The Guy I’m Sleeping With Went Down on Me Once. Now He Has a Strange Excuse for Never Doing It Again.

This is part of Help! Wanted, a special series from Slate advice. In the advising biz, there are certain eternal dilemmas that bedevil letter writers and columnists alike. This week, we’re taking them head-on.

Sometimes, all you need is a different perspective. So this week, our columnists have swapped fields of expertise. In this edition, Jamilah Lemieux, a Care and Feeding columnist, handles your questions about sex and relationships.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a woman in her 30s. I don’t receive oral very often but as I only like it when it’s done well, I don’t really mind. However, in the last two entanglements where I’ve gotten head, I’ve noticed something I think is odd.

—Smelly Or Nah

Dear Smelly or Nah,

There are many people who are simply selfish when it comes to oral sex; they expect to receive it, but for any number of reasons, they don’t want to perform it. Two negative encounters shouldn’t make you assume that there’s anything wrong with you. However, you can and should check yourself out down there to be on the safe side. How do you smell? Is it the way your vagina usually smells? How do you feel about your own taste? Have you tasted yourself? You should! If something tastes off, you should talk to your gynecologist. Since you’re concerned that there could be an issue down there, it would be good to talk to them even if you don’t feel like there’s anything off. You can also make sure you’re drinking enough water, eating a balanced diet, and practicing good hygiene habits.

A little pre-sex communication can help you to suss out potential partners who are cunnilingus friendly and those who are not—if you’re seeing folks outside of this one partner you mention. You can talk to people you’re interested in hooking up with about what they like to do in bed before you’re actually about to do the deed. Ask straight up, “How do you feel about giving head?” You may be surprised at the number of guys who would tell you enthusiastically that it’s their favorite part about having sex. If you come across one who says he doesn’t do it or doesn’t like doing it, consider moving on to someone else or, at the very least, letting him know that you’re only willing to give what you receive. (Guys who don’t eat pussy do not deserve head!)

Dear How to Do It,

I’ve been with my partner for over four years. We are engaged and due to get married. He’s an amazing man. The one issue that has been a constant issue for us is our sex life. My partner’s sex drive is low. I used to have a high sex drive but since being together, mine has dropped I think to match his. I masturbate so I am not totally deprived. My partner says he gets horny but doesn’t often try to have sex or do anything sexual with me. We cuddle, kiss, and tell each other how we feel. I have no concerns he has eyes for anyone else. I am concerned for our future as I don’t want a sexless life. We did go to relationship counseling which helped a bit and made my partner better understand how his lower sex drive worries me and how I want him to make more of an effort to make sexual advances. It also made me aware I don’t want to pressure him. Does sex really matter if we are really happy as a couple otherwise?

—So Confused

Dear So Confused,

Yes, it’s possible to have a happy, healthy relationship that doesn’t include frequent sex. Masturbation, as you’ve learned, can help you meet your physical needs. However, it sounds like having regular sex does matter to you, so you should continue to try to make that happen with your partner. Perhaps you can give counseling another shot—you mention it helped beforehand. You don’t have to pressure your partner while letting him know that you’re unsatisfied with the state of your lovemaking and that you crave a deeper physical connection with him. Tell him that you want to work on having a more mutually fulfilling sex life and that you’re willing to do what it takes to make that happen. Perhaps you two can find a compromise. Maybe that looks like scheduled dates to amp up the mood. Have you both tried talking about your fantasies and sexual interests together? You say your partner “gets horny but doesn’t often try to have sex.” You both should explore what’s behind that.

There is the possibility that even with counseling, though, your partner won’t be open to increasing the amount of sex that he’s willing to have regularly. If that’s the case, you’ll have to decide if sex really is a dealbreaker for you. Life with him may very well be sexless, or mostly sexless. If you can make peace with that, then it will work for you both. But you deserve a relationship that truly fulfills you. If you’re unable to feel satisfied without a regular sex life, you may find that the best thing to do is to part ways and find someone whose desires are better aligned with your own.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m happily married with a toddler and a baby. My husband and I enjoyed an active sex life during both pregnancies, and while it took a while to get back into the swing of things after the birth of our first child, we managed to rather quickly. The second baby is now almost six months old, and I’m finding this time around I’m feeling a near-total aversion to sex. My husband has been wonderfully understanding and patient about it all, and while I know he would be happy doing things a lot more often, there’s no pressure from him. He’s also gone out of his way to try to do things I usually really enjoy when we do have sex, but it all just leaves me cold.

I’m happy to cuddle on the couch, but when it comes time for more, I find that I don’t even want to be touched, and I just want to get the whole thing over with as quickly as possible. I don’t want to feel this way, and I don’t understand what’s going on. My husband works a second shift (I’m working remotely), so I’m alone with the kids much of the afternoon and evening during the week, and other than his parents, we have no child care. I’ve heard of the concept of being “touched out,” and that may be what’s going on here, but how do I get past it?

—At a Loss

Dear At a Loss,

It’s not uncommon for the mother of two small children to experience a lack of sex drive. Your body has accomplished something amazing—and twice in a somewhat short amount of time. You aren’t feeling like yourself yet. It’s OK! There’s a good chance your libido will return on its own, be patient with yourself. But if you want to try to move things along, you’ll need to make some time for romance. Choose a night when your husband’s parents are available to babysit and dedicate the evening to reconnecting with your man. Put on an outfit that makes you feel good, go out and have a meal that someone else prepared. Talk about some of your favorite memories from your previous sex life together. Light candles, play sexy music, and do your best to get into the mood.

Time to yourself would also be helpful. Ask your husband to keep an eye on the kids while you take a long, relaxing bath. Read a sexy romance novel. Try masturbating, even if you haven’t done it in a while. Taking care of yourself—even in nonsexual ways—will help you to tap back into your amorous side. Time alone can help with those feelings of being “touched out.” And remember, this stage with your kids isn’t forever. As they get older, they won’t need as much constant touch from you as a six-month-old currently does. In the meantime, you should also consider talking to a therapist or counselor, who may be able to help you identify any other issues that are making sex unappealing to you.

Dear How to Do It,

Ever since I can remember I’ve struggled with inadequacy issues. By inadequate, I mean small in the pants. (I’m an average man, average in all senses.) Now, by 30 I’d hoped to overcome the feeling; I’ve made great progress, but I snap back so hard sometimes. I can’t shake the feeling that I don’t have enough to keep people satisfied and I am somehow not worthy of sex and attraction. It’s affected my dating life and my life in general. I’m wondering…how the hell do I overcome this? And do I have a place in love and sex?

—Average Avery

Dear Average Avery,

As a woman who sleeps with men, I can assure you that the size of a man’s penis is not the measure of who he is as a lover, a partner, or a person. Furthermore, there are men who are below average in all senses of the word—including when it comes to character, integrity, and qualities that matter more than dick size–—who are still flourishing in the romance department. You won’t find success with sex and dating until you feel good about yourself. I think you should consider speaking to a therapist who can help you find the root of those feelings of inadequacy and provide you with tools to address them. It likely runs a bit deeper than just this one issue with your size.

You are worthy of love and sex, it’s just taken longer for you to find the comfort with yourself to make those things possible. Don’t compare yourself to other men, physically or otherwise. You’re so much more than the size of your penis, your bank account, or any other yardstick you can use to make yourself feel less than anyone else. The right person will see you for exactly who you are and love you for it. Every time you catch yourself believing or thinking otherwise, catch yourself and redirect that thought. Meditation and otherwise trying something to snap yourself out of these thoughts (think some form of exercise like a walk) might help.

—Jamilah

