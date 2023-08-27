My Husband’s Porn Habit Is Breaking My Brain

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I am overdue for a dialogue with my husband. We’ve been together for 13 years, and are both in our early 40s. Part of my reason for writing to you is to help sort out how I feel before approaching him, since I don’t want to shame him, and I feel so mixed up.

I have ambivalent feelings about porn and sex work. My own background is that I’m pansexual—I dated my first girlfriend when I was 18, and struggled with shame about it at the time. I had relationships with three other women over the years and had male partners, too. My male partners tended to watch porn, and sometimes I watched it with them. I have not craved it much on my own, especially when I realized it could make me turned on and uncomfortable all at once. So, it didn’t stick for me.

I haven’t seen porn in a long time, but some of what I remember seemed exploitative of very young women. I’m learning that there’s more real consent in a lot of porn than I thought, though. I’ve also been uncomfortable in strip clubs. Not because of the dancers (one of my dearest friends danced for two decades), but because of the patrons, and how they behaved toward me in those spaces. And also because of how my own peers would speak about sex workers—they’d be critical, mocking, and insulting. I remember thinking, it seems pretty freaking brave to get up on stage naked and yet, here are people making fun of them!

My husband and I are somewhere in the middle of libido-mismatched and compatible. I’ve had lots of things happen to my body that he can’t relate to (five pregnancies, two births, three miscarriages, assault-y experiences with men, harassment). As such, my libido has shifted around over the years.

He watches porn, and, many years ago, he used to go to strip clubs and lie to me about it. We talked about the lying when it happened. I know about the activities from him, not from snooping. I hate the idea of snooping and of controlling his—or anyone’s—mind, body, or thoughts. For example, I took the kids to see grandparents and when we got back home, “hot teen glory hole” was up the huge screen in his office. Last week, our 8-year-old daughter asked him to play some music from his phone, and when he was pairing his phone with the TV, all of a sudden there was a porn reel on the screen and I was covering our daughter’s eyes while he frantically tried to shut it off.

He’s a complicated, wonderful person who also has alcoholism and PTSD. Since I don’t go into his private spaces, I don’t know what he views or whether he’s had interactive or in-person sexual contact with other people (I think this is unlikely). I know the answer is to speak to each other for-the-love-of-god, but I feel hurt by the porn use and don’t know why. I don’t know how to explain that I feel hurt (and kind of turned off), especially because I don’t think it’s “wrong.” Help?

—Where to Start?

Dear Where to Start,

It’s only natural to have mixed feelings about, well, anything. Life is complicated. To see things in black and white is to deprive oneself of the infinite grays that provide reality’s true color scheme. My sense is that even if you’ve narratively moved past his lying about strip clubs, his doing so has left a mark. Sometimes it’s hard to trust that someone is acting in good faith about something that they previously weren’t. He’s also been extremely sloppy with his porn use. Mistakes happen, but he should be more on top of things out of respect for you and your children. You’re getting reminders of a solo sexuality of his that need not concern you were it not for his lying and messiness.

But look, some guys can have a stridently pragmatic approach to masturbation and its aids: They’re horny, so they use it. It’s not necessarily wrapped in the same kind of fraught feelings for your husband as it is for you—porn made you uncomfortable and turned on at once, but it might just turn him on. There’s nothing wrong with your complicated feelings, just as there’s nothing wrong with his simple ones. Everyone has their own perspective, and the least compassionate approach is to deny this and operate as though there’s some monolithic truth here. You also mentioned a libido mismatch—well, his porn use is a potential solution. In lieu of the sex that your husband might otherwise have with you, he’s having sex with himself.

Your sex life being what it is, I don’t think it would be wise to ask him to refrain from using porn. I have to wonder if you’d feel this way if the circumstances were a bit different and he’d been a bit more discreet with the porn—are you turned off at the very concept of his using porn or are you turned off by the needless reminders? Figuring that out may help organize that long overdue conversation, which you should totally have ASAP.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a female in my late 30s, and just out of a long-term relationship. I’m enjoying myself, but I’ve had a few encounters now that are a bit perplexing. My ex was a well-endowed man, and my current FWB moreso. Neither of them felt that Magnum condoms were necessary—one even went so far as to say they’re a scam. I’ve now had sexual encounters with two different men who are considerably smaller, both in length and girth. Both men insisted that they needed the larger size of condom. When the first one told me this, I had to stifle a laugh, but I pulled out the Magnums and had a good time. With the second, he had provided his own, and I didn’t notice until after we were finished. But, something happened that has never happened before. That condom slipped off during intercourse and I had to fish it out of my vag.

So my questions are these: is there a specific size or shape that requires a Magnum condom? What are the risks or benefits of using a condom that doesn’t fit in one way or another? Is there any way to address this issue without insulting anyone’s manhood? I’m no size queen.

—Safe Slut

Dear Safe Slut,

If someone looked at the fitting information provided by Trojan and they concluded that Magnums are a scam, I could hardly blame them—the difference between a standard ENZ lubricated condom and a Magnum is just fractions of an inch. Trojan lists the ENZ length as 6.69 to 7.48 inches, and the base width as 2.09 inches. The Magnum, meanwhile, measures in at 7.1 to 7.9 inches long, and its width is 2.17 inches. (Magnum XL is listed at the same length as the Magnum with a whopping 0.13 inches more in width.)

In the past, Trojan has been up front about the negligible difference at the, heh, root of its products—a marketing rep once told the New York Times in 2010, “You don’t have to be an overly endowed man to use a Magnum and enjoy it.” Other brands like Unique present more of a range in their sizes—the brand’s Secure Fit line is about 6.3 inches long, and about 2 inches wide, while the Plus XXL is about 8.3 inches long, and about 2.6 inches wide.

Penises being the general size they are (even the biggest isn’t bigger than a breadbox) means we’re talking about small gradations—an inch can mean the difference between the bigger side of average and just plain big. Add two inches to a skyscraper and no one would notice; add two inches to a dick and the whole party and/or all of gay Twitter will take note. When we’re talking about condoms, we’re talking about a device that is made to stretch in order to accommodate a variety of sizes and shapes, but as you experienced yourself, that’s often easier said than done.

For decades, researchers have been documenting men’s discomfort and dissatisfaction with condoms. This prompted the authors of a 1993 study to note that “a proportion of men have penises sufficiently large to cause difficulty in putting on condoms, and for those men, condoms are likely to come off or split more often.” A 1998 study, whose title asked, “Does penis size influence condom slippage and breakage?,” found that “impact of penis circumference on condom breakage is strong and lends considerable support to the contention that penile dimensions are related to condom breakage,” and that “each additional centimeter of penile circumference increase the odds of condom breakage between approximately 50 percent and 100 percent depending on the circumference in question.”

Slippage, another manner in which condoms fail, was presumed by the authors to be the product of short or narrow penises in too-large condoms, but this particular study found “no evidence for an effect of penis length or circumference on condom slippage.” It’s not that it’s impossible to conceive that a guy with a very small penis could easily lose a very large condom during the act, but sometimes what causes a condom to slip off has nothing to do with size.

Anecdotally, an excess of precum has been sometimes suspected as the cause of slippage. I’ve experienced slippage myself in the event that I come a little (going basically to the point of no return and then stopping sometimes produces a small ejaculation) and keep going. Yet another study found slippage upon vaginal withdrawal with average-sized guys who were wearing condoms specifically fitted to their size. This caused the authors to note: “…This highlights the importance of withdrawal immediately after ejaculation as changes in penile rigidity may reduce the match between penile dimensions and the fitted condom. That increased slippage only occurred after vaginal intercourse also suggests the need to understand better whether withdrawal behaviors differ between vaginal and anal intercourse.”

But beyond mechanics, perception matters. The authors of a 2018 study noted, “perceived reductions in pleasure have long been considered to be among the most substantial contributors to condomless sex,” thus, “interventions seek to provide more choice regarding condoms … seeking to address perceptions of reduced pleasure by providing more condom options.” A self-reported 2010 study found that men who reported condoms not fitting properly were more likely to also report the following: breakage, difficulty reaching orgasm, irritation of the penis, reduced sexual pleasure, and erection loss during sex.

After thinking about your question and reviewing a bunch of data, I’ve come to believe that it’s a good thing that there are various sizes of condoms on the market. I don’t believe a formal scale exists to determine what penis size/shape should qualify for Magnums—this is something that people need to determine via trial and error. If average guys end up using larger size condom, it could make for mishaps, but if the bigger sizes feel better and provide an ego boost, that may make them more likely to use them. A chance of slippage is better than the assurance of it—which is what not wearing one amounts to.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m coming out of a 9-year relationship (married for 7). He and I got together when I was relatively young—about 22. We’re both gay men.

There’s a lot of baggage that I could unpack. A lot of cheating and gaslighting, which is why I finally filed for divorce. Here’s the thing, though: I felt a breath of fresh air the moment after I finally called my attorney and told him to file the trigger last year. I felt I got my mojo back.

The divorce is taking longer than I expected due to the pandemic. But in the last six weeks or so, I’ve lost my mojo. I’ve been feeling crappy about myself (too much weight, not enough hair, too much beer, not enough jogging). I’ve been seeing someone and have basically decided that he’s going to be about the best I can do.

I’m relatively attractive (or at least I was), but I’m just feeling so insecure now. Is it the pandemic? Is it old baggage? Maybe I’m just worried about being labeled as divorced? I’m sure you can’t read my mind, but I can’t be the only one getting gay-divorced these days?

—Mojo Today Gone Tomorrow

Dear Mojo Today, Gone Tomorrow,

It sounds like reality has set in. A major life change like a breakup from a long-term relationship can give you a renewed sense of potential, but ensuring potential isn’t wasted often means taking the initiative. There’s a distinct difference between filing for divorce and waving a magic wand. Your life is pointed in the direction of happiness, and you are responsible for pushing it along. No one is going to do it for you. That means taking a holistic approach to your happiness—you got the guy out, but it sounds like you still have stuff hanging around that you would rather be rid of, like the beer and the low self-esteem. You’re feeling crappy about not jogging enough, so get out and jog.

It’s easy for me to say that, sure, but I also have some experience as someone who used to not work out and feel bad about it. Something that worked for me was setting up a sense of stakes by following a regimen—I do the 5/3/1 weight lifting program, which assigns a certain amount of lifting exercises per week. Knowing I have to do those to progress keeps me returning to the gym.

It can all seem like so much, so work on things incrementally. Don’t try to become the perfect version of you overnight. Concentrate on your alcohol consumption, and then when you feel like you’ve gotten a handle on that, tackle your fitness. It may do wonders for your outlook. And listen to the world. You were in a 9-year relationship and soon after found another guy who was into you. You have appeal. External feedback, of course, isn’t everything, nor should it be relied on as the sole source of your esteem. It has to come from within, as you are unfortunately aware. At least you know, though. As with all relationships, those with ourselves require patience and work.

You’re going through a period of upheaval, and it’s one that affects your identity. No longer are you the guy who was married to that guy. Now you’re the single, about-to-be-divorced guy. That’s nothing to be ashamed of—you’d be far worse off staying in a relationship that was bad for you. You made the courageous choice to improve your life, now you just have to stick the landing. Devotion to taking care of yourself will make you feel better and give you more incentive to stay invested—it can be a kind of perpetual motion machine, depending on how you ride it.

—Rich

