treatment. I felt close to that desire, and that grief. Something about getting my tubes tied seemed to awaken all of this again.

After the call with my doctor, my husband and I debriefed, a conversation that continued as my due date approached. We knew friends and family members who had gone through years of fertility treatments only to get pregnant later without them, and we agreed that a surprise pregnancy after this would not be welcome news for our own family, emotionally or financially. We would commit to either a vasectomy or a tubal ligation. I held out my fist for Rock, Paper, Scissors.

In Month 8 the conversation turned morbid: What if something happened to our daughter minutes after the birth? Would we wish we could try for another? What if one of us died? (Death also serving, unspoken, as a euphemism for divorce.) Would we want to have children with a new partner? It was comical at times, projecting into a future where one partner was mating again while the other sat cold in their grave. Something about the tubal ligation felt more emotionally complex to me, not just because it was my body but because I would be sterilizing myself moments after the theater of giving birth. I signed the consent form while telling myself I could always back out of it. For weeks, by accident, I kept calling it tubal litigation, which, in a way, felt right, as we worked our way toward a negotiated settlement.

Cut to October. A C-section scheduled for November, and then, two weeks early, my water breaks. In the hospital, the contractions compounding, the nurse asks what we’ve decided about “the tubal,” and I look at my husband. I’m an hour away from the operating table and still undecided. Why do I hesitate if I’m this certain? Why can’t I part ways with a possibility that terrifies me? Maybe fertility is too psychologically bound up in our own mortality. Saying goodbye is also a send-off for your youth. Or maybe some of us just need to work on our tendencies toward catastrophic thinking, including (but not limited to) visions of early, untimely, hypothetical deaths.

In the operating room, I hear the doctors speak to my daughter first. Hi, beautiful, one of them says, a moment I will remember just as tenderly as when I first hear her shrill cry a few seconds later. When they lift her up, it’s hard to believe a sound so powerful is coming from that wrinkled 7-pound body. What a set of pipes, the anesthesiologist says. They take my daughter away to examine her—my daughter, I think, in awe that she’s here—and then the doctor calls out again: OK, Ashley, we’re starting the tubal!

OK! I hear myself say, casually, as if a fast-food order is ready. Maybe the informality is a side effect of the epidural. My thoughts turn from my daughter, who is so very alive and still screaming on the table to the left of me, to the ghosts of future daughters or sons. Goodbye to this, I think—a little dramatically perhaps, but how not to sense the curtain fall as I wait for them to sew me up? Goodbye to this hard, horrible, thrilling chapter.

My postpartum experience has been different this time. For one, I spent hours on phone calls and emails during my pregnancy to ensure that I will have mood stabilizers available in the weeks after birth if I need them, which I do, unsurprised this time at how hard I still have to work to get them, even given a history of depression. There is also the confidence I feel with a second baby and less shock at the physical pain that stretches on for weeks. Part of this is the antidepressants, I’m sure; part of it is my daughter, who seems to have come into the world more at peace in her body than my son did, with better sleeping habits and fewer tears. But I can’t stop feeling as if I owe my postpartum experience in large part to the tubal ligation, to giving me back the agency over my body that I felt I lost the first time. I keep needing to talk about it, this power I feel in turning off a facet of my biology, with all its potential for joy and its burdens to bear. Something about it also thrills me.

The hospital bill arrives. Even with insurance, the birth has cost me $4,000. My tubal ligation, along with my afterbirth care, is half of that cost. $1,953.90. Unaffordable for so many women to have a baby, unaffordable for so many women to prevent it.

I wish I could better explain it to everyone, to anyone: the depth of pleasure I feel in putting childbearing behind me, even as someone who chose it. I look at my daughter with love and gratitude and still feel this bottomless relief. I’ve been thinking that lightness is the best way to describe it, or completion, but then I realize that’s not right. Because it’s about not just being finished with something but also being safe from it. How many more times will we need to justify our own safety, our desires. The grounds for right vs. privilege. How to make them see it saves lives.