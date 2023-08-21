Help! My Priest Told Me He’s Leaving His Priesthood for Me.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My priest is leaving the priesthood because he’s fallen in love with me. I don’t know what to do. I’m not a religious person, but after my father died, I became close with the priest who provided his last rites and ministered to us during the funeral. Over the past year, we grew close, and I started to think of him as a good friend. Last week, he gave me a letter and asked me to read it when I got home. In it, he confessed his feelings for me, that he no longer felt like a father in the ecclesiastical sense, and that he wanted to be with me in Holy Matrimony. I am shaken, confused, and feeling guilty. He’s already begun the process of being laicized, but I don’t share his feelings.

He was shattered when I told him, even though if we were just co-workers and good friends, I would date him. But he wants to get married. I feel like everything is so fast and there’s so much pressure on the relationship, I wish he would have talked to me before deciding to leave the clergy. But he explained he needed to be released from his vows, otherwise, it would be like cheating. What should I do? What if this doesn’t work out? Would it be crazy to get engaged right now? I never even thought of him romantically before, but I know I can grow to love him.

—Thorn Birds

Dear Thorn,

Do a little exercise with me: Imagine if, at the end of your next dental appointment, after the friendly small talk and reminders to floss a little more, your hygienist told you he would like to marry you. You would say, “You’re out of your mind” and find a new provider. Right? You might even report him to some kind of professional body. That’s almost exactly what we’re dealing with here!

Your “good friend” the priest simply has a job that is making this emotionally stunted and inappropriate gesture seem more complicated than it is. I also imagine the grand gesture of abandoning his post and deciding to change his entire life makes you feel so special that you might think you can’t pass this up. You can. The same thing the priest sees in you, other men (ideally, men who you have a romantic interest in!) will see too. You are under no obligation to accept a marriage proposal from someone you aren’t dating and don’t even want to be with like that!

Dear Prudence,

My mother recently passed away. I stayed with her for the last two months of her life. I didn’t want to know she was as sick as she was. She wanted me to trim and file her nails. I asked if I had to file them. So she did, but she said it was hard, and took at least one break. The day she passed I noticed her nails were not smooth. I can’t forgive myself. I can’t forget how I could/didn’t help her. I can’t trim and file my own nails without breaking down. How do I move past this? How can I forget and forgive myself? I can’t get out of this loop in my mind.

—So Sad

Dear So Sad,

Do you know what stood out to me in your letter? That you were with her for a full two months! Even though you didn’t quite accept that it was the end. You two were together every day, and your choice not to give a full manicure was firmly within the realm of normal and healthy mother-and-daughter-butting-heads behavior. You trimmed her nails. More important, you were THERE and she knew she could turn to you to ask for help with the most essential part of the job. She went to sleep every night knowing that you were in the next room. You were there next to her in the evenings watching a little TV. You talked about what you would eat. You probably did her laundry. You were together.

Caregiving is hard, and I’m sure you weren’t as patient as you could have been at times, and maybe didn’t grant her every request, but the point is, you were there. And the love that’s fueling your regret now is also the love she undoubtedly felt when she was alive. Even in those moments of tension, even during the power struggles, even when you reverted a little bit to being an angsty teenager in the way many adult humans do when they’re around their parents, even when you rolled your eyes or pushed back on her requests. When you resisted filing her nails, it was just one moment in a relationship that you both knew very well was about so much more—one tiny piece of realistic texture in a story that involved thousands of other interactions. If we could ask your mother, “At the end of your life, would you rather have had a spa gift certificate for a complete professional manicure or the presence of your loving child who wasn’t into using a nail file on one particular day?” I think we both know what she would choose.

Dear Prudence,

I am in a long-term relationship with a wonderful guy. He is smart, kind, goofy, and always strives to improve. He also cares about his family. If things go well and we work hard, I could see us growing old together. The problem is not him. The problem is his parents.

I have not met them in person yet (which is not a red flag because they live about 15 hours away) but I know they are not emotionally mature people and are in a toxic marriage. But the main issue is that they are complaining that he is dating a white girl, and they would rather he date someone of his own race and culture. Also, they don’t like that I am a year older than him, and do not have a high-paying job (I work full-time at a museum). This would be a pain, but the reason it seems serious is because it is expected that his parents will live with him one day. If they were kind, helpful, and loving that wouldn’t be a problem. But I can’t spend decades living with people who hate me. How do I have this conversation with my boyfriend? How do I know if this is make or break? How do I help him understand the importance of not bringing me into a home where I’m despised?

—Can Parents Break a Relationship?

Dear Break a Relationship,

Let’s change the goal from “help him understand the importance of not bringing him into a home where I’m despised” to gathering information about what it would look like to be married to this man with hateful parents. Talk to your boyfriend! Questions could include: “If we were to get married, would your parents live with us one day? How would you respond if your parents criticized me about my race? How would you respond if your parents criticized me about my job? How would you respond if your parents didn’t directly insult me but were cold and unfriendly to me and we both knew why? Is there anything your parents could do to me that would make you limit your contact with them? Do parents deserve respect no matter what they do? Would you expect me to get over it and respect your parents if they mistreated me? Would you ever advocate for me in a conflict with your parents and what would that look like?”

Ask. Listen. Then, whatever he says, believe him! Don’t try to convince him to approach the issue differently, as tempting as it may be to do so. Debating and negotiating are for when you’re already married and trying to hold things together, not when you’re evaluating compatibility. Plus, that approach won’t work. He is giving you important information that you need to take in, think about, and then use to decide what you want your future to look like.

