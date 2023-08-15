This is part of Help! Wanted, a special series from Slate advice. In the advising biz, there are certain eternal dilemmas that bedevil letter writers and columnists alike. This week, we’re taking them head-on.

For this edition of How to Do It, we sought out an expert in the field to answer your letters for the day.

Carol Queen, PhD, is a staff sexologist at Good Vibes, where you can find the books she recommends in this column plus all the toys! She is the author of Exhibitionism for the Shy, The Sex & Pleasure Book: Good Vibes Guide to Great Sex for Everyone, and lots of other sex lit. She also writes a sex column for BUST.

We asked Queen to weigh in on heavy petting, difficult positions, and an adventurous girlfriend:

Dear How to Do It,

I need some help figuring out what to tell my husband about my needs during sex. We’ve been together for almost 15 years, and our sex life has evolved. When we first got together, I was really horny and wanted sex multiple times a week, which never happened, but somehow we moved ahead with our serious relationship without sexual incompatibility being an issue. We both drank a lot back then, so that was part of it. My husband also has erectile dysfunction and so gradually, since he always had to take a pill to have penis-in-vagina sex, it became clear that I could never initiate. That took some getting used to but—fine. I stopped thinking about being horny and adopted a policy of never refusing when he suggested it. Then he wanted to try pegging, so we do that now sometimes, with a fancy two-ended vibrator, in addition to him finishing in the traditional way. I can usually come one way or another but sometimes when there’s no pegging involved he comes super quickly and then it’s just over. And that’s the problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I commend him for trying to think of new things for us to do to take pressure off the question of his erection, but he doesn’t seem to be able to grasp what I’m talking about when I try to tell him about things that would make me feel good—things which could also take the pressure off of him. For example, I tried to explain that I love heavy petting and could basically orgasm fully clothed with some grinding or some movement by him that displays desire. His response was, the next time we had sex, to tell me to lie down on my stomach and then to vigorously rub my legs as if I were an avalanche victim just pulled from a snowbank and he was trying to get my extremities warmed up.

Advertisement

Is there a video that would explain what heavy petting is? A book? How do I put it into words he can understand? I love my husband deeply and wouldn’t dream of leaving him or cheating on him, but I feel like I’m locked away from my sexuality and I can’t find the key.

—Locked Up

Dear Locked Up,

For starters, Locked, here’s what jumps out at me about your sex-in-marriage history. Once your husband started the Viagra or whatever, you felt you had to stop initiating—but I can think of a lot of things you could have initiated even with the pill-popping (like, “I’d love to have sex with you tonight, are you up for taking your dick drug?”—said as you’re sitting down to dinner or right after—or sexy time that involved oral or handjobs or toys). I think one of the things you’re zeroing in on is sex and orgasm with erections and intercourse, but there’s a lot of sex to be had even if you take those things off the table!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But his version of “heavy petting” is absolutely wack, I’ll agree with you there 1000 percent. Have you tried explaining that it means using your hands for sexual arousal and pleasure? Instead of cosplaying as an Alpine masseur, he can stroke, hold, hug, grasp, finger—not just genitals but definitely including them as you’re ready. Add making out to the mix! Tell him what feels great as he does it—use your words in the moment.

Is his heavy hand the result of cluelessness, or malicious compliance? I’m not sure, but in case it’s the former, there’s also a reading list! Ordinarily, I wouldn’t recommend a book written for young people to a somewhat older person—it sounds like you two might be into your 30s—but the way your husband interpreted “heavy petting” so literally makes me think that the illustrious founder of Scarleteen, Heather Corinna, might have written a book that can fill in some of the blanks in his sex education. (Read it too, it’s freakin’ fabulous.) It’s called S.E.X.: The all-you-need-to-know sexuality guide to get your through your teens and twenties (and, I might add, the next several decades). The classic She Comes First also comes to mind; Ian Kerner helps partners of women-and-other-vulva-people understand more about sex and arousal than they learned from the locker room or wherever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You two aren’t communicating optimally, and I’m going to suggest a strategy beyond finding books or videos with clear definitions of petting: See a sex therapist. As the extremely clued-in sex therapist Jack Annon noted some decades back, the things a sex therapy client needs the most are permission to want what they want; (correct) information, because our society is so bad at providing good sex ed; and specific suggestions that might help their situation. For you two, I think info and communication-based work could be so very useful.

Advertisement

If sex therapy isn’t in the cards, here’s sex therapy in a book! Hot & Unbothered by therapist Yana Tallon-Hicks, would be great for both of you to read. Maybe you go first so you can stick post-its everywhere you want your husband to recognize relevant info. Good luck!

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

My wife and I have always really enjoyed sex with each other, but one of her favorite positions is doggy style, and for some reason, it’s never worked with us. Whenever we try, the second she starts getting into it, there’s this pressure that seems to bend my penis backward on itself with every thrust. It starts to hurt too much and I have to stop. The worst part is that it seems like it might be tied to her getting close to orgasm. She tenses up, I start to hurt, and she doesn’t get there. It becomes an exercise in pain and frustration for both of us. I can’t find anything about this online, and I have no idea how to adjust it to make the position work better. What can I do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—A Cock and a Hard Place

Dear Cock and a Hard Place,

Oooof, that’s a lot of pain to endure to have an ostensibly good time. Your description suggests to me that your wife might be very well-endowed in the pelvic floor department; it does indeed sound like this happens via her internal musculature when she’s in her orgasmic build-up, and this makes perfect sense, because one manifestation of this build-up is muscle tension. All of us who climax are likely to have some version of this, though for some you can mainly tell because they grip you tightly with their arms, or clutch sheets, or their legs get rigid. (I once knew a woman who got so stiff as she was about to come that you had to be careful if you were giving her head.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

But we don’t want you breaking your dick. So one possibility I’d encourage you to explore is figuring out if there’s an angle situation associated with this. If she tucks in her pelvis (or thrusts her butt up and at you—basically think of yoga cat-cow moves and the direction her pelvis and her junk will point in both of those situations), will that change the angle of penetration in a way that, well, gives you a more inviting way forward? Is there a chance that she’d love rear-entry positions when reclining over a Liberator sex cushion that lets her body be supported and makes it less likely she’ll thrust back in a way that exacerbates this? (I realize the thrusting might be part of what she really likes about this position, but otherwise, this is worth exploring.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, does she do lots of Kegels? There’s a possibility she’s over-exercising those pelvic floor muscles. Too many Kegels can be a thing. Next time she’s at the gynecologist (or even better, a pelvic floor physical therapist), I’d encourage her to describe this situation and see if the well-trained folks have any thoughts about this. In the meantime, you can see if some pelvic floor relaxation videos help.

Finally, I can think of a possible hack in the moment, but talk this out with her first, don’t just spring it: The minute the “Oh no, the pain” moment starts to happen, pull out and substitute the number of fingers she’d most appreciate—two? Anyway, ask her. Trim those nails beforehand, and make sure there’s enough lube either already there, or close to hand. You could also use a dildo or vibrator as well. A lovely vibe I recommend a lot is the Gigi, and it’s firm, which in this instance is probably a plus. (Bonus G-spot stimulation!) This is a new experiment, so encourage her to communicate about it in the moment, if she can. Good luck fucking the pain away!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

I am a straight 32-year-old woman in a relationship with a man. I have never been with a woman sexually, yet when I masturbate, the only way I can get off is to lesbian porn. Oftentimes while having sex with my boyfriend, I think about women doing things to me, or me to them. I don’t have any desire to actually be with a woman, but I do love watching lesbian porn. I love my boyfriend very much, and he also turns me on a great deal, but I don’t understand why I can only orgasm to girl-on-girl. Please help! Is this normal? Could I be bi?

—Only Look No Touch

Advertisement

Dear Only Look No Touch,

I really dislike the word “normal” when it comes to sex stuff, but oh my, you are most certainly normal! It is super common for people to get turned on by things they do not (and even would not) do in real life. One way of dealing with your dilemma is just simply to feel free to fantasize about whatever turns you on. Our porn tastes and fantasy lives are not direct maps of our lived or desired in-the-flesh experiences. Quite often this happens because encountering porn that shows unfamiliar-to-you sex styles gives you an extra charge, and your brain-body sex connection decides that’s good stuff and continues to respond. It doesn’t always mean anything, except that you recognize its relevance to your arousal.

Advertisement

And listen, if at some point you move from “I watch girl-girl porn” to “I actually think I would like to try that sometime,” that’s also common and cool. There are many bisexuals! It’s fine to be bisexual (you’re talking to one!), but no pressure to do it IRL unless that’s what you decide you want. If you ever did want that, a lovely guidebook is Allison Moon’s Girl Sex 101 (and maybe you would just enjoy reading it while you masturbate. It has pictures! (Drawn by the fab KD Diamond.)

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

I am a man in my late-20s with a wonderful girlfriend of 13 years. We’re sexually active, but not as frequently as I’d like. Both of us have been dealing with anxiety and depression for years now, with therapy and medication, and have gotten our mental issues into a manageable state, but I do feel it impacts our ability to get horny at the same time.

Advertisement

All of this is to say that I’d like some advice on getting my girl in the mood more often. Her kinks include BDSM, something I am coming around to, but previously had issues with. I didn’t like the unequal power dynamic, and her desire to sub, with me as the dom, made me very uncomfortable. I am now less uncomfortable, knowing that the change in power dynamic can be an expression of trust, but I don’t really know how to proceed. Playing the dom is still uncomfortable for me, and she can see my discomfort when I try for her. How can I, a vanilla sex guy, learn more to improve my performance for my wonderfully kinky girlfriend, and thus encourage more frequent, fun sex for us both?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Reluctant Dom

Dear Reluctant Dom,

Congrats on making progress with mental health and some of its impacts! Many people step up for a partner’s fantasy exploration and or kink desires, and in the BDSM community, there is even a term, “service top,” that describes a person who doms because it is their partner’s desire. In general, they do what the sub requests and don’t impose their own agenda and preferences unless that’s what’s wanted.

There are a couple of other ways to look at your super-admirable willingness that might help. For one, if the idea that you are serving your girlfriend’s desires or needs eases your mind about a power dynamic that isn’t your natural orientation, that might be a plus, and you can focus on that. You can also explore roleplay and see if you can meet your inner dom… who might well manifest with qualities that you feel more comfortably able to inhabit. There are SO many ways to be a dom, or to inhabit any sexual role. That might look like pretending to be a confident sexual initiator, or a doler-out of well-deserved punishment (spanking, in the vernacular)—see if your partner has a fave scenario or two that can help you explore these varying roles. In cahoots with her specific desires, there’s a wonderfully creative space for cooking up a persona that feels authentic to you and you’re not doing things you don’t feel good about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s a little reading list, for starters. In my book Exhibitionism for the Shy, there are chapters about roleplay (as well as dirty talk, a fab dom skill. Also, who knows, you might want to get an outfit). I have fond feelings for an old BDSM guide, Screw the Roses, Send Me the Thorns: The Romance and Sexual Sorcery of Sadomasochism. (C’mon, doesn’t that make your vanilla heart curious?) And of course there is the most thorough compendium of the day, Tristan Taormino’s The Ultimate Guide to Kink.

If it helps you move a little further past your misgivings and into playspace, maybe you’d want to take some kink classes with your girlfriend, or perhaps even see if there is a BDSM community where you are, for support and camaraderie. (Some doms in the wild will rub you the wrong way, maybe, but others will surprise you and maybe open doors to even more ways of thinking past your initial hesitation.) Enjoy exploring!

More Advice From Slate

I’m a 55-year-old woman who’s been married to a 56-year-old man for nearly 30 years. We have sex at least twice a week, and it’s better than ever! However, I’ve noticed now that when I get in positions where I twerk a lot—like on all fours, cowgirl positions, 69ing, etc.—my lower back is tweaked afterward and hurts for a day.