America’s Deteriorating Public Pools Are a Public Health Crisis

This summer, it’s hot. We don’t need to tell you. America’s been suffering a catastrophic heat wave for more than a month—no part of the country has been immune. That means people are scrambling to cope. Recently, the president even issued the country’s first-ever heat wave “hazard alert” for workers. But there’s one obvious, no-brainer option for staying cool. And across the country, it’s failing.

More than half of Boston’s city pools closed this summer. The same thing happened in Jacksonville, Florida. And in Atlanta, all the outdoor public pools closed for the rest of the summer before July even ended. Pool closures have plagued American cities for years. Officials blame crumbling infrastructure and, recently, lifeguard shortages. About a third of the nation’s public pools were affected by staffing issues last year. According to the American Lifeguard Association, 2023 is as bad or worse.

“We really just haven’t prioritized swimming in this country,” said Mara Gay. Gay writes for the New York Times editorial board. She’s written about America’s deteriorating public pools for years and calls it a personal obsession.

“It is a public health crisis,” she said. “There are 4,000 Americans who die of drowning every year. It’s the leading cause of death for children 1 to 4 and one of the leading causes of death for children overall. And yet, we think of swimming, in the United States, like a luxury.”

There are more than 10 million private pools in America. But Gay says there are just 300,000 public ones. And that’s not just an inconvenience. It’s a public health disaster. “It’s not only heartbreaking, it makes me angry because,” she said, “since Americans don’t have a safe place to swim or learn how to swim, they’re drowning instead.”

America is hotter than ever. So where are the pools? On a recent episode of What Next, I spoke with Gay about the issue. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Mary C. Curtis: A 1933 survey of Americans’ leisure activities found that just as many people swam for fun as went to the movies. How many public pools were around in the 1920s and 1930s?

Mara Gay: During the Great Depression, the country invested in building scores of large public pools across the country under the Works Progress Administration, under FDR. You had pools like the Astoria pool in New York. You had the Audubon pool in New Orleans. These were meant to be enjoyed. That was kind of an exciting era. But, of course, what we also have to remember is that these pools were segregated, most of them by race. And so Black Americans found themselves shut out of many, many pools across the country that were meant for the public.

That all changed after World War II—and after Brown v. Board of Education. Mandated integration led to a mass exodus of white Americans from cities to the suburbs. After that, the number of private swim clubs exploded. And public pools languished. Some were simply neglected. Others were padlocked or filled in with concrete.

You had this slow movement away from public pools as an essential piece of infrastructure. And instead, you had wealthier Americans, white Americans, who were building private pools in their backyards, who were joining country clubs, or even creating homeowner associations with pools and withdrawing into that private space. So, now you have a situation where generations of some American families have been swimming and generations of others have been unable to learn, afraid of the water, timid around the water. It’s really endemic, and it’s so solvable. And that’s what really gets me going.

Let’s talk about what really happened to public pools. What do they look like? Because a lot of people, when they talk about them, it’s really not with affection.

One of the secrets in America is that wealthier communities actually never stopped investing in their public pools. Whereas many of us who live in big cities like New York, you think of our public pools. And, of course, they’re a critical amenity and resource. At the same time, they’re surrounded by concrete. They are filled with rules. The lines are often really long, and the hours are sometimes erratic. It’s not really designed, necessarily, to make you feel like this is somewhere that you want to be.

And that is really a miscarriage of justice to the public, because there are wealthier communities across the United States, including in the New York suburbs, whose public pools are the crown jewel of their towns. We know the town of Scarsdale, which is a wealthy community in Westchester, has a beautiful town pool surrounded by beautiful, perfectly mowed lawns. We know that public pools are a value-add because these wealthy communities never stopped investing in them. And that, for me, really tells you everything you need to know.

Why are public pools, then, and parks, for that matter, not a priority for so many city governments?

It’s a great question. With every city budget, it’s really frustrating because you have to prioritize. As Americans feel the heat from climate change during the summer, my hope is that they will be clamoring for more pools. But it’s hard because you’re competing with police departments, right? You’re competing with all kinds of other needs. And it’s not to say that any of those aren’t important. Of course, many of them are. It’s just to say that this is not something that is a luxury. This is actually just essential.

You argue that the lack of public pools in America isn’t just annoying or an inconvenience, particularly in the heat, but it’s dangerous. Why is that?

Well, one reason is that when Americans don’t have a public pool that is enjoyable to visit and easily accessible, they are unlikely to learn how to swim. A majority of Americans, according to a Red Cross survey, cannot swim or swim well. The other reason is that when Americans don’t have a safe place to swim, some of them will seek somewhere else to swim instead. And that can look very dangerous. At least four teenagers have drowned, for example, in the Bronx River here in New York City in the past decade or so. There are eight working public pools in the Bronx for a population of 1.4 million people. So, that’s a really painful example of what can happen when you don’t invest in these pools.

Do we know how common it is for Americans to die of drowning?

Drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for Americans 1 to 4 years old. It is the No. 2 cause of death for the next age group. And it is one of the leading causes of death for all Americans under the age of 24. This is a public health crisis. Four thousand Americans drown every year. That’s an average of 11 people a day that we’re losing to drowning. And then you have about double that in near-fatal drownings, which can be very serious medical events and sometimes life-altering ones.

So often these deaths are treated as, Well, that’s very sad. It’s an accident. It’s a personal tragedy for the family. But there is something much broader and systemic to this problem.

Yeah, thank you for bringing that up. When you do spend months talking to people who, of all backgrounds, have lost children to drowning, you learn a lot of things. And it’s not only about personal tragedy. One of the stories that brought this home for me—I interviewed a woman named Raychelle Ross, who lost her daughter Bennasia to drowning as an adolescent, and they lived in New Orleans, which is a city that once had the largest public swimming pool in the southern United States, the Audubon Natatorium.

But that pool closed in the ’60s rather than open up to Black swimmers, and then it reopened years later under a much smaller footprint. So, the pool is not what it was. And Ms. Ross talked a lot to me about her children and her daughter Bennasia, especially, loving the water, always wanting to go swimming. And Ms. Ross was a single mom. She didn’t have a ton of money or time to take her kids to the pool. And she herself didn’t know how to swim. But anything she could do to get her kids near the water, she would. And there weren’t a lot of easily accessible public pools for them to get to. So one day, when they were invited to a barbecue at a friend of a friend’s house, they just leapt at the chance to go swim. These folks had a pool. And the pool doesn’t sound like it was very well maintained. And so actually, when Bennasia drowned, her body was in the water for several minutes, floating just beneath the surface before anyone noticed her, because the water was that dirty, according to her mother.

This is a Black family in New Orleans that is just but one story in a country that has allowed generations to go without access to the water. It runs really deep in this country, and not just for Black Americans. There’s this perception in general in the United States, especially right now: each man out for himself. And I really do believe that we’re all poorer when we think about life that way and public goods that way. And this is a really brutal example of that.

I know that you’ve said that every group is affected, but I’m really glad you brought up the case of Ms. Ross. It seems like certain groups are most at risk, and these are the same groups that are least likely to know how to swim. So we do see these patterns. Why is that?

Oh, it really goes deep, really all the way back to slavery, when Black Americans were not only not allowed to read, which is more widely known, but oftentimes dissuaded from learning how to swim, because that would have made it easier for them to escape enslavement. And also, dogs could not track your scent through water. So, that’s how deep this history runs. Now, I also just want to say, when you think about the cost of anti-Black racism in the United States, it not only affects Black Americans, which should be reason enough for us to address this; it affects everyone. This really is a national problem. It’s a national crisis. Its history runs, as many of our national crises do, through the history of white supremacy and of slavery and Jim Crow in the United States. I’ve even heard from people who are wealthy who can’t find a place to swim in cities like New York, for example. If you don’t have a backyard swimming pool or if you don’t belong to a country club, it seems you’re out of luck. And I hope that that makes Americans of many backgrounds as angry as it makes me.

This summer we did have a coalition of researchers publish the first-ever U.S. Water Safety Action Plan that aims to reduce drownings over the next 10 years. What kinds of recommendations are in there?

This is great, because the United States is actually one of the only Western countries that doesn’t have a water safety plan, which is a real issue. And so those experts have called for the government to develop a national surveillance plan for drowning as a public health crisis, which is really key because we need much more information about how and why and where these drownings are happening in order to prevent them. But they’ve also called for public awareness campaigns around water safety in general. And that can be anything from wearing a life vest while boating in open water to knowing if your child is at increased risk, or if you’re at increased risk as an adult. Children with autism are at increased risk, for example. Eighty percent of children who drown are boys, so we know that boys are at increased risk. There’s a lot in that plan that can hopefully be taken and run with in the federal government.

What do you think it would take to build more public pools and to do something about the ones that already exist?

The federal government is the entity that has the kind of funding that would be necessary to build a critical mass, which is what we really need, of public pools across the United States. But there are communities across the country who may say, “Hey, I may not have the budget to build a public pool right now, but we could renovate ours. We could reopen the one in the school that we have downtown.” Or, “Hey, maybe we can keep it open a little bit longer. Maybe we can pay lifeguards a little more.” Or if you are a town that sits on a river or a lake, maybe we can put up some signage across that body of water to tell people where it’s safer to swim or how deep the water is. Is it deep enough to dive? What’s the current like? These are just very practical changes that could make an enormous difference.

What about the education piece? I know roughly half of all Americans either can’t swim or can’t swim very well. What are some common misconceptions around swimming? And how do we ensure that more Americans learn to swim correctly?

Part of learning how to swim is learning how to decide when and where it’s safe to swim and when and where it may not be safe to swim. So, for example, being able to say to yourself, “Well, the ocean’s a little too rough for me today.” What do you do if there’s an undertow? How do you deal with a riptide? These are just some basic and very practical steps that can be taken. But overall, the approach has to change. In the United States, at this point, very few people would allow their children or even themselves to go to a restaurant where you could smoke cigarettes all day. Very few people would put their infant in a car without a car seat. And yet, in the United States, a majority of Americans don’t have the swimming skills needed to swim safely. And really, we’re on our own.