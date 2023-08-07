Everyone I Have Sex With Says the Same Thing About How I “Enjoy Myself”

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

A couple of times in my sexually active life, partners have told me they can’t tell whether I’m enjoying myself. The last time was with my 10-year partner just a couple of days ago (he’s a man, I am a woman, both cis and about 30). I have no reason to doubt he meant it. From my side, I’ve always felt like I’m demonstrably into it—I try to make eye contact, noises, and say stuff (but this is pretty rare, even with this partner I’ve always been a bit self-conscious). Anyway, I realized that is exactly the problem: I’m actively trying to show enjoyment (I guess because I assume it must be a turn-on for the other person) but… a lot of the time while I’m doing that it’s true—I’m not actually enjoying myself.

I feel so dumb but I really didn’t realize this, because I always really enjoy at least big portions. Another thing I now realize is that I’ve been increasingly faking orgasms since I gave birth to our kid (things felt weird for a while, then dry from the hormones, then finally normal about three months ago). Anyway, I think my question is is there a way to hard reset—or a cheat code —to get out of my own head? Is there a way to snap into feeling sexier and more secure and at the same time less worried about seeming sexy and secure?

—Evidently Not Stacy’s Mom

Dear Not Stacy’s Mom,

The short answer to your direct questions is no. There’s no cheat code. You aren’t a video game. There’s no moment where all of a sudden you’re feeling fantastic about yourself, or confident in your sexuality, because of one simple trick. It takes effort, time, and engagement. Cosmopolitan Magazines from the 90s probably had several versions of this kind of tip, though, so if you don’t like my answer you might search eBay for some copies.

First up is mindfulness. Some people work with a therapist, others practice yoga or Buddhism. Whatever works for you. If you work at this, it’ll help you direct your attention where you want it to be in the moment(out of your own head, as you put it). As for the tangled yarn ball of feeling sexier and more secure while being less worried, it seems to be a bit of a feedback loop. The more confident you feel, the less you worry. The less worried you are, the more confident you feel. So, the good news is that once you get started, the two tend to feed each other. Perversely, and frustratingly, the more you stress the harder getting started will be.

Based on the ways you say you demonstrate that you’re “into it”—visual connection and verbalizations of pleasure—plus the way you say you do these because you assume it gets the other person off, I’m wondering whether you’re familiar with what you enjoy about sex. If the answer is “the way it makes my partner feel” that’s valid! That’s likely some combination of what we call compersion, and also reflexive desire. If you’re wondering what compersion is, don’t worry—the program I’m typing this on doesn’t even know it’s a word. Think “happy sympathy” or “loving that you’re happy.” But also, if there are things you do enjoy about sex for their own sake, ask for more of that. If there are things that make you feel sexy, secure, powerful, whatever is good for your confidence, do more of those things. Find that thread, wrap the end of it around your index finger, and reel in the devastating vixen that lives inside of you—slowly.

Dear How to Do It,

For the past couple of years, I (she/her) have been dealing with a condition that causes flares of pelvic pain followed by periods of recovery and sensitivity. Often this means sex has to be careful and gentle, sometimes it means I have to pause sex altogether. My boyfriend has been nothing but patient and loving about this. But I am still struggling—sex just feels different now, and I feel more hesitant, less motivated, and just uncomfortable in my body, even when my condition is receding or under control. It’s not so much that I want to figure out what to do to manage symptoms or avoid pain during sex (I think I’ve got a good handle on that, and I feel very comfortable communicating how I’m feeling or what I need to my boyfriend), it’s more that I want to get back the sex drive I had! I do still enjoy sex, but not in the excited, free, instantly horny, and up-for-anything way I used to. What can I do?

—What I Used to Be

Dear Used to Be,

Long-term health stuff is pretty awful. I say this as a person with my own chronic, recurring health issues. I’m not sitting here tut-tutting over something I haven’t lived. The unfortunate reality is that your “excited, free, instantly horny and up for anything” self of the past may be merely a memory, at least for the time being.

Do follow up with your doctors. Try their treatments for as long as recommended—barring side effects that are truly intolerable—and tell them what you’re feeling. But, at the same time, start working on accepting the situation you’re in. Sex feels different. OK. What is good about it? What turns you on? What makes you feel awesome? And what makes you orgasm? Great. Lean into those things. Build a new sexuality that fits what your body is giving you now.

And how, outside of sexuality, can you connect to your body in ways that make you feel great? Maybe that’s lotioning yourself millimeter by millimeter. Maybe it’s a dance class. You tell me. When do you feel comfortable in your body? Figure it out and do more of that thing. If you can’t have sex the way you used to, you can absolutely find new ways to feel good in your body in and out of the bedroom.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 50-year-old cis male dating a 40-year-old cis woman. She had four children. When we first had sex I noticed that the interior of her vagina did not have any vaginal rugae. It felt completely smooth when I fingered her. She has not entered perimenopause or menopause. She didn’t realize that she was so smooth and didn’t know that vagina interiors are usually ridged. My problem is that during penis-in-vagina sex, her lack of ridges affects my ability to cum. I like the extra time I get to fuck her, but due to my own age and low testosterone, I sometimes have difficulty cumming at all. So my question is what can I do to increase sensation in her vagina or on my cock and regain some pleasure?

—Smooth like a Slip-n-Slide

Dear Smooth,

Her lack… “her lack of ridges”? You can’t pick and choose people’s body parts and personalize them to your liking. Find someone with a pussy that works for you and the ability to tolerate this kind of self-absorption. This is the best solution. You’ll get the ridges you crave, and the woman you’re dating gets the option to see someone who doesn’t try to make her feel deficient for having a body that isn’t exactly what they want. But do consider that some women may also be asking “Where’s the beef?” because girth usually provides the friction you fancy.

—Stoya

