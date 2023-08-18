This is part of Help! Wanted, a special series from Slate advice. In the advising biz, there are certain eternal dilemmas that bedevil letter writers and columnists alike. This week, we’re taking them head-on.

Today’s columnist is Charity Lawson, the season 20 star of ABC’s The Bachelorette. Lawson is a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia.

We asked Lawson to weigh in on late rings, freedom from dating apps, and a fraught situationship:

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend and I are both 31, nearly 32. When we got together we fell in love very quickly and he asked for my ring size about five weeks in—I said from day one I wanted to be married. We moved in together at seven months (just before the pandemic) and have been very happy together in our little one-bedroom flat since. He is very close with his family and I have no family at all and have always wanted a family to call my own (note: I don’t really want children, but I would like for my husband and myself to be a unit). Every time I bring up marriage he says, “It will happen” and he has a plan, but it has been nearly over three years now. I don’t care about a fancy ring or anything—he could spend $10 for all I care but we talked proposals very early on and I said I would like to be proposed to and he agreed. Should I push again in a few months, or just say I’ve had enough if he clearly isn’t going to commit?

—Should I Cut My Losses?

Dear Should I Cut My Losses,

Hang tight. Not all hope is gone. It’s great that it seems like you all have similar values and goals, however, the conversation now looks a little different because your timelines might be off. There is nothing wrong with this, I just encourage you to have this conversation again. Ask each other challenging questions like: When do you want to be engaged? Financially, where does he stand on buying a ring? Where does your relationship truly stand (are there notable differences/problems)? These questions will help get the conversation started, rather than coming from the place of “pushing” him. The latter approach will sometimes delay what you ideally want, and, depending on the type of partner, may make him retreat.

I ultimately think that if you two are still very happy and in love, a conversation where you’re both transparent about your feelings won’t change that. Try to remain in a realistic mindset for what makes sense for you both emotionally, financially, etc. If it seems to be a direct no on his end, then take that as a sign. It’s not a crime to want a partner whose on the same page as you and has similar goals in life. But also, I encourage you to look inward at your motivations for wanting to get married on your current timeline, and whether that is coming from any external forces. I wish you two the absolute best!

Dear Prudence,

I’ve been single for almost 10 years and have only dated casually in all that time. This means I’ve been on “the apps” on and off for a decade as well! I recently deleted Bumble for what must be the 100th time and I’ve noticed my mental health and self-esteem improves significantly without the constant boring small talk, rejection, and self-doubt that creeps in when I’m on dating apps. I don’t want to get back on the apps since I feel so much better about myself without them, but now I’m worried I’ll never meet anyone at all… Is it worth feeling awful about myself and struggling through the swiping on the off chance I’ll meet ‘the one”? Or shall I just keep waiting for them to find me out in the wild?

—Major FOMO

Dear Major FOMO,

Oh, the beloved dating apps. I was once in your shoes and then decided to magnify it by going on national television for the world to see. I want to start off by validating your emotions. You’re experiencing a very normal fear, especially in this day and age of dating. The first step (and most important step) when it comes to dating or putting yourself out there is making sure you’ve built a solid foundation. You need to be secure in yourself, prioritize yourself, and not compromise your standards. Most of which you have done, kudos to you! To have standards is to be aware of your values. The idea that finding love is supposed to be a chore is not so. Prioritizing your mental health, and your self-esteem , and not allowing yourself to continue to experience patterns that you know are detrimental to your well-being, will allow you to flourish and continue to evolve. The right one will find you, however that may look.

Apart from dating apps, connecting with others might look a little different, and that’s OK. Whatever your interests may be, I encourage you to put yourself in those spaces and plug in at a pace that is comfortable for you. Whether that’s at a coffee shop, community service, going out for a happy hour, work events, art shows, yoga in the park, the list goes on. The one will recognize you for you, without you having to compromise your self-worth and continue mindlessly swiping.

Dear Prudence,

How can I (she/her) support my best friend who has recently started dating someone who makes her truly, madly, deeply sad? In the past, I have expressed concern about a close friend’s partner in the early days of dating and, oops, she married him and we became estranged. Thankfully, she recently divorced him and admitted that all of her concerned friends were correct. Even still, I don’t want to become estranged from my best friend over a man if I can help it. I have told her directly that I don’t think her current romantic interest is good for her mental, emotional, or physical health. She often responds to my concern by saying that I don’t hear about all the good times because she only reaches out when she’s in the depths of her despair. I keep encouraging her to prioritize her own needs and happiness, but I’m not sure I’ll be able to break through. It’s hard to see your friend self-harming via situationship. At what point am I hurting myself by continuing to listen to my friend recount her woes? How can I balance doing too much or too little?

—Bestie Against Bad Romance

Dear Bestie Against Bad Romance,

As the saying goes, “You can lead a horse to the water, but you can’t make them drink.” That is very much the case here, and as a friend who has found myself in a very similar situation, it can be extremely draining if you let it.

I would continue to be the friend that you are, and keep communicating your concerns. However, I think it can also be helpful to guide your friend toward recognizing the patterns on her own. Maybe you can suggest, that together as a group activity, you participate in some self-care, write out a pros/cons list of what a healthy versus unhealthy relationship looks like or a list of your values. Yes, this sounds a lot like therapy, I’m not asking you to become her therapist. (If anything, that can also be a suggestion if she is not already seeking professional help.) But these exercises are useful ways she could do the work on her end at home, alongside a supportive friend.

On your end, you will have to set boundaries on what you allow yourself to intervene with so you don’t burn yourself out. When your friend only reaches out when there is what seems like a severe problem that constantly places you in crisis mode. Your friend may not even be aware that’s what she is doing. Slowly send signals to her that you won’t be available for every emergency. People pay attention to how you respond and move accordingly. The more you give people who lack this type of self-awareness, the more they take advantage of it. I commend you on your empathy and the love you have for your friendship. This won’t be fixed overnight but setting those boundaries will hopefully move it in the right direction.

—Much love, Charity!

