Something Weird Keeps Happening to My Orgasms

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a cis woman (29), and in the last couple of years, the quality of my orgasms has steadily dropped. They’re still enjoyable, but nothing like what they used to be. It used to be a big crescendo and then fireworks, and now it’s just a little crescendo and nothing. I’ve been through some big life changes over the past few years, including moving across the country to move in with my long-distance partner and changing jobs. I also completed a year of pelvic floor physical therapy for vulvodynia (I previously always had a lot of pain with penetration, including tampons, fingers, and penis-in-vagina, sex, which is now much more manageable and sometimes even pleasurable). And I’m no longer quite the horny young person I used to be. The change is noticeable both with my partner and solo, and with so many changes in my life, it’s hard for me to pinpoint a single cause. But I’d really like my orgasms to go back to how they were! Any advice on how to bring back the magic?

—Petite Mort Just Keeps Getting Smaller

Dear Getting Smaller,

I’d start with the pelvic floor specialist who treated you for vulvodynia—if your change in orgasms has anything to do with your therapy, they’d be most likely to know what’s going on.

Meanwhile, as you say, you’ve undergone some massive physical and life changes. You have a whole new set of sexual responses—and they’re a lot more pleasurable than before. Get acquainted with them. Pleasure mapping is one method of exploring your body as it exists now. You essentially start at one end and try various sensations, making note of what feels good. You also might try mindfulness or yoga to increase your general connection to your body.

Dear How to Do It,

I have been married to my husband for 20 years and we have two kids and a wonderful life except, you guessed it, our sex life. We are attracted to each other and have a deep love and respect for each other except our sex lasts (the actual penetration) for 30 seconds. He is a quick finisher. It’s been our one hurdle. Foreplay makes it even quicker. I have never had an orgasm from penetration with my husband and we have been each other’s only sexual partners. I’ve had orgasms using penetrative sex toys so I know I can have vaginal orgasms. It just takes longer than 30 seconds to get there.

He is always more than willing to perform oral but I am not always in the mood for it. We have had multiple conversations about this over the years. There have been times when it’s over before he has even fully penetrated. I’ve guided him to try digital and other things that excite me—like dirty talk etc.—to speed things up for me, but he doesn’t have any carryover. As far as the premature ejaculation, I’ve asked him to speak to his doctor about it, maybe there is a medication he can use but he is strongly against medications. Perhaps an oil or penis ring? But no. He always suggests that I should just use my “friend” to help out (dildo) and I feel that’s his way out of trying anything on his part. I have had to settle for using my “friend” to masturbate after he has finished and while it gets the job done, there is no feeling of intimacy there. Sex has ended in tears and resentment a few times over the years but we haven’t been able to come to a resolution. We watch porn and I read romance novels and though I know it’s all fiction, I still fantasize about prolonged sex. He has a refractory period of 24 hours so that hasn’t helped. Marriage counseling has been discussed but not implemented due to our schedule with the kids’ activities. Any tips?

—”Friend” Without Benefit

Dear Without Benefit,

There are so very many sexual activities your husband could be engaging in with you outside of penetration with his penis. And he could have followed up about medication options at some point during the past two decades. Your husband is being ungenerous, to say the least, and I think that’s the issue here more than his rapidity. He has a lot of options! Yet, he consistently chooses the easiest and most likely to leave you out in the cold.

Consider how much of an ultimatum you’re ready to deliver. Your husband needs to know how dire the situation has become for you. Can you demand marriage counseling be non-negotiable? Is leaving a possibility? How about giving up on sex? Or are you fine to continue this way? However you’re feeling, communicate this to your husband. Let him know that you’re feeling unfulfilled and what the ramifications might be for him continuing to keep the status quo of your relationship.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 39-year-old woman who is married to a wonderful man in his 40s and we have two young kids. Up until the birth of our most recent child, we had a fulfilling and exciting sex life, regularly having fantastic sex several times per week. Unfortunately, since our youngest was born a couple of years ago, I’ve completely lost my sex drive. Like I have zero desire, not interested, and would rather clean the bathroom or read my daughter the same book 50 times or watch paint dry. I’ve been to my doctor who did some basic blood work and I do know that I’ve had thyroid issues in the past that might have contributed, but these have long since been addressed and nothing has changed. I should also mention that I do have both a personal sexual trauma history (that I have had lots and lots of therapy for) and also work in the area of supporting victims of sexual violence and exploitation. I’m sure this impacts me in many ways, but when I met my husband both of these things were true as well, and I didn’t seem to have a problem then, I loved sex!

I’ve tried forcing myself to have sex (I was aiming for once a week) but that wasn’t sustainable as I hated every second of it. I offered to open up the marriage so that my husband can be sexually fulfilled (he declined, which I knew he would). My husband has been patient and never pressuring, but I know that sexual intimacy is very important to him, and feel like it’s only a matter of time before this situation is just not working for him anymore. Is there a way forward? Any specific tests I can ask my doctor for? Certain types of therapy? Things I can try or my husband can try? Open to anything and everything at this point.

—No Sex in the City

Dear No Sex in the City,

You might just be burned out, and that’s something you can address starting now.

Have you tried taking the pressure off of yourself? Your husband isn’t pressuring you—so where is it coming from? Take a long time off of physical engagement and think about what kinds of touch you want and what they do for you. What do you want because you feel you should want it, and what do you want for its own sake? When you do begin engaging physically again, start with only the things you genuinely want to do and try, and only for as long as you want them. Keep asking yourself why you desire those things, too.

You’ve had lots of it, but therapy might help. And it’s worth speaking with both a general physician and your gynecologist about what you’re experiencing. There are many ways forward, and a good chance that at least one will be able to help you improve your situation. But you may need fortitude to find the ones that work for you. Good luck.

—Stoya

