The Truth About Parenting That No One Wants to Say Online

It was so much easier for me to write about motherhood when I wasn’t particularly enjoying it.

When my boys were younger, and I was knee-deep in diapers, sleep deprivation, and other people’s opinions— whether solicited or not—on “right” and “wrong” parenting choices, I found solace (and a modest online audience) in writing about the hard times.

When someone commented on my postpartum body, telling me to “hurry your fat ass up” as I pushed my newborn across the street, I wrote about it. When I struggled with depression after the birth of my second son, I wrote about it. I wrote memes and essays about everything from mom brain to my kindergartner stealing chocolate milk from the cafeteria with his cohorts—the self-named “Bad Boys Club.” I grumbled about the number of questions my toddler asked me (190, on the day I tracked it) and how I thought “working mom guilt” was a useless feeling pushed by a society that would rather we hate ourselves than provide affordable childcare or paid family leave (my opinion on that one has not changed). From the mundane to the systemic, I had a lot to say about the unrelenting pressures of motherhood; my rant was way louder than my rave.

I wrote as an outlet and hoped other parents would find comfort and perhaps some laughs through my honesty. Along the way, I found a community of mothers who also believed there should be a counter to the “Pinterest perfect” version of motherhood we felt dominated the narrative at the time. It seemed to us there weren’t too many moms publicly talking about how hard it all was.

I think it’s safe to say we no longer have that problem. Complaining about motherhood online has become as common as diaper rash. We’ve normalized those conversations so much that concepts like “burnout” and “the mental load” are synonymous with the image of a frazzled mother drinking wine in her bathroom as the children bang on the door demanding snacks. Mothers have gone viral time and time again articulating how impossible it feels to manage all the responsibilities and expectations within a system that isn’t designed to help us succeed. And yet, I continue to see people in positions of power claim they didn’t know how challenging it would be to parent, paid family leave still isn’t available to most Americans, and mothers continue to suffer at astonishing rates from perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. I can’t help but feel like we’ve just been talking to ourselves—screaming into an online void only to be met with, “Why’d you have kids if you hate them so much?”

The longer I spent online, the more anxious and detached from the joys of parenting I felt. After witnessing too many comment sections explode with grown-ups hurling insults at each other like toddlers throwing sand, I decided to step back. I left the mom blog I helped start and expanded the topics I covered. I stopped mining everything my kids did for content. I deleted Facebook and gave up on trying to figure out the ever-changing key to algorithms and hashtags. As I spent less time in mom-centric spaces online, I realized “being honest about motherhood” was draining me exponentially more than my kids were.

I don’t begrudge any parent who takes to TikTok or other platforms to express their loneliness or frustration; I just don’t know, on the whole, if it’s really moving the needle in terms of overall wellness for mothers in this country. And I fear that too many of us are stuck in an online echo chamber of “misery loves company” where the algorithm continues to feed sorrow instead of solutions. In my case, I found that even the briefest of face-to-face connections with friends eased my feelings of isolation more than gaining followers or garnering likes from writing about it.

Something else happened as well. I started to find many surprising—at least to me—things that I loved about being a mom. Maybe it’s because I wasn’t as exhausted as I once was, and therefore had more patience; maybe I became more confident in my parenting prowess. The extra minutes I spent lying with my kids at bedtime weren’t cutting into “me time” anymore.

Rather, they were a cherished way to hear about my tween’s hopes and fears, or recognize the creativity in my younger son as he described the dreams he was going to have that night. Cooking dinner wasn’t just another chore to check off the to-do list, but an opportunity to decompress from the rest of the day’s pressures as I listened to the radio and danced while waiting for the water to boil. As a writer, my instinct is always to try to find a way to communicate my experiences. But in this case, wanting to write about the heartwarming moments or the parenting wins my husband and I experienced—well, it felt like a dead end. There’s just nothing clickbait about loving motherhood.

Online, any mother who wants to express the fulfillment they get from their children runs the risk of being dismissed as being an anti-feminist tradwife, or as just plain lying. To a certain extent, I can understand this criticism. Momfluencers make up an estimated 30 percent of the multibillion-dollar influencer industry, and they are (more often than not) painting an idyllic portrait of motherhood to sell something (use discount code “ilovemykids” for 15 percent off!). The big business of online motherhood has muddied the waters when it comes to delighting in our children, and made that delight feel a little bit suspect.

And yet, I recently stood next to my 12-year-old son and realized he will likely be taller than me within a year. What struck me was that I had no idea when this growth happened; my brain simply could not process it. The last I remember, he was belly-height to my 5’8” frame, kissing my tummy while his younger brother was growing inside it. It was an emotional moment no Instagram snap of a growth chart could capture, and I so wanted to express what it means to witness our children—literally and metaphorically—outgrow us. I’d never write about that, though, for fear it would give off the same vibes as the viral “you have little kids for four years” trend that made so many mothers cringe. Is there space for writing about the profoundly beautiful parts of parenting without alienating those who are struggling? Does anyone care to hear about how much we love our children, or do the clicks only come in when we fight about toddlers on airplanes?

Maybe I’m overthinking it, as I’ve been known to do. Maybe I don’t want the sincerity of my maternal love to be up for debate, or to be told I’m one of the dreaded “it goes by so fast” people. When I say I can’t write about motherhood anymore, what I’m really trying to say is that I hope I, and all other mothers, are given the freedom to express our ever-evolving relationship with parenting (and our kids) without fear of condemnation for not being grateful enough—or conversely, as America Ferrera’s character Gloria says in her much-talked-about Barbie monologue, dismissed for talking about our kids “all the damn time.” Yes, I started out exhausted, tapped out, and pissed off. But my experience as a mom over the past few years has awakened in me more confidence and contentment than I ever thought possible. My heart explodes 100 times a day from big and little moments—both the difficult and the sublime—as I participate in my children’s lives.

Maybe one day I’ll tell you about it.