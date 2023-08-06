My Husband and I Usually Date Women Together. Now He Has a New Plan.

Dear How to Do It,

My husband and I have been married for 11 years. For most of that time, we’d frequently invite other women into our marriage and bed. Sometimes I’d be an active participant, other times I would just watch. It’s been a little over three years since our last playdate, coinciding with the pregnancy and birth of our youngest child.

Recently, my husband introduced me to a friend of his and suggested she be our new “date.” Our sex life is healthy and fun, but I’m not quite in the mood for extra entertainment right now. I’m tired from chasing a toddler and working full time. Thus, we’re juggling the idea of him pursuing this relationship on his own, and I’m open to the idea. She is as well.

How do we do this? In the past, it’s been more like a “throuple” situation. We all communicated, were all on the same page, and were all very comfortable. But this is just a him-and-I vs. him-and-her situation. How do I navigate this? Can I expect the same amount of communication? I’m concerned about how I’ll feel emotionally without the same openness that we’ve had in the past.

—Sitting This One Out

Dear Sitting This One Out,

You can certainly ask for the same amount of communication you’ve had in the past. It’s reasonable to request that all texting should be done as a group, with all three of you on it, even when they’re just coordinating meetings. You can, in theory, stay on the same page—it’s just that the same page you’re on now is that they’ll be hooking up and you won’t be.

You should also let it be known that you’re doing this on a trial basis, as you won’t know how you feel about your husband having sex with a woman by himself until it happens. It might come as a relief; it might also really bother you. In either case, please, please, please try not to hold anything against him that he’s done with your consent, no matter how strong and surprising the resulting feelings may be. It can be so confusing for the other partner to be given a green light and then effectively punished for it. If you end up not liking this set-up, you’re better off taking it on the chin and reworking your arrangement than you are acting out of anger.

It’s also important to remember that even if you aren’t participating in the sex, you have every right to participate in its coordination. You can weigh in on frequency and the types of behavior your husband and this woman are engaging in, and you can request to be filled in with as much detail about their activities as you’d like. Everyone (including you) will be happier if you’re not so hands-on with the policing, but you can certainly set boundaries based on what’s comfortable for you. It might be useful for you to get to know the other woman, too, though it’s just as understandable if you have no interest in that. Just know that you can take this slow and you should be allowed space to adjust as you go. Meeting any resistance there is a red flag.

Dear How to Do It,

A very low-stakes question for you: My partner and I usually have very energetic sex, but this intense heat wave is messing up our ability to do so. I almost passed out from heat mid-act a few weeks ago! What do you recommend for heat safety while having sex?

—Hot and Well … Just Hot

Dear Hot and Well,

Seems like a good time to try a new stroke—just like running sprints isn’t advisable in sweltering heat, vigorous sex isn’t either, especially if you don’t have a means of cooling your living space. Try a slower, more passionate approach while fucking—you can incorporate more teasing, put a heavier emphasis on meandering, playful foreplay, or even try something like tantra. This may not work for you (you both landed on “energetic” sex for a reason), but the constraints and limitations of extreme heat offer an opportunity to explore and expand the way you have sex. That’s a good thing!

Otherwise, have you considered shower sex? It might make temperature regulation easier, though I recommend this with hesitation as I hate the idea of wasting water (that kind of disregard for natural resources is part of what led to the Earth’s overheating in the first place). Still, it’s an option. You could even take a brief shower, get your hair wet, then jump in front of a fan or AC unit to have sex—the wetness of your hair and skin will feel extra cool in the breeze. Also, anything with a cooling ingredient like menthol in it, such as Tiger Balm or another product for sore muscles, often feels extra chilly with air blowing on it (don’t put it on your genitals, though).

You should also look into general guidance for keeping your home cool. WHO recommends things like hanging wet towels (which you can also wrap around your neck and feet during sex) and shades, as well as keeping your windows closed during the day (especially the sun-facing ones). The New York Times recommends drinking slushies prior to rigorous outdoor work (the advice probably holds for un-air conditioned rigorous indoor work) and spritzing your skin with water. Good luck adapting to this new, stifling normal.

Dear How to Do It,

My girlfriend of three years really likes for my pubic hair to be shaved (I’m male). I don’t mind the maintenance, and I aesthetically prefer it, too. But for my own hygiene and comfort outside of the bedroom, I very strongly prefer retaining a full covering of hair. There are so many reasons why humans have evolved to have some protection down there! And unfortunately, even shortly trimmed hair doesn’t appeal to her, as it’s much more of a visual than practical preference. Do you have any ideas for how we might be able to both satisfy her desires and retain my comfort? While I don’t feel like my bodily autonomy is being compromised in any way, I genuinely would like to please her if possible. If only there were such a thing as a pubic skullcap! (Is there?)

—Hair Not Bare

Dear Hair Not Bare,

I’m glad that you qualified that you don’t feel that your bodily autonomy is being compromised, because my first thought was that you really are under no obligation to alter yourself to suit your partner. That said, if you willingly make the choice to do so out of service, I applaud you. Very considerate.

Still, it makes sense that you’d want to mitigate the comfort issues that result from pube stubble. The health reasons are probably less urgent, especially if you’re monogamous—a 2016 study published in the journal Sexually Transmitted Infections found that people who shaved once in their lives were almost twice as likely to have had an STI and that people in the “extreme groomers” category (that is people who remove their pubic hair more than 11 times each year) were four times as likely to have contracted one. It’s just a correlation, of course—it’s not shaving that gives you an STI, it’s sex—but the leader of the study described his team as “surprised at how big the effect” from shaving was.

A more comfortable option could be waxing (which can be less sharp and itchy upon growing back). There’s also lasering, which can be permanent with multiple treatments. Doing this for a person would be a unique kind of commitment to forever, so be sure you’re ready for it if you decide to go with it.

I don’t know of a pubic skullcap (an anti-merkin, if you will), but you could improvise with transparent latex shorts—this pair, in fact, has a tube for the dick (a condom) that you could cut out, leaving an opening to put your dick through. The shorts would conceivably mask your pubic hair while allowing access to what it guards. You should search around for other latex or vinyl shorts to match your taste. Otherwise, I do think your comfort is more important than your girlfriend’s taste here, if it comes down to an either/or decision. But kudos for searching for a compromise. That’s what being a partner is all about.

—Rich

