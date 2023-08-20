Have a Secret Handshake with Your Kid

This is One Thing, a column with tips on how to live.

When she was 10, my daughter informed me that she wanted us to have a secret handshake. She was watching a lot of baseball and had noticed, I think, that many players develop elaborate, unique high-five routines with their teammates, to be activated whenever someone hits a home run or makes a great catch or generally does something awesome. So one afternoon we sat down in our living room and worked one out—a quick deal involving a hand slap, a Top Gun–style up-top, down-low combo, some thumb grabbing, and an explosion noise as the big finish. It takes roughly three seconds to enact.

That night, when she went to bed, she gave me a hug and said, “Ooh, let’s do our handshake!” So we did. She’s 15 now, and every night for five years, when she’s said good night at bedtime, we’ve done our handshake. At home, on vacation, school nights or weekends—the day always ends with our ritual. As I write this, my daughter’s at sleepaway camp; before she boarded the plane, we did a bunch of handshakes in a row, just to cover her for the weeks away. When I’m out late, we text each other: ✋🤝✋✋👍👍👍👍💥

I absolutely love this tradition. A daily moment of physical connection with my teen, one that requires no wheedling or begging? A thing we always do, even on days when we’ve fought or argued? Yes, thank you. And we created it out of nothing! We created it in five minutes out of her fleeting enthusiasm, and through repetition and affection it’s turned into a thing she will always associate with being a kid, with me, and with growing up in our house.

Like all parents, I think about the future with real preemptive nostalgia: What will be the things I’ll feel warm but also sad about when my kids are grown? I’m already looking forward to doing our secret handshake when she’s home from college; at her wedding; some random Tuesday when I embarrass her by dropping in at her office. I am excited about being, like, 70, and my 40-year-old kid shows up and we do the handshake and her kids are like, “Oh, you do that with Grandpa too?” Man, that’ll be great.

Maybe your kid isn’t a secret-handshake-type kid. Maybe they’re more into running jokes, or songs you sing together, or, I don’t know, hair spray. But create a daily ritual with your child, whether it’s a secret handshake or something else. You’ll be glad to share it with them—hopefully forever.