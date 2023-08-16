My Husband Wants to Move His Perfectly Healthy Mother Into Our Home. Hell No.

This is part of Help! Wanted, a special series from Slate advice. In the advising biz, there are certain eternal dilemmas that bedevil letter writers and columnists alike. This week, we’re taking them head-on.

Sometimes, all you need is a different perspective. So this week, our columnists have swapped fields of expertise. In this edition, Rich Juzwiak, a How to Do It columnist, handles your questions about parenting and family life.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have been together for seven years. We met when we moved to a foreign country for work and have lived here since. Our families live back in our birth country. My husband wants to move back home and be closer to family. I am all for moving back home. But he wants his mother to live with us, and I am not excited about this idea. I am alright with having his mother over for the weekends or going out together on family dinners, but he wants us to live in a house together, permanently.

I like his mother. She is a kind person, albeit a little self-absorbed. A couple of years ago, she stayed with us for three months. Her constant self-praise, cooking/cleaning tips, and long-winded stories about things I didn’t care about got on my nerves, and I couldn’t wait for her trip to end. I am not excited about the idea of her living with us permanently. I have seen many instances of living with the in-laws leading to resentment, blow-out arguments, etc. I have a civil relationship with my MIL and don’t want to ruin it by living together. My husband, however, is determined that she should live with us when we move. He agrees that this sort of living arrangement hasn’t worked out for other people in our families, but feels that his mother is unlike other bossy MILs and with compromise on both sides, we can make this work. He feels his mother is growing old (she is in her 60s and in good health), and he needs to be closer to take care of her.

This is the first time we have disagreed on major life decisions. We are not arguing but simply unwilling to see the other one’s perspective or willing to back down. I am not sure how we can move forward with this. Please help!

—Stubborn DIL

Dear Stubborn,

Your MIL sounds mildly annoying, which could be said for most people—at least, after spending extended time with them up close. Could be worse! She could be rude, demeaning, or even self-deprecating (which is absolutely exhausting). I think it’s actually cool that a woman in her 60s projects a healthy self-image, given how shitty our culture tends to be toward people of that age, particularly women.

I point this out to suggest that tolerating her in general doesn’t seem like that big of an ask—seems like patience and good-faith interpretations of her behavior would do the trick and save you some grief. You don’t even have to do this for her or your husband—do it for you and your own peace of mind. Work on not being irritable, and you may find yourself less irritated.

That said, you didn’t sign up to live with her when you took your marriage vows. It would be one thing if there were an extenuating circumstance (like illness) that made her living under the same roof as you practically essential, but in fact, there seems to be no truly good reason to move her in. The sense I’m getting is your husband is being irrational, but of course I’m reading him through your lens. Why is this so important to him? I assume he’s not just out to oppress you by saddling you with the permanent presence of the know-it-all, long-winded woman he sprung from. If he can’t muster a reason beyond his mother’s increasing age, he doesn’t have a leg to stand on. We’re all getting older! That’s hardly an excuse for us all to shack up.

I think the compromise here is to not live with her, but near her. This is, naturally, dependent on your financial situation(s). A house with a separate apartment for her attached could also work, but that might be too close for sanity. Telling your husband exactly what you think of your MIL could effectively keep her out of your living situation, though it comes at the risk of hurting him by proxy and creating division. You have every right to refuse this arrangement that your husband has proposed, but you should use this power judiciously and tactfully.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have twin daughters, “Anya” and “Sasha.” They are both 13 as of a few months ago. Being twins, they have done everything together their whole lives. They have dressed the same, played the same sports, had the same friends (we live in a very small town so this isn’t hard), and done all the same activities. I did not force this on them, they just liked to be together. Even though I encouraged them to develop friendships and identities outside of each other, they always gravitated towards doing things with the other twin. My husband encouraged Anya and Sasha to do whatever made them comfortable, which was hanging out with each other. They have done that for years.

Recently, each twin’s main talents have surfaced. Anya is amazing at art, soccer, and writing, while Sasha has more of a bent for math and science. Most of the activities they do revolve around artistic endeavors and sports, which puts the spotlight on Anya and makes it hard for Sasha to be recognized individually. All of their good friends are obsessed with art or sporting, and this is very emotionally rewarding for Anya. She is constantly in an environment where she does well and is praised. Sasha isn’t bad at drawing or painting or soccer, but she just doesn’t have a “talent” the way Anya does. I don’t think these things matter, but Sasha is very let down by the fact that Anya gets to shine in a place that Sasha wants to be amazing at as well.

I’ve tried to help Sasha with her self-esteem. I’ve tried practicing with her, drawing with her, pointing out all of the astonishing details in her work, making sure that she knows that she’s great at her chosen activities, and even trying to help her expand into extracurriculars that don’t involve her sister. Sasha is pleased whenever she’s allowed to express her creativity around me or her dad, but whenever she has to be around her friends and Anya she gets moody and lashes out. It’s obvious there is a jealously issue, but I don’t know how to help and I don’t know how to untangle the twin thing that’s happening here. Please help!

—Jealous in Alabama

Dear Jealous,

I see many lessons in this familial drama, this bone of con-twin-tion, if you will. The first is for you: You can’t control how the world receives your kid. You can set your child up for success, and you can point out and honor impressive achievement, but you cannot ensure that others will follow suit. So you should continue to work with Sasha on building her self-esteem. Perhaps devise ways to reward her uniquely when she hits a certain mark. You could also guide her toward environments where math and science are more of a norm and, thus, performance in those arenas is more widely celebrated (like clubs, camps, and competitions). Your daughters have spent many years now entwined, so it’s not exactly surprising that their divergence has proved difficult. This is a transitional moment, and it may require old-fashioned toughing out. It’s lovely that you’re concerned with your daughter’s comfort, especially at such a typically fraught age, but you should also do what you can to be patient here. Sasha is on her path for a reason and she’ll find her footing.

This is also the opportunity for Sasha to learn the concept of “compare and despair.” She is directed in a less glamorous path than Anya, but it’s one that could pay off extremely well in the long run—her glory may yet be deferred. If Sasha continues cultivating her talents in science and math, she may find herself in a far more stable career than someone in arts and sports (no offense to Anya, who, of course, could very well thrive in such competitive fields). Just because awards shows devoted to successes in math and science aren’t broadcast on TV doesn’t mean that these areas aren’t massively important lines of work with their own versions of fame.

I wonder, too, if this notion of fame and recognition is really at the heart of the issue here. That Sasha is attracted to less fame-oriented subjects should come as a relief. She actually wants to do something with her life, instead of showing up and receiving accolades. I suspect part of her already knows this, and that she realizes she may very well be playing a long game. When you hit 25 and realize you didn’t peak in high school, you appreciate that all the shit you went through was worth it. No one likes going through the shit when they’re in the thick of it, but that’s just part of life.

Finally, there’s a lesson here for Anya: She can help her sister by supporting her. She’s the closest one to Sasha, she can possibly influence her sister’s self-esteem. You should talk to Anya about this, letting her know that her sister could use a little bit of help here, and that she should be extra nice/complementary/inclusive. This will help mitigate her sister’s jealousy until they both grow out of this moment.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I was very good friends with “Callie” until she got pregnant and had her son. Then the relationship became warped and lopsided. Callie never responded to texts or accepted invites but canceled on me at the last minute, including my birthday lunch, but turned around got upset when I couldn’t make her gender reveal party and didn’t send another gift. I had already gotten her an expensive pack-and-play at her baby shower. We had a horrible fight where I “wasn’t being present enough” in her life because I didn’t want to hear about diaper blow-outs. After that, I just let the relationship wilt. Only now I got an invite to her son’s first birthday. Part of me misses Callie and wants to think this might be an overture, but the more cynical part sees it as another gift grab. What should I do?

—To Be or Not to Birthday

Dear Birthday,

Use this as a test and show up without a gift. If she indicates disappointment/anger at your empty-handedness, great—you have given yourself the gift of justified intuition, and you can get on with your life. If she is totally cool despite your lack of a present, great—that’s a sign that she may have grown a bit in your time apart. You can mention to her on the way out, or perhaps via text later, that you left the gift at home and would love to see her again so that you can give it to her. Let her justify her continued presence in your life. And if she doesn’t, well, sounds like a bullet dodged to me.

—Rich

I like to walk through my town at night and briefly peer into people’s windows to see their interior design. I’m not hoping to see people per se, just domestic space; it’s a comforting, quasi-social experience in a completely isolated time (my country has been locked down for the majority of the last few months). If I make eye contact with a person, I immediately look away and keep moving. For additional context, I am a woman. The problem is, my partner gets very upset when I do this when I’m with them.