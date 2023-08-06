My Mother-In-Law Said I’m Useless to Her Now That I Can’t Have More Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’ve got yet another “awful in-laws” letter for you, which I’m sure makes your day (sarcasm, sorry). My mother-in-law is a tactless, emotionally manipulative, toxic narcissist; my father-in-law is a browbeaten, passive enabler. My husband, despite having a miserable childhood, has somehow managed to rise above it all. He’s great, and we have a wonderful marriage. Unfortunately, we still have some interaction with his family once every other month or so. I’ll spare you the details, but these visits are vile.

Advertisement

Recently, my own mother was diagnosed with stage 3 uterine cancer, and because I carry the same genetic mutation and multiple risk factors, I’ll be undergoing a full hysterectomy before the end of the year (I’m 34). When my MIL found out, she said—and I quote precisely—“Well, if you’re not giving me more grandchildren, what good are you?” And then she advised my husband that if he wants more kids—which we do not—he should consider his “other options.” This was after saying that her cancer diagnosis last year was exponentially worse (she had a potentially cancerous patch of skin removed) than my mother’s and that “only the strong survive” even though my mom’s health wasn’t great before the cancer, and she knows that. I told her she was being wretched and that until she could learn some empathy, we would not be seeing her, and then we left. But my husband and I got in a huge fight on the drive home because I told him that under no circumstances was he to share any more information with his family about our lives, my health, or my parents’/siblings’ lives and health. He got defensive and said he had only been talking to his dad (but clearly my FIL talks to his wife). Now hubs and I are at an impasse. I want a strict info diet and zero visits until his parents can learn some respect, but with a line of birthdays coming up, odds are he’ll be guilted into visiting them soon (he’s trying to set boundaries but is inconsistent about it, which his family takes advantage of). Telling him to go without me isn’t an option because his parents will demand that he bring our kids and I refuse to allow my children to be around his family if I’m not there. Am I wrong to want to fully cut them out and move on?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Need an In-law-ectomy

Dear Need,

You’re not wrong to cut off contact with your in-laws. Your mother-in-law does sound horrible. But you’re wrong to expect your husband to cut off contact with them and “move on.” This is his decision to make, and I sincerely hope you won’t pull an “it’s either them or me” on him. It’s not easy to decide to cut one’s parents out of one’s life; it’s a nuclear option that many people don’t want to take (for many reasons, which they needn’t justify to anybody). As to the question of cutting your in-laws out of their grandchildren’s lives, unless they are harming them—and you don’t give any indication that they are—I’m uneasy about your refusal to allow a relationship between the kids and their paternal grandparents. Why can’t they have one that doesn’t include you? They aren’t your possessions: They’re small human beings with needs of their own, and they’re entitled to have all the grandparents available. If you’ve left out details about the in-laws mistreating the kids, or undermining or badmouthing you, that’s another story. In that case, your husband will need to bite the bullet and visit his parents all by himself if he wants to continue—or allows himself to be guilted into continuing—to see them. If that doesn’t suit his parents, it may shove him off the ledge he’s teetering on. But let him get there on his own.

Advertisement

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

My sister and I both have 4-year-old sons. We live far enough away from each other that we only get together once every few months. Unfortunately, my nephew, “Josh,” is a physically aggressive kid. Josh hits, runs into, and headbutts people (friends, cousins, random children in the playground) when he doesn’t get what he wants. This happens multiple times in the course of any playdate, and this kind of behavior has been going on for a good two years. My sister and her husband’s method of dealing with this is to talk to Josh for a minute about his feelings and what he should have done instead of acting out violently, then forcing both children into a “redo” of the situation, with Josh’s parent guiding him through what he should have done differently—and then they send the kids off to play. Five minutes later, it happens again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It seems to me that the reason Josh reverts to the same aggressive behavior is that there’s no accompanying negative consequence for him. I have not said anything to my sister and brother-in-law about their parenting because I don’t want to seem like I’m criticizing them (my mom does plenty of that). So I usually just follow my son around on these playdates to protect him. However, Josh still tries to hit him, and because I wasn’t close enough to stop him last time, my son ended up with a big red welt on his back. I’m also about to have a baby, and I physically won’t be able to monitor the situation as I have been doing. I’m getting tired of Josh’s behavior, but I’m not sure how to address it with my sister and her husband. Complicating matters is our mom’s constant criticism and her lectures about child-rearing. She’s been telling them for a long time that they need to institute timeouts for Josh’s bad behavior as well as offer him rewards for going a whole day without hitting. She’s also said—dramatically—that if she and her husband don’t take steps to curb Josh’s aggression, they’re “setting him up for lots of therapy and medication,” which understandably upsets them. So, with all this baggage, how do I protect my son without offending my sister and her husband? Is there any way I can encourage them to take our mom’s advice, even though she can be overbearing and dramatic?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Unwilling Referee

Dear Referee,

I don’t think you can encourage your sister and brother-in-law to do as your mother says. But not for the reason you imply—that is, not because your sister will be hurt and angry that you’re taking your mother’s “side.” (Let it be stipulated that she will be—the family dynamic seems to be set up along those lines. But that’s not why your “encouragement” is doomed to fail.) Your sister knows her son’s behavior toward others is objectionable—she responds to it in her own way. She is not unaware of timeouts, consequences, and a system of punishments and rewards. She has chosen not to take that route.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is she making a big mistake? Maybe. But maybe not (perhaps her method will work, over time, if she consistently uses it). Is she raising Josh the way she is because of her convictions, or is it a rebellion against Mom—or a reaction, or even overreaction, to the way you two were raised? Who knows? Is that any of your business? Nope.

But you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, because while your instinct not to “say anything” for fear it would seem like you’re criticizing her parenting (why wouldn’t it? You would be!) is right, and you want your sister to feel you have her back in her struggle with Mom, you have your own child to protect from his cousin’s violent outbursts. So how about this? Take the bull by the horns, but delicately. Tell your sister you love her and her son dearly, but that you can’t in good conscience keep having meetups with them—not until Josh’s hitting and headbutting stops. If she protests, outraged, that you’re overreacting, that you’re being dramatic (just like Mom!), tell her gently that it doesn’t feel that way to you or to your child. In other words, don’t tell her that she has to do something about Josh—just let her know what the consequences are if things continue apace.

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

• If you missed Friday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My mother wants me to be someone I am not. She wants me to move back in with her and my father, get a college degree, and go to work at a high-paying job, ideally in a field that she believes would challenge me intellectually (she doesn’t approve of the job I actually have). I’m a 21-year-old woman who works full-time at a local animal shelter. I rent a room, where I stay during the week, and I spend weekends with my parents. Other than my health insurance—I’m still on their plan—I am responsible for all of my own expenses. And I will be fully financially independent next year when I’m able to get on my employer’s healthcare plan. But last week, over the weekend, my mother and I had a huge argument, during which she told me I shouldn’t need any support from them by now—and also, that if only I’d stayed in school, I’d have more friends my own age (and presumably wouldn’t be spending weekends with my family). I’m not proud of myself for this, but I cussed her out. We were taking a walk together when this happened, and she stormed off. When I got back to the house, she had locked me out (my backpack, with my car and house keys, was inside). I had to call my dad to get my stuff back, and my mother told me flat-out that she didn’t think it was her problem if I couldn’t find anywhere to go for the night. Since then, I have apologized to her for what I said. But she says it “hurts” her to hear me talk about animals all the time, that I’m not doing enough with my life. I am both exhausted from trying to justify my choices and desperate for my mother’s support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Am I Enough?

Dear Enough,

Enough for whom? How do you feel about the choices you’ve made? You’re more self-sufficient than a lot of people your age, you have a job that it seems you feel is meaningful, and you’ve said nothing about feeling regretful about college. If your mother’s insistence that you’re not doing enough with your life gets under your skin because she’s voicing something you believe may be true, that’s one thing. But if she’s doing what too many parents do—confusing what she wants for you with what actually matters (i.e., what you want for you!)—it’s time to get some distance from her, to stop trying to justify your life choices and arguing with her about what you “should” be doing, and (this is the hardest part) to stop desperately hoping for her approval.

Advertisement

Only you know whether there’s any truth in her declaration that you’re not living up to your potential. And honestly, even if there is, you’re 21—you have plenty of time to make other choices if you decide you want to. Plenty of time to go back to school, start a new career, or do whatever you think is right for you. I will say that usually, when someone close to us says something that causes us to react as you did last week, it’s because it’s hit a nerve. But a parent saying something disapproving is the exception to the rule. We all want our parents to approve of us, admire us, and be proud of us. (As I’ve said before: We grow up, but the child inside us lives on.) So even if you are dead sure that the life you’re living is the one you want to live, even if you don’t see going back to school and changing career directions as something that’s in your future, your mom’s remarks are going to hurt. And the way she handled that argument last week was childish and cruel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stop going home on weekends. If your present living situation for some reason doesn’t allow you to remain there on weekends, change living situations. If you’re lonely and you feel you don’t have friends to spend time with whose company you enjoy, get out and meet people on those weekends. Find an activity you love and start doing it regularly in a setting that includes others. Talk to the people you meet when you’re swimming, playing softball, taking a dance class, knitting scarves, doing yoga, or singing in a choir. The easiest way to make friends outside of school and work is around a shared activity.

As to your mother: She may well be pushing you not for your sake (as she may believe she’s doing) but for the sake of her own ego. But either way, this is your life, not hers. And if it’s enough for you, that’s all that matters. You are most certainly “enough.” More than enough—you’re you, and that’s what counts.

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

Kelly, Susan, Stacy, and I have been friends since we shared a suite in college. I’m Nigerian and Kelly is Japanese; Susan and Stacy are white. Lately, this has led to a big disconnect in how they believe Kelly and I should resolve problems with our families. They are very comfortable with just cutting family members off and/or issuing boundaries and then cutting people off, which is basically anathema to the closely knit immigrant communities and family-based cultures Kelly and I grew up in, but they don’t understand why we won’t just “hold our parents accountable” for our childhood trauma, even though we’ve explained that it really wouldn’t make sense to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

For example, my mother remarried less than a year after my father died, and Susan’s father also remarried shortly after her parents got divorced. But I know my mother felt pressured to do so by her relatives, and she was alone with a child just two years after immigrating to a new country, so I can understand why she believed it was the safest choice for us (even though I was very angry about it at the time). Susan thinks I should have reduced contact with my mother, the way she did with her dad and stepmother when she turned 18, and she and Stacy have similarly urged Kelly to set boundaries with her parents whenever she’s vented about them. Kelly and I have both explained that we understand where they’re coming from, but that this logic would make no sense to our parents, who grew up in multi-generational, impoverished households. We both feel confident that we won’t replicate our parents’ behavior with our future children, but that doesn’t mean we want them out of our lives, or that we won’t provide for them after seeing how many sacrifices they’ve made for us. It’s gotten to the point where we can’t even bring up family issues without hearing speeches about how we need to break free of our oppressive cultures and parents. How can we get it through to our friends that their methods of dealing with white upper middle-class family members don’t translate to our African and Asian immigrant families? It’s getting seriously frustrating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Aggrieved by Advice in Anaheim

Dear Aggrieved,

If your friends make no effort to understand you, then they’re not really your friends. If they expect you to live your lives exactly as they do—they’re not really your friends. And if they think they can lecture, shame, and bully you into doing things their way, which they’re sure is the only way—well, I needn’t even say it. I’m sorry they are failing you and Kelly.

But I also wonder why you’d want to talk to them about your frustrations with your families when you know in advance how they’re going to respond, and how you’ll respond to their response! Disrupt the pattern and disengage from it. Don’t talk to them about your parents. And if avoiding this subject leaves you with little to talk to them about, or makes you feel you can’t be yourself around them—or leaves you wondering why you even have friends you can’t talk to about what’s on your mind—then we’re back where we started from. Maybe they’re not your friends at all. (Maybe they once were! But growing out of certain friendships is a part of life. A sad part, to be sure. But change, even when it’s sad, is inevitable.)

—Michelle

More Advice From Slate

I live in a small neighborhood and have two kids, 2 and 4. We have been letting our kids play with a few other neighborhood kids. My kids do not attend day care or preschool and are with me or my spouse for child care. Recently, while the kids were all hanging out in my backyard, my neighbor brought her 2-year-old son over, let him interact with the kids, then told us he wasn’t feeling well.